Wisconsin State

wearegreenbay.com

Warmer air on the way to close out 2022

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Clouds will gradually increase through the night as a quick moving system arrives from the northwest. Lows will cool into the single digits with a light westerly wind. Tuesday: A light wintry mix or snow showers will favor the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Get ready for a warm up; light precipitation north today

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds thickening up again across the state as a weak disturbance arrives from Minnesota. It’s going to be a chilly day Tuesday with a daytime high around 19 degrees. SSW winds also go up in the afternoon from 15 to 25 miles per hour.
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Snow and sleet Tuesday

From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
DULUTH, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Staying in the deep freeze… for now

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Plan on cold temperatures hanging on for now, with much warmer air by the end of the work week. Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 17 degrees. Those wind chills will be mostly in the single digits.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Major Winter Storm Update

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to feel the impacts from a major winter storm that is now slipping off to the northeast. Strong and gusty wind is expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning. By afternoon the wind will begin to diminish. Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing and drifting snow will be experienced leading up to Christmas day.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Warm-up in sight!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a nice Christmas present to southern Wisconsin, wind chills could get above zero this afternoon! Before we get there though, we’re starting off with feel-like conditions at 15 to 20 below this morning. A wind chill advisory will remain in place until 10AM this morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service

With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin winter storm coverage blog

‘Feels like’ temperatures in northeast Wisconsin are in the -30s. The wind is blowing to the east and on average is around the 25 mph mark. Road conditions across the state continue to be described as slippery. Gusts today will reach up to 40-50 mph. This will lead to...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds; 'you’re driving a billboard'

RICHFIELD, Wis. - Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas. While southeast Wisconsin did not get all the snow that was initially anticipated, the relentless winds have lived up to and exceeded expectations. "Lot...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Dangerous cold: Wind chills below zero

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Saturday. It is dangerously cold outside. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. 1:40 a.m.: Winter Storm Warning is...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends

(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
WISCONSIN STATE

