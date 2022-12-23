ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter weather deepens Southern water crisis

The bitter cold weather is taking a toll on the water system in the South and causing pipes to snap and leak, leaving thousands without running water. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more details on the water crisis in many Southern cities including Jackson, Mississippi, a city plagued by water problems.Dec. 27, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
Thousands of flights canceled and delayed hours before Christmas

With many planes stuck in unforeseen destinations, it could take the airlines days to get aircraft and flight crews back on track even after the storm moves out. The FAA says winter weather headaches are improving even with the brutal cold still slowing down operations on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.Dec. 24, 2022.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 26th)

At least 27 dead in Erie County, New York after winter storm; Attacks on Washington state power substations left 14,000 people without electricity; Migrant crisis worsening in Texas amid winter weather; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Dec. 27, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Massive snowstorm kills at least 57 across U.S.

A massive storm is responsible for killing at least 57 people across the U.S. Rescue crews are focusing on clearing piles of snow and thousands are still without power as dangerously cold temperatures continue. Dec. 26, 2022.
Arctic blast stunting travel and causing blackouts in the U.S.

Across the country, slick roads and white-out conditions are leaving a trail of car crashes and traffic pile-ups. The weather is not only wreaking havoc on travel but on electric grids, with more than a million without power and blackouts in several states.Dec. 24, 2022.
Death toll rises to at least 57 as freezing temperatures and heavy snow wallop swaths of U.S.

A "once-in-a-lifetime” blizzard has killed at least 57 people in the U.S., including 27 in western New York's Erie County, officials said Monday. The number of deaths from the monstrous storm was expected to grow as snow continued to blanket Erie County, leaving roads in many areas impassable, including the majority of Buffalo, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference.
BUFFALO, NY
