Montana State

Connecticut Public

Derechos, or fierce windstorms, are becoming regulars in the Midwest

The winter storm of recent days was worse than usual in many places. But, of course, severe cold and severe weather are common in the Midwest and on the Plains. One year ago this month, the fierce winds of a derecho were part of storms that hit Iowa and nearby states, killing at least five people and leaving devasted neighborhoods. Now scientists are working to figure out what future derechos might look like. Iowa Public Radio's Katie Peikes reports.
IOWA STATE
Gender-based pricing, known as the pink tax, will be banned in California on Jan. 1

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. If you've noticed that women's shampoo costs more than men's or that pink razors cost more than black ones, you're not alone. That discriminatory practice is known as the pink tax. It's about to be banned in California starting January 1. And according to the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, repealing it could save women $1,300 a year for the same products men buy. Now, about that pay gap.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Iguanas are causing power outages in Florida

And of course, it's the season when you're likely to see decorations and lights strung between lampposts and trees in some downtowns. But in South Florida, you know, could be an iguana up there. Like in Lake Worth Beach, where lizards, iguanas, are known to hang around, not just from trees, but power lines. Iguanas have caused 15 outages there this year. We just have to know more. Ben Kerr is a spokesperson for the city of Lake Worth Beach and joins us now. Thanks for being with us.
FLORIDA STATE
A closer look at the practice of billing parents for their child's foster care

When parents go through periods of crisis and their children are at risk, the state steps in. Kids go to foster care. A judge tells parents all the things they need to do to get their kids back. For mothers and fathers, it's often a confusing process, especially in one state where NPR investigative correspondent Joseph Shapiro found that parents can follow the court-ordered steps and still lose their children forever.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
3 busloads of migrants were dropped off near Vice President Harris' residence

Someone chose Christmas Eve to use human beings to make a political point. Buses carried migrants from Texas to the residence of the vice president in Washington. They were dropped off in a city where temperatures had fallen to 18 degrees. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have sent other groups of migrants to northern cities, seizing attention for their critique of President Biden's immigration policies. Our colleague Andrew Limbong spoke earlier with Amy Fischer, an organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
New statue in Virginia, replacing one of Robert E. Lee, will honor Henrietta Lacks

In recent years, the state of Virginia has removed a number of Confederate monuments, among them a statue of General Robert E. Lee in Roanoke, Va., which was taken down in 2020. In its place, a new statue honors Henrietta Lacks. Lacks was a Roanoke woman who was being treated for cervical cancer in 1951. Doctors took samples of her cancer cells without her consent. And she died later that year at age 31. Her lines of cells have helped with cancer research and the development of many vaccines.
ROANOKE, VA
Hartford, CT
