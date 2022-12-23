Read full article on original website
Jeff Van Gundy Says LeBron James Is Responsible For The Lakers Bad Season And Roster
LeBron James' individual performance has been one of the only positive aspects of the Los Angeles Lakers' season this year. There's no doubt that the superstar has been playing at a high level for the team this year, and he is currently averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6. APG.
Memphis Grizzlies silenced by Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry on Christmas Day
SAN FRANCISCO ― The Memphis Grizzlies were served a slice of humble pie for dessert on Christmas Day. Memphis has been one of the top NBA teams this season, and a matchup against the Golden State Warriors is what the Grizzlies ordered. Star point guard Ja Morant talked this week about how the Grizzlies are "fine" in the Western Conference, and guard Desmond Bane backed up his comment.
Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes
Luka Doncic arrived at his Dallas Mavericks’ game on Christmas in style, and then he played like a champ too. Doncic rolled up to the game in a cherry light blue old school ride with shiny rims. He topped it off by wearing a cowboy hat, bolo tie and cowboy boots. Howdy, folks 🤠 Merry... The post Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Klay Thompson Blasts Grizzlies After Warriors' Christmas Win
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies
Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?
Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James caught lying again during search for new Santa in ‘The Association’ Christmas special
Has LeBron James been naughty or nice this year? Based on some of his rather, erm embellished stories of late, the Los Angeles Lakers star might get a lump of coal for Christmas from Santa Claus this year. Art imitates life in the latest episode of “The Association” as the...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant to debut Nike Ja 1's in Christmas game
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike when his team appears in its first Christmas Day game in franchise history.
Lakers News: LA Insider On the Likelihood of a Russell Westbrook Trade
He gave his thoughts on a potential trade involving the 34-year-old.
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
Ho, Ho, Oh No! Knicks Lose Brunson and Big Lead in Holiday Horror Show
Jalen Brunson made an early trip to the locker room as the New York Knicks watched an early double-figure lead completely evaporate on Sunday.
Klay Thompson Dismisses Ja Morant's Trash Talk
Klay Thompson didn't even hear about Ja Morant's trash talk.
“I was honored to be his first pick” — Larry Johnson on being picked by Shaquille O'Neal to back him up in a bar brawl
The rest of Shaq's imaginary streetfight NBA crew is quite impressive, but LJ was his no-brainer first pick.
Dirk Nowitzki Says LeBron James Becoming The All-Time Scoring Leader Would Leave Michael Jordan Out Of Arguments For The GOAT Debate
The LeBron James and Michael Jordan debate has been around for a while now, and many people think it's closer than ever. LeBron James keeps making history with his displays in the league, and many people already call him the greatest of all time. However, not everybody shares that excitement...
