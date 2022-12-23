Read full article on original website
Warmer air on the way to close out 2022
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Clouds will gradually increase through the night as a quick moving system arrives from the northwest. Lows will cool into the single digits with a light westerly wind. Tuesday: A light wintry mix or snow showers will favor the...
Get ready for a warm up; light precipitation north today
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds thickening up again across the state as a weak disturbance arrives from Minnesota. It’s going to be a chilly day Tuesday with a daytime high around 19 degrees. SSW winds also go up in the afternoon from 15 to 25 miles per hour.
Snow and sleet Tuesday
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
Temperatures gradually warm this week, chance for light rain showers
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Expect to see a good amount of cloud cover through the overnight. Lows will dip to near zero for most areas. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Monday: It’ll be a chilly start to the...
Staying in the deep freeze… for now
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Plan on cold temperatures hanging on for now, with much warmer air by the end of the work week. Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 17 degrees. Those wind chills will be mostly in the single digits.
First Alert Weather: Pulling out of the “Deep Freeze” before the New Year arrives
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As our prolonged period of colder weather continues to slowly move out, expect wind chills and temps to steadily improve throughout the next few days, with below normal temps being replaced by above normal temps by Wednesday. Warmer weather returns for the beginning of this week...
Major Winter Storm Update
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to feel the impacts from a major winter storm that is now slipping off to the northeast. Strong and gusty wind is expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning. By afternoon the wind will begin to diminish. Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing and drifting snow will be experienced leading up to Christmas day.
Warm-up in sight!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a nice Christmas present to southern Wisconsin, wind chills could get above zero this afternoon! Before we get there though, we’re starting off with feel-like conditions at 15 to 20 below this morning. A wind chill advisory will remain in place until 10AM this morning.
Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service
With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
Winter Storm Warning Downgraded to Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Chill Reaches -38
As the monster storm – described by some meteorologists as a “once-in-a-generation” storm – has morphed and evolved, its effects have changed and shifted, and the National Weather Service has now downgraded the former Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory for Sheboygan County and most of southern Wisconsin, to be in effect until 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Northeast Wisconsin winter storm coverage blog
‘Feels like’ temperatures in northeast Wisconsin are in the -30s. The wind is blowing to the east and on average is around the 25 mph mark. Road conditions across the state continue to be described as slippery. Gusts today will reach up to 40-50 mph. This will lead to...
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds; 'you’re driving a billboard'
RICHFIELD, Wis. - Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas. While southeast Wisconsin did not get all the snow that was initially anticipated, the relentless winds have lived up to and exceeded expectations. "Lot...
Dangerous cold: Wind chills below zero
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Saturday. It is dangerously cold outside. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. 1:40 a.m.: Winter Storm Warning is...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews statewide responded to 102 motorist assist calls between 7 a.m....
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
‘Don’t underestimate this storm’ Wisconsin DOT warns against traveling Friday as some schools close
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging people to use extreme caution with this incoming storm. Meanwhile, some schools have closed for Thursday, with a complete list at the end of this story. The National Weather Service is forecasting strong winds and blowing snow to pick up Thursday evening through...
