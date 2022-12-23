Tua Tagovailoa has once again landed in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and there is a chance the Miami Dolphins quarterback played through another head injury in Week 16. Tagovailoa’s head bounced off the turf on a hit late in the second quarter of Miami’s loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. You can see... The post Tua Tagovailoa may have played through another concussion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO