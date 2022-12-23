ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Joe Biden offers Christmas message of unity

By Clyde Hughes
 4 days ago

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden struck a tone of unity and a brighter future in his White House Christmas message, saying the season crossed all faiths and communities.

President Joe Biden conveys a holiday-themed message of peace and unity ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI

In the remarks delivered Thursday, Biden said while the Christmas story, the birth of Jesus Christ , is more than 2,000 years old, it continues to bring people together and change the world.

"The Christmas story is at the heart of the Christmas -- Christian faith," Biden said in comments at Cross Hall. "But the message of hope, love, peace, and joy, they're also universal. It speaks to all of us, whether we're Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, or any other faith, or no faith at all.

"It speaks to all of us as human beings who are here on this Earth to care for one another, to look out for one another, to love one another. The message of Christmas is always important, but it's especially important through tough times, like the ones we've been through the past few years."

Biden pointed to how the COVID-19 pandemic and divisive politics have cost lives and separated families and friends.

"We've lost so much time with one another. We've lost so many people -- people we loved," Biden said. "Our politics have gotten so angry, so mean, so partisan. And too often we see each other as enemies, not as neighbors; as Democrats or Republicans, not as fellow Americans."

He ended his comments with an upbeat note for the future.

"Our kids are back in school. People are back to work. In fact, more people are working than ever before," Biden said.

"So, my hope this Christmas season is that we take a few moments of quiet reflection and find that stillness in the heart of Christmas -- that's at the heart of Christmas," Biden said.

"The smallest of kindness can mean so much. A simple smile. A hug. An unexpected phone call. A quiet cup of coffee. Simple acts of kindness that can lift a spirit, provide comfort, and perhaps maybe even save a life."

Comments / 1581

Nancy
4d ago

A little too late Joe you have caused so much division in our Country especially with your horrific speech of hate for those who support President Trump . I am not a big supporter of Trump and I was a Democrat not long ago but you saying this about Republicans is appalling and down right destructive to our Country. I am now a proud Republican !

Reply(190)
665
Robert Lawrenz
4d ago

A message of unity? From Joe Biden? How can that be! After the incredible divisiveness of Obama, sleepy Joe can be counted as one of the most divisive Presidents we have ever had in the Oval Office. Joe's call to unity is likely a plea to citizens to abandon common sense, and come to the plans that his handlers have for the United States. His call to unity will surely create more division.

Reply(63)
423
Jick Rames
3d ago

Biden made it abundantly clear how he felt about conservatives, the unvaccinated, white people, straight people, and religion. Screw your message, I refuse to unite with an enemy who's declared open war on me.

Reply(7)
141
