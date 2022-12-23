ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral

A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Broncos Fire Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett After 15 Games

Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Denver Broncos are making another head coaching change. Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday, just 15 games after taking over as coach. The Broncos are 4-11 after a demoralizing 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa may have played through another concussion

Tua Tagovailoa has once again landed in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and there is a chance the Miami Dolphins quarterback played through another head injury in Week 16. Tagovailoa’s head bounced off the turf on a hit late in the second quarter of Miami’s loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. You can see... The post Tua Tagovailoa may have played through another concussion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. explains surge in play after career night

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. on Friday continued a strong resurgence and produced a career night in a loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks. Smith recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in the 112-106 decision. He finished 10-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, in 33 minutes for his sixth double-double of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: One big failure wrecked winnable game

The Eagles utterly fell apart on Saturday in Dallas, losing a perfectly winnable game despite missing the leading MVP candidate. If you'd told any Eagles fans that they'd torment the Cowboys for 58 minutes before losing a close one, they probably would've taken that result. But this game was right...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown Making History Together

DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown making history together originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown are one of the most explosive and productive wide receiver tandems in the NFL. And here’s the best part: Smith is 24 and the Eagles control his contract through 2025, and Brown...
DALLAS, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game

The cold never bothered the Carolina Panthers anyway. The Panthers played the coldest home game in franchise history against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. With temperatures at 20 degrees during kickoff, it was the third-coldest game ever played by Carolina (trailing only road games against Green Bay in 1997 and against Minnesota in 2014). Panthers... The post Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Dubs' Christmas Day focus must be on themselves, not Grizz

SAN FRANCISCO – Here they come, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Mouths of the South, swaggering into Chase Center on Christmas Day, flapping their gums and flexing their record, daring the homestanding Warriors to retaliate. And the only defense the Warriors can offer is a nod to the past, to...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy