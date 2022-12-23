Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions started improving Monday night after two snow events in the last few days. They were still slick Monday morning, following snowfall on Christmas night. The Iowa State Patrol said they had troopers handling many cars that went into ditches along I-380 and I-80 early this morning.
cbs2iowa.com
More snow expected to arrive this evening
IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
KCRG.com
A snowy morning, but some sunshine this afternoon.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to snow showers outside the window, which means there are some partly covered and completely covered roadways across Eastern Iowa this morning. Be cautious and watch for slick spots on any morning commutes or errands. This morning’s temperatures are in the teens. The snow showers will gradually come to an end this morning and clouds will slowly decrease through the afternoon ushering in a partly cloudy sky. Highs will rise into the teens this afternoon. Overnight, lows will cool into the single digits below zero.
KCRG.com
As flights canceled across US, Eastern Iowa Airport sees minimal delays
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of flights were delayed at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. But, according to the airport’s website, there were no cancellations as of Monday night. After a blizzard canceled multiple travel plans last week, FlightAware said Southwest Airlines canceled more than...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids calls end to snow event, shoveling now required
Due to the expiration of all Blizzard Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Wind Chill Advisories in eastern Iowa, the City of Cedar Rapids has ended the snow event status. Property owners have 24 hours from 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25 to clear snow and ice from sidewalks and ramps.
KCJJ
Multiple IC residents report burst pipes due to cold
Multiple Iowa City residents reported burst pipes due to cold conditions this weekend. That’s according to a check of the ICPD Daily Activity Log, which shows multiple such calls since Winter Storm Elliott struck the area. The City of Iowa City reminds residents to keep their heat set at a minimum of 55 degrees at all times…especially when not at home. Also, make sure all windows and outside doors are completely closed, and keep interior doors and cabinets open…especially in rooms with plumbing.
KCRG.com
Quieter and Cold Conditions for Santa’s Arrival
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind and cold continue to remain the biggest factors in the weather for the start of the weekend. Tonight we see a reduction in the gustiness of the wind as 25 mph gusts become more common by evening. The cold remains anchors through Christmas Day with a chill from -20 to -40 at times when the wind is the strongest. Our next chance for some snow arrives Sunday night with 1-3″ possible by Monday morning. Have a safe night and a Merry Christmas!
KCRG.com
Firefighters revive cat after Cedar Falls fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters were able to revive a cat found after a house fire the overnight after Christmas. A neighbor spotted flames from a home at 2204 Victory Drive in Cedar Falls just after midnight. Firefighters found a large fire and heavy smoke pouring from the home.
KCRG.com
Winter weather impacts Christmas Eve church services
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s winter storm forced church leaders to make the decision on whether to hold Christmas Eve services in person. First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids held not one, but 5-in-person Christmas Eve services. If someone from their 2000-member congregation could make it in person, they had a live stream they could watch.
KCRG.com
Gabe Arnold’s move to Iowa City has been seamless
Blizzard conditions fueled a house fire this morning in Cedar Falls. The lingering below-zero temperatures are also creating concerns for homeowners- from furnaces to water pipes. Our Town Independence: Making sure “Letters to Santa” get answered. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST. Every year, kids around...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa researchers study drugged driving outcomes
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Death and injury among road-users is up to an alarming rate according to a recent study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and local researchers. They found that 55.8% of people seriously injured or killed in road crashes tested positive for one or more drugs.
KCRG.com
Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a farm animal rescue in Springville says recovery from a fire won’t be able to begin until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday. A fire Friday night damaged the farmhouse at Hercules Haven. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home and...
weareiowa.com
Get Greens All Year Long from Clayton Farms | Paid Content
Paid Content | Clayton Farms is letting Iowans know that they grow healthier food year-round in their indoor farm, and they harvest and deliver straight to your doorsteps. Now serving hundreds of Iowans throughout the Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines areas, as well as the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.
kwayradio.com
18 Year-Old Awaiting Trial Arrested
An 18 year old who was free while awaiting trial for gun and theft charges is back in jail after bringing a stolen gun to an appointment with corrections officials, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Isaiah Anderson set off a metal detector when he showed up to an appointment at the Waterloo Residential Correctional Center shortly after noon last Wednesday. A .22 caliber handgun was found in his coat pocket. That gun was determined to have been stolen in Waterloo in 2020. Anderson was charged with fourth degree Theft. His bond has been set at $100,000. Anderson is already awaiting trial in several different cases. On August 6th he allegedly fired a .40 caliber pistol in an alley. In July he stole a Chevrolet Silverado, then he stole a Ford Edge, and later that month he was arrested for breaking into vehicles parked outside Planet Fitness.
KCRG.com
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire Saturday night in the two thousand block of Washington Avenue Southeast has forced one person from their home this Christmas Eve. Cedar Rapids fire crews arrived at the scene after seven Saturday night. The person living there was not hurt but firefighters say there’s significant damage and that person can’t return to the house tonight.
KCRG.com
Some prefer to take their chances outside despite blizzard conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is a low-barrier emergency shelter in Cedar Rapids for the homeless to stay warm during frigid conditions. However, even when there’s a blizzard in the forecast, there are those who say they’d prefer to take their chances out in the weather. One...
KCRG.com
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, December 26th, 2022
The Great Outdoors: Migration makes for a good day of goose hunting. Birds are coming to Iowa from every location up north because the water is freezing up. John Campbell found its contributing to a nice day of hunting in The Great Outdoors. Mike Leach was a college football legend...
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
KCRG.com
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area. The roads that will close are:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance...
Iowa sportscaster goes viral with snarky report in the cold
WATERLOO, Iowa — Sports reporters can be snarky by nature, and an Iowa sportscaster’s stint as a substitute weather reporter in chilly conditions was one of the internet’s hottest posts. “This has been the most bizarre 30 hours of my life,” Mark Woodley, a sports anchor for...
