Salisbury, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton mother gets life in prison for stabbing 2 young sons to death during ‘voodoo ritual’

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother who repeatedly stabbed her two young sons to death during a “voodoo ritual” in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison. Latarsha Sanders appeared in Plymouth District Court on Wednesday and was given two mandatory life sentences for first-degree murder after a jury found her guilty in the deaths of her 5- and 8-year-old sons.
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Dorchester woman charged with arson

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman is charged with arson of a dwelling after fleeing the scene of a house she set ablaze. Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, police and fire officials were dispatched to 74 Mora Street in Dorchester for a building fire. First responders rescued two elderly men...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Lowell Woman Killed by Husband in Christmas Day Murder-Suicide, DA Says

A man fatally shot his wife, then himself, at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Christmas Day, authorities said. The victim was identified as Rosa Santiago, 55, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Her killer was identified as Jose Santiago, 60. The shooting was reported about 1:38 p.m. at...
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Woman accused of stabbing, hitting ex-boyfriend with car after he cheated

BOSTON -- A Mattapan woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed and hit her ex-boyfriend with her car, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Lashonda Warner, 27, is being held on $5,000 bail. Boston Police were called to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. on December 23. They found a 28-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound on his abdomen but he would not cooperate with police. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center and, as of Tuesday, was in the ICU.A witness told officers a silver Honda Accord hit the man and two parked cars while doing...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Duxbury crash sends one person to hospital

A motor vehicle crash in Duxbury has sent one person to the hospital. Drivers are asked to avoid Enterprise St. Duxbury fire is on the scene and one person is being transported to the South Shore Hospital. According to officials, this is the fourth call since midnight for firefighters. This...
DUXBURY, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Derek Daprato Of Hooksett, New Hampshire Pleads Gulty In Violent Maine Home Invasion Case

On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Portland, Maine, Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interfering with commerce by violence and aiding and abetting the same, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same.
HOOKSETT, NH

