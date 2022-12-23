Route 46 in Canfield reopens following downed poles, wires

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An area in Canfield was closed after poles and wires fell Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and firefighters were called to the intersection of Route 46 and Leffingwell Road around 7:30 a.m.

A pole came down and closed Glenwood Avenue and Boston Avenue. The area has since reopened.

Troopers did not provide any information regarding injuries.

