Washington remains at a standstill on immigration reform as migrants continue to make their way to the southern border. Meanwhile, inflation remains stubbornly high in the U.S., and there's a tight labor market. There is a notion that loosening restrictions on immigration is one way to help fight inflation. Daniel Costa is director of immigration law and policy research for the Economic Policy Institute, and he joins us now. Welcome.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO