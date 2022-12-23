Read full article on original website
Kim Smith
4d ago
WHERE ARE ALL OF THE CLIMATE CHANGE Activists!! ..I thought the world was going to HEAT UP !! BUT WE ARE IN FOR A DANGEROUS COLD WAVE..🤪🤪
Katrina
4d ago
And after leaving us without power for 48 hours, people will be congratulating National Grid for doing a great job. No, they just needed overtime holiday pay! The power won't come on until the weekend's over, ironically.
Christmas Blizzard 2022 snowfall totals: See who got more than 4 feet (list)
Buffalo, N.Y. — Another blizzard has buried parts of western and Central New York over the Christmas holiday. But just how much snow fell? And who saw the most snow?. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport — which closed Friday due to “hazardous weather conditions” and will remain closed through 11 a.m. Wednesday — has had more snow fall in the last three days than anywhere else in the state, according to the National Weather Service.
Power restored to 48K impacted by blizzard in northern and central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. -- National Grid crews working around the clock have restored power to 99% of the nearly 48,700 customers in northern and central New York who lost service in the powerful weekend blizzard. The utility said Sunday night it has restored power to 48,200 customers out of the 48,700...
WCAX
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap. A dog owner is sounding the alarm down in East Corinth after her dog was killed in a likely illegal trap on private land. Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters. Updated: 9 minutes...
Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?
As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
wwnytv.com
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country. After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning. Parts of the...
wwnytv.com
Additional accumulations through Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard’s over, but there’s still lake effect snow falling in parts of the north country. And where those parts are will change from time to time. There’s a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday. A...
Winter storm slams Upstate NY: Dangerous wind chills, thousands with no power, feet of snow, more to come
Strong winds, heavy snowfall and swaths of power outages wreaked havoc on much of Upstate New York Friday and the storm will continue to slam the region on Christmas Eve. Overnight many counties saw wind chill temperatures just under 30 below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, more than 76,000 customers were without power.
Update: More than 81,000 customers without power as ‘blinding’ storm pounds Upstate NY
Update 8:30 p.m.: Across Upstate, 81,148 customers are without power, according to the utilities. In Central New York, just over 2,700 customers were without power (2,200 in Oneida County and 470 in Oswego County) Original article:. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York utilities report that more than 100,000 customers are...
Update: NYS Thruway reopens; Syracuse snow crews to help dig out Buffalo
UPDATE: The New York State Thruway has reopened after mixed information from officials Tuesday morning. Gov. Hochul’s office and the New York State Thruway Authority confirmed the Thruway has reopened in both directions on the Thruway from I-90 Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania border. “With today’s reopening of...
NEWS10 ABC
Chilly temps and strong winds devastate parts of the Capital Region
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the massive winter storm continues to pummel our region with dangerous conditions, many areas are experiencing flooding, icy surfaces, and power outages. Down near the Capitol, the streets are bare, and the air is cold. The added wind is enough to pierce through...
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly blizzard cripples western New York
Start your day with the latest weather news – deadly blizzard paralyzes western New York, an Alberta Clipper will bring new snow to blizzard-weary northern US and the deep freeze is coming to an end.
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Syracuse, NY — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday. Buffalo had...
Parts of Thruway remain closed after historic blizzard
The Thruway remains closed to all traffic in Western New York following an historic blizzard that continues to paralyze traffic. The highway is shut down between Exit 46 in Rochester and the Pennsylvania border because of blizzard conditions. Canadian border crossings at Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Rainbow Bridge also remain closed.
I-90 in New York remains closed
UPDATE: Interstate 90 has reopened on Dec. 27. Interstate 90 traffic is still being detoured in New York state thanks to the relentless snows and winds. The interstate remains closed in both directions from the New York state line to the Route 45 exit. Some traffic is waiting it out until police reopen the road, […]
7 Dead As Buffalo's Buried In 4 Feet Of Snow: 'We're At War With Mother Nature,' Hochul Says
Updated story: Death Toll Climbs To At Least 17 In Western NY From Devastating Lake-Effect BlizzardAt least seven people are confirmed dead in the Buffalo area, where around 4 feet of snowfall, coupled with hurricane-force, lake-effect winds, have brought emergency response efforts to a …
Blizzard warning, travel advisory issued in Watertown area for snow, high winds
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory through at least the afternoon of Christmas Day because of high winds and heavy snow. “Whiteout conditions are expected,” the sheriff’s office said. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning...
informnny.com
Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
Buffalo buried in record-setting lake effect snowfall
One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history left at least two people dead. Emergency crews couldn't reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.
