Taiwan is preparing for China's attack, however unlikely
Taiwan has lived under the threat of attack from China for more than 70 years. The country is preparing for the worst-case scenario, however unlikely — and they have a long way to go.
Apple is accused of limiting crucial AirDrop function in China weeks before protests
Protesters say Apple has kept tools that help circumvent censorship in China off its App store inside the country. Now it has to contend with pressure from Chinese citizens who aren't happy about it.
Russia's economy is still working but sanctions are starting to have an effect
In the past year, the United States and many of its allies have slapped a massive level of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Prominent Russians, including oligarchs and officials close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the country's banking, energy and manufacturing sectors and access to global trade have all been targeted.
Children's medicines can be hard to find right now. Here are some alternatives
Spare a thought, would you, for parents of small children this holiday season. There's a tripledemic in the U.S., the flu, RSV and COVID, and it's wiping out over-the-counter children's medicines from drug store shelves. Doctors say there is no need to panic. There are alternatives. We're joined this morning by Dr. Christina Johns, who specializes in pediatric emergency medicine in Annapolis, Md. Welcome to the program.
A seemingly surprising factor in inflation? Immigration
Washington remains at a standstill on immigration reform as migrants continue to make their way to the southern border. Meanwhile, inflation remains stubbornly high in the U.S., and there's a tight labor market. There is a notion that loosening restrictions on immigration is one way to help fight inflation. Daniel Costa is director of immigration law and policy research for the Economic Policy Institute, and he joins us now. Welcome.
