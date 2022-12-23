ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Grizzlies silenced by Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry on Christmas Day

SAN FRANCISCO ― The Memphis Grizzlies were served a slice of humble pie for dessert on Christmas Day. Memphis has been one of the top NBA teams this season, and a matchup against the Golden State Warriors is what the Grizzlies ordered. Star point guard Ja Morant talked this week about how the Grizzlies are "fine" in the Western Conference, and guard Desmond Bane backed up his comment.
Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes

Luka Doncic arrived at his Dallas Mavericks’ game on Christmas in style, and then he played like a champ too. Doncic rolled up to the game in a cherry light blue old school ride with shiny rims. He topped it off by wearing a cowboy hat, bolo tie and cowboy boots. Howdy, folks 🤠 Merry... The post Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?

Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
