At least 63 dead after severe winter storm impacts U.S.
At least 63 people have been killed after severe winter weather impacted parts of the U.S. over the holiday weekend. NBC's Jesse Kirsch reports.Dec. 27, 2022.
Winter weather continues to impact U.S. after holiday weekend
NBC News meteorologist Angie Lassman breaks down how cold temperatures and winter weather is expected to continue to impact the country after the holiday weekend.Dec. 26, 2022.
Winter weather deepens Southern water crisis
The bitter cold weather is taking a toll on the water system in the South and causing pipes to snap and leak, leaving thousands without running water. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more details on the water crisis in many Southern cities including Jackson, Mississippi, a city plagued by water problems.Dec. 27, 2022.
Winter storm leaves lakeside New York restaurant coated in ice
Frigid temperatures and high winds on Lake Erie's shore combine to transform Hoak's Lakeshore Restaurant in Hamburg, N.Y. into a frozen spectacle.Dec. 24, 2022.
Scrutiny grows over thousands of Southwest Airlines delays amidst travel chaos
Southwest Airlines apologized to customers after it announced it would cancel more than 2,500 flights with more major delays to come throughout the week. NBC News' Blayne Alexander reports on travel delays throughout the nation and how airlines are dealing with the situation.Dec. 27, 2022.
Buffalo couple takes in stranded tourists amid monstrous winter storm
The historic blizzard in Buffalo, New York, stranded a bus full of nine South Korean tourists and their driver. Alex and Andrea Campagna took them into their home and offered food and shelter. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch shares their story of kindness.Dec. 27, 2022.
Deadly winter storm brings travel chaos, 'life-threatening' frigid temperatures to much of the U.S.
Millions of people were hunkered down and staying on high alert Sunday amid a deadly winter storm that has killed at least 46 people, caused travel chaos across the U.S. and created a "potentially life-threatening hazard" for people on the move on Christmas Day. "The life-threatening cold temperatures and in...
Thousands of flights canceled and delayed hours before Christmas
With many planes stuck in unforeseen destinations, it could take the airlines days to get aircraft and flight crews back on track even after the storm moves out. The FAA says winter weather headaches are improving even with the brutal cold still slowing down operations on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.Dec. 24, 2022.
NY governor says winter storm is ‘most devastating’ in Buffalo’s history
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the freezing blizzard battering Buffalo, New York will go down as one of the most devastating storms in the city's history before confirming seven storm-related deaths in the area. Hochul said she feared the death toll will rise and advised residents to avoid going outside or to Christmas gatherings. Dec. 25, 2022.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 26th)
At least 27 dead in Erie County, New York after winter storm; Attacks on Washington state power substations left 14,000 people without electricity; Migrant crisis worsening in Texas amid winter weather; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Dec. 27, 2022.
Massive snowstorm kills at least 57 across U.S.
A massive storm is responsible for killing at least 57 people across the U.S. Rescue crews are focusing on clearing piles of snow and thousands are still without power as dangerously cold temperatures continue. Dec. 26, 2022.
Buffalo public works commissioner describes city's conditions, plan for storm aftermath
Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Nathan Marton said the snowfall Buffalo has experienced in 2022 thus far has exceeded what they would have expected for a normal winter. Marton said a few more inches of snow are still expected to fall and described the city's snow removal effort heading after the storm has subsided. Dec. 27, 2022.
Arctic blast stunting travel and causing blackouts in the U.S.
Across the country, slick roads and white-out conditions are leaving a trail of car crashes and traffic pile-ups. The weather is not only wreaking havoc on travel but on electric grids, with more than a million without power and blackouts in several states.Dec. 24, 2022.
Death toll rises to at least 57 as freezing temperatures and heavy snow wallop swaths of U.S.
A "once-in-a-lifetime” blizzard has killed at least 57 people in the U.S., including 27 in western New York's Erie County, officials said Monday. The number of deaths from the monstrous storm was expected to grow as snow continued to blanket Erie County, leaving roads in many areas impassable, including the majority of Buffalo, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference.
'Travel nightmare': Holiday travel chaos continues after thousands of flight delays, cancellations
NBC's Shaquille Brewster reports from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, where bad weather and too much demand has created a "travel nightmare." He reports airports from coast to coast are overwhelmed with a staggering 62,000 flight cancellations and delays, trapping countless passengers overnight. Dec. 27, 2022.
