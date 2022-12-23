Read full article on original website
The House Jan. 6th committee released its final report this week
House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has issued its full report. It's long, more than 800 pages. It includes a list of recommendations on what committee members think should happen next. And those include barring former President Trump from running for office again. NPR political reporter Deepa Shivaram has gone into the report and joins us. Good morning, Deepa.
What comes after the final Jan. 6 report could be a question of not just law, but also politics
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report this past Thursday. And the big top line is that former President Donald Trump should be prosecuted by the Department of Justice on four charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by assisting those involved in an insurrection. The report is thorough. It's more than 800 pages, and it offers suggestions for how to protect the American democratic system from possible interference in the future. But whatever action comes next could be a question of not just the law, but also politics, like will the DOJ actually pursue charges against the former president, who is currently running for office again, or will they pass to avoid the appearance of partisanship? And does the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith change that calculus at all? Here to help us think this through is Harry Litman. He's the former deputy assistant attorney general at the Department of Justice, and he currently hosts the "Talking Feds" podcast. Harry Litman, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Officials in Ukraine and Russia are talking about negotiations. Why now?
Just last week, any type of compromise between Russia and Ukraine seemed out of the question. Let's ask Daniel Fried what's changed. He's a former U.S. ambassador to Poland, now the Weiser Family distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council. Ambassador, why do you think both sides are talking negotiations now?
Ukrainian officials say they want to host a peace summit at the U.N. in February
Ukrainian officials say they want to host a peace summit at the United Nations in February. Now, that would be one year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion against Ukraine. The proposal comes just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of being unwilling to negotiate an end to the war. NPR's Julian Hayda has been following this from Kyiv. Julian, OK, so what can you tell us about this proposed peace summit?
Protests for greater freedoms continue in Iran
Iranians have been protesting for more than three months. The demonstrations began after the death of an Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police. Iran's government has responded by cracking down on those protests and recently imposed death penalties for some participants including a prominent Iranian doctor. NPR's Peter Kenyon has been following the developments from Istanbul. Peter, thanks for being with us.
Morning news brief
China is reopening its pandemic closed borders. Ukraine wants to host a peace summit at the U.N. in February. States that charged people to pay foster care bills added to the struggles of families.
Vindman says U.S. aid to Ukraine sends message of 'premier military capability'
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington on Wednesday was a reminder of how much the war in Ukraine has defined 2022, both for his country and ours. And in many ways, Zelenskyy's visit, during which he met with President Biden at the White House and spoke at a joint meeting of Congress, was an elaborate way of thanking America and a request to keep the aid coming. Here's President Zelenskyy speaking in Congress on Wednesday night.
Busloads of migrants dropped off at Kamala Harris's home on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off at the Washington, D.C., residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve — apparently the latest in an escalating battle between state officials and the Biden administration over the country's immigration policy. A total of three busloads of migrants arrived at...
A seemingly surprising factor in inflation? Immigration
Washington remains at a standstill on immigration reform as migrants continue to make their way to the southern border. Meanwhile, inflation remains stubbornly high in the U.S., and there's a tight labor market. There is a notion that loosening restrictions on immigration is one way to help fight inflation. Daniel Costa is director of immigration law and policy research for the Economic Policy Institute, and he joins us now. Welcome.
Politics chat: Biden highlights the year's accomplishments in Christmas address
This is WEEKEND EDITION from NPR News. Ayesha Rascoe is off for Christmas. I'm Daniel Estrin in Jerusalem. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JOE BIDEN: Yes, even after 2,000 years, Christmas still has the power to lift us up, to bring us together, to change lives, to change the world. The Christmas story is at the heart of the Christmas - Christian faith. But the messages of hope, love, peace and joy, they're also universal.
Gender-based pricing, known as the pink tax, will be banned in California on Jan. 1
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. If you've noticed that women's shampoo costs more than men's or that pink razors cost more than black ones, you're not alone. That discriminatory practice is known as the pink tax. It's about to be banned in California starting January 1. And according to the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, repealing it could save women $1,300 a year for the same products men buy. Now, about that pay gap.
Israel is set to swear in the most right-wing government in the country's history
Here in Jerusalem, in a matter of days, Israel will swear in the most right-wing government in its history. Its members will pose for the traditional photo. Benjamin Netanyahu will sit in the front, as the returning prime minister. Gathered around him will be some of Israel's most far-right figures - an activist who was convicted of inciting anti-Arab racism and who wielded a gun in confrontations with Palestinians. He'll be overseeing the national police. There will be a West Bank settler leader who wants to block Palestinians from having their own state alongside Israel, what's called the two-state solution. And there will be ultra-religious politicians who want to promote Orthodox Judaism in public life. Netanyahu says he'll be the one in charge and will promote responsible policies. Critics are mapping out what Israel might look like.
An advocacy group reunites Mexican immigrants with their families for the holidays
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). MARY SCOTT HODGIN, BYLINE: Dozens of people crowd into an event space just outside of Birmingham. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Spanish). HODGIN: They set out homemade dishes like salads, a Mexican soup called pozole, cakes with fresh fruit. They decorate tables with balloons and flowers....
In Odesa, Ukrainians celebrate Hanukkah in a city without power
Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have left millions of people without power. Without electricity, the difficult circumstances of everyday living - it gives new meaning to the Jewish Festival of Lights. NPR's Tim Mak shows us how they're celebrating Hanukkah in the southern port city of Odesa. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Encore: How chefs helped feed migrants bused to D.C. from the southern border
Over the weekend, several buses from Texas arrived here in Washington. They dropped off migrants near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in some of the coldest weather D.C. tends to get this time of year. It's not clear who organized this latest round of drop-offs, but it seems similar to other times when the governors of Texas, Florida and Arizona have transported migrants to cities that discourage deportation. In previous instances, local governments and volunteers have stepped in to help those who arrive with limited resources. NPR's Gus Contreras learned how some D.C. chefs are part of the effort.
The case of the Supreme Court that just can't seem to stop talking
The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court have, at least in modern times, been known for their discipline when it comes to talking. But of late, they have been talking and talking ... and talking, sometimes more than doubling the amount of time allotted for oral arguments. On paper, the...
