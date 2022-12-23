ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Route 46 in Canfield reopens following downed poles, wires

By Megan Lee, Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LpYzi_0jsX5atP00

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An area in Canfield was closed after poles and wires fell Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and firefighters were called to the intersection of Route 46 and Leffingwell Road around 7:30 a.m.

Major winter storm: Update

A pole came down and closed Glenwood Avenue and Boston Avenue. The area has since reopened.

Troopers did not provide any information regarding injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Home burned completely to the ground in Niles once owned by local historic figure

Niles fire crews continued to control a structure fire that burnt a historic home to the ground Thursday afternoon. The fire started around 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Robbins Avenue and Crandon Avenue. According to the Niles Historical Society's website, this home once housed the "Hot Dog King," Harry Stevens and his daughter.
NILES, OH
WKBN

WKBN

61K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy