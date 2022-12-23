ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian officials say they want to host a peace summit at the U.N. in February

Ukrainian officials say they want to host a peace summit at the United Nations in February. Now, that would be one year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion against Ukraine. The proposal comes just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of being unwilling to negotiate an end to the war. NPR's Julian Hayda has been following this from Kyiv. Julian, OK, so what can you tell us about this proposed peace summit?
Putin reiterates claims he's willing to negotiate but attacks on Ukraine continue

Ten months into Russia's war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin says he wants to negotiate an end to the conflict. Or does he? The statement came as air raid sirens were reported across Ukraine. And in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, at least 10 people were reported dead from a rocket attack on a market on Saturday. NPR's Charles Maynes is covering the story from Moscow. Hey there, Charles.
With the Taliban's latest move, the highest level of education an Afghan girl can get is 6th grade

Yesterday, the Afghan government banned women from working in local and international non-governmental organizations. Because of this, three major international aid groups, including Save the Children, have suspended their operations. This comes days after the Taliban banned women in Afghanistan from attending universities, following an even earlier ban on girls attending secondary school. Now the highest level of education an Afghan girl can attain is the sixth grade, but there are concerns that even that could change. Pashtana Durrani is the executive director of LEARN. It's a nonprofit based in Afghanistan that helps girls access education. She joined us earlier this week from Turkey to talk about the ban and what's changed since the U.S. ended its occupation of Afghanistan and the Taliban took control of Kabul.
Morning news brief

China is reopening its pandemic closed borders. Ukraine wants to host a peace summit at the U.N. in February. States that charged people to pay foster care bills added to the struggles of families.
A seemingly surprising factor in inflation? Immigration

Washington remains at a standstill on immigration reform as migrants continue to make their way to the southern border. Meanwhile, inflation remains stubbornly high in the U.S., and there's a tight labor market. There is a notion that loosening restrictions on immigration is one way to help fight inflation. Daniel Costa is director of immigration law and policy research for the Economic Policy Institute, and he joins us now. Welcome.
What comes after the final Jan. 6 report could be a question of not just law, but also politics

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report this past Thursday. And the big top line is that former President Donald Trump should be prosecuted by the Department of Justice on four charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by assisting those involved in an insurrection. The report is thorough. It's more than 800 pages, and it offers suggestions for how to protect the American democratic system from possible interference in the future. But whatever action comes next could be a question of not just the law, but also politics, like will the DOJ actually pursue charges against the former president, who is currently running for office again, or will they pass to avoid the appearance of partisanship? And does the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith change that calculus at all? Here to help us think this through is Harry Litman. He's the former deputy assistant attorney general at the Department of Justice, and he currently hosts the "Talking Feds" podcast. Harry Litman, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
China will open to the rest of the world after nearly 3 years of closed borders

China is reopening to the rest of the world after nearly three years of closed borders. It just announced that starting in January, it'll no longer require hotel quarantines for inbound travelers. The U-turn comes as the country battles an enormous wave of COVID infections nationwide, a surge that has overwhelmed hospitals and ambulance service, even in the capital of Beijing. Joining us now is NPR's Emily Feng. Emily, why this sudden change? Because I remember earlier this year, you were reporting that China was still requiring two weeks of quarantine for anyone who wants to go into the country.
Politics chat: Biden highlights the year's accomplishments in Christmas address

This is WEEKEND EDITION from NPR News. Ayesha Rascoe is off for Christmas. I'm Daniel Estrin in Jerusalem. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JOE BIDEN: Yes, even after 2,000 years, Christmas still has the power to lift us up, to bring us together, to change lives, to change the world. The Christmas story is at the heart of the Christmas - Christian faith. But the messages of hope, love, peace and joy, they're also universal.
In Odesa, Ukrainians celebrate Hanukkah in a city without power

Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have left millions of people without power. Without electricity, the difficult circumstances of everyday living - it gives new meaning to the Jewish Festival of Lights. NPR's Tim Mak shows us how they're celebrating Hanukkah in the southern port city of Odesa. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Israel is set to swear in the most right-wing government in the country's history

Here in Jerusalem, in a matter of days, Israel will swear in the most right-wing government in its history. Its members will pose for the traditional photo. Benjamin Netanyahu will sit in the front, as the returning prime minister. Gathered around him will be some of Israel's most far-right figures - an activist who was convicted of inciting anti-Arab racism and who wielded a gun in confrontations with Palestinians. He'll be overseeing the national police. There will be a West Bank settler leader who wants to block Palestinians from having their own state alongside Israel, what's called the two-state solution. And there will be ultra-religious politicians who want to promote Orthodox Judaism in public life. Netanyahu says he'll be the one in charge and will promote responsible policies. Critics are mapping out what Israel might look like.
