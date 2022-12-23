Read full article on original website
WCVB
3 former Stoughton police officers, department sued in connection with death of pregnant woman
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former police officers are among the defendants in a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a young woman who was found dead in her apartment nearly two years ago. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021....
Haverhill Men Face Charges of Attempted Murder; Intended Victim Unharmed in Gunfire
Twenty-five-year-old Zadrian R. Colon and 20-year-old Enrique Ruiz, both of 33 Jackson St., face charges of unsuccessfully trying to murder another man late Tuesday morning in Haverhill—a dispute driven reportedly over a woman and comments made on social media. The 24-year-old intended victim was in close range of pistol...
Brockton mother gets life in prison for stabbing 2 young sons to death during ‘voodoo ritual’
ABC6.com
Dorchester woman charged with arson
BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman is charged with arson of a dwelling after fleeing the scene of a house she set ablaze. Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, police and fire officials were dispatched to 74 Mora Street in Dorchester for a building fire. First responders rescued two elderly men...
Police: Body Found In Beverly, Death Either Suicide Or Overdose (Update)
A body found in Beverly is the result of either suicide of an overdose, the Beverly Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Police were called by a neighbor between 9 and 9:30 a.m. about a dead body, Public Information and Education Officer Michael Boccuzzi said. Beverly police and fi…
DA: Boston woman hit ex-boyfriend with car, stabbed him with knife after learning he was unfaithful
BOSTON — A Boston woman struck her ex-boyfriend with her car and stabbed him with a knife last week after she learned he had been unfaithful to her, leaving him hospitalized in the ICU with serious injuries, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, was arraigned Tuesday in...
manchesterinklink.com
Police ID woman who died in tent on Christmas; another who gave birth in a tent arraigned in court
MANCHESTER, NH – The woman who was found dead in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter on Christmas morning has been identified as Amanda Hartness, 34. Another woman who was arrested late Christmas night for allegedly abandoning her son after giving birth in a tent in an unrelated incident appeared in court Tuesday.
NECN
Lowell Woman Killed by Husband in Christmas Day Murder-Suicide, DA Says
A man fatally shot his wife, then himself, at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Christmas Day, authorities said. The victim was identified as Rosa Santiago, 55, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Her killer was identified as Jose Santiago, 60. The shooting was reported about 1:38 p.m. at...
Duxbury crash sends one person to hospital
A motor vehicle crash in Duxbury has sent one person to the hospital. Drivers are asked to avoid Enterprise St. Duxbury fire is on the scene and one person is being transported to the South Shore Hospital. According to officials, this is the fourth call since midnight for firefighters. This...
Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning boyfriend
A Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in antifreeze and deicing fluid pleaded not guilty to murder and was held without bail at her arraignment Friday.
‘I’m sorry, I had to do it’: Woman charged with arson after Dorchester home goes up in flames
BOSTON — A 45-year-old Boston woman is facing one count of arson after she was accused of starting a fire in a Dorchester triple-decker where she lives, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Nikea Rivera was arraigned on Tuesday in connection with the two-alarm fire at 74 Mora St.,...
UPDATED: 5 Teens Arrested After Christmas Carjacking in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Five juveniles were involved in a Christmas carjacking in Framingham, that ended with a crash in Natick. About 8:30 p.m. on Christmas on Second Street, five juveniles are alleged to have pulled a firearm on the victim and stole the victim’s vehicle, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Authorities ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car On Route 27 In Sharon
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Sharon this week has been identified as 93-year-old Joseph "Joe" Vasconcelos, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office tells Daily Voice. The crash occurred at the corner of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive around 8:43 p.m. on Mo…
newstalknewengland.com
Derek Daprato Of Hooksett, New Hampshire Pleads Gulty In Violent Maine Home Invasion Case
On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Portland, Maine, Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interfering with commerce by violence and aiding and abetting the same, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same.
whdh.com
Police: Woman gave birth in woods in NH, waited an hour to give child’s location to officers
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal charges after Manchester, New Hampshire police say she gave birth to a baby in the woods early Monday morning and then waited nearly an hour to direct police to the child’s location. Officers responding to a reported of a woman...
