An 18 year old who was free while awaiting trial for gun and theft charges is back in jail after bringing a stolen gun to an appointment with corrections officials, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Isaiah Anderson set off a metal detector when he showed up to an appointment at the Waterloo Residential Correctional Center shortly after noon last Wednesday. A .22 caliber handgun was found in his coat pocket. That gun was determined to have been stolen in Waterloo in 2020. Anderson was charged with fourth degree Theft. His bond has been set at $100,000. Anderson is already awaiting trial in several different cases. On August 6th he allegedly fired a .40 caliber pistol in an alley. In July he stole a Chevrolet Silverado, then he stole a Ford Edge, and later that month he was arrested for breaking into vehicles parked outside Planet Fitness.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO