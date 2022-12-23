Read full article on original website
Buffalo tries to clear the roads after the Christmas weekend's deadly winter storm
The massive winter storm that has affected much of the country has claimed at least 49 lives so far – more than half of them in western New York. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says at least 28 people have died in the city because of the storm — and that the number is expected to increase. Bodies have been discovered in cars, homes and snowbanks.
Even the plows got stuck around the Buffalo area after a severe storm
Of all the places pounded by cold weather over the weekend, Buffalo was among the worst hit. That we're even talking about snow in Buffalo on the national news says something because this city knows snow. When Buffalo has it bad, it is bad. New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke on CNN of a storm that caused numerous deaths.
At least 50 people have died across the U.S. in 'once-in-a-generation storm'
A massive winter storm that's killed about 50 people across the U.S. is expected to claim more lives as the frigid weather continues into the week. More than half the deaths occurred in western New York, in what Buffalo's mayor called a "once-in-a-generation storm." For six days, a blast of...
Derechos, or fierce windstorms, are becoming regulars in the Midwest
The winter storm of recent days was worse than usual in many places. But, of course, severe cold and severe weather are common in the Midwest and on the Plains. One year ago this month, the fierce winds of a derecho were part of storms that hit Iowa and nearby states, killing at least five people and leaving devasted neighborhoods. Now scientists are working to figure out what future derechos might look like. Iowa Public Radio's Katie Peikes reports.
Gender-based pricing, known as the pink tax, will be banned in California on Jan. 1
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. If you've noticed that women's shampoo costs more than men's or that pink razors cost more than black ones, you're not alone. That discriminatory practice is known as the pink tax. It's about to be banned in California starting January 1. And according to the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, repealing it could save women $1,300 a year for the same products men buy. Now, about that pay gap.
For Maine schools impacted by 'swatting,' the fear lasts despite the fake threats
Some schools around the country face false reports of violence. Ten schools were targeted on the same day last month in Maine. These incidents, known as swatting, seem intended to draw an armed police response. And the fake threats bring real fear. Maine Public's Nicole Ogrysko reports. NICOLE OGRYSKO, BYLINE:...
Later frosts spell trouble for wreath makers. Some say more research could help them adapt
Vermont’s wreath industry goes way back. It’s a way for farmers and other people who work close to the land to make extra income when most crops are done growing. But wreath makers in Vermont are noticing some changes in the climate, and some think a little more science could help them adapt.
Iguanas are causing power outages in Florida
And of course, it's the season when you're likely to see decorations and lights strung between lampposts and trees in some downtowns. But in South Florida, you know, could be an iguana up there. Like in Lake Worth Beach, where lizards, iguanas, are known to hang around, not just from trees, but power lines. Iguanas have caused 15 outages there this year. We just have to know more. Ben Kerr is a spokesperson for the city of Lake Worth Beach and joins us now. Thanks for being with us.
An advocacy group reunites Mexican immigrants with their families for the holidays
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). MARY SCOTT HODGIN, BYLINE: Dozens of people crowd into an event space just outside of Birmingham. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Spanish). HODGIN: They set out homemade dishes like salads, a Mexican soup called pozole, cakes with fresh fruit. They decorate tables with balloons and flowers....
A closer look at the practice of billing parents for their child's foster care
When parents go through periods of crisis and their children are at risk, the state steps in. Kids go to foster care. A judge tells parents all the things they need to do to get their kids back. For mothers and fathers, it's often a confusing process, especially in one state where NPR investigative correspondent Joseph Shapiro found that parents can follow the court-ordered steps and still lose their children forever.
3 busloads of migrants were dropped off near Vice President Harris' residence
Someone chose Christmas Eve to use human beings to make a political point. Buses carried migrants from Texas to the residence of the vice president in Washington. They were dropped off in a city where temperatures had fallen to 18 degrees. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have sent other groups of migrants to northern cities, seizing attention for their critique of President Biden's immigration policies. Our colleague Andrew Limbong spoke earlier with Amy Fischer, an organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network.
Reporter's Notebook: Shakeup coming for Connecticut's cannabis regulator
Amid a major expansion of the cannabis industry, Connecticut will soon have new leaders in key positions overseeing legal marijuana. Andréa Comer, a deputy commissioner at the Department of Consumer Protection, will leave her post this week to become chief of staff for the incoming state treasurer. Comer played...
New statue in Virginia, replacing one of Robert E. Lee, will honor Henrietta Lacks
In recent years, the state of Virginia has removed a number of Confederate monuments, among them a statue of General Robert E. Lee in Roanoke, Va., which was taken down in 2020. In its place, a new statue honors Henrietta Lacks. Lacks was a Roanoke woman who was being treated for cervical cancer in 1951. Doctors took samples of her cancer cells without her consent. And she died later that year at age 31. Her lines of cells have helped with cancer research and the development of many vaccines.
Connecticut to secure $236 million windfall from federal spending bill
Towns and cities across Connecticut are set to see a major windfall from the $1.7 trillion bill to fund the federal government, thanks to the practice formerly known as earmarking where lawmakers secure large pots of money to benefit their state and districts. More than 170 projects were approved for...
The National Security Agency revamps its museum, revealing secrets
Until the mid-1970s, the average American had no clue the National Security Agency even existed. Now the NSA is in its 70th year and unveiling renovations inside its public museum near agency headquarters in Maryland. NPR's Jenna McLaughlin got a tour. VINCE HOUGHTON: I'm still not used to them opening...
