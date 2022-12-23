ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Children's medicines can be hard to find right now. Here are some alternatives

Spare a thought, would you, for parents of small children this holiday season. There's a tripledemic in the U.S., the flu, RSV and COVID, and it's wiping out over-the-counter children's medicines from drug store shelves. Doctors say there is no need to panic. There are alternatives. We're joined this morning by Dr. Christina Johns, who specializes in pediatric emergency medicine in Annapolis, Md. Welcome to the program.
Connecticut Public

A seemingly surprising factor in inflation? Immigration

Washington remains at a standstill on immigration reform as migrants continue to make their way to the southern border. Meanwhile, inflation remains stubbornly high in the U.S., and there's a tight labor market. There is a notion that loosening restrictions on immigration is one way to help fight inflation. Daniel Costa is director of immigration law and policy research for the Economic Policy Institute, and he joins us now. Welcome.
WASHINGTON STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy