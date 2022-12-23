ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Rare photos of Jenna Marbles, a YouTuber who quit the platform in 2020 over past offensive content, getting married

By Lindsay Dodgson
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCPBm_0jsX3f5m00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hxQZ_0jsX3f5m00
Jenna Mourey and Julien Solomita got married at the end of November.

JennaMarbles/YouTube

  • Jenna Mourey, better known as Jenna Marbles, is now married.
  • Her long-term partner Julien Solomita announced that they had tied the knot on Instagram.
  • Mourey quit YouTube in 2020 over past offensive content, but remains a beloved creator for many.

Jenna Mourey, the former YouTuber better known as Jenna Marbles, has tied the knot with her long-term partner Julien Solomita.

Solomita announced the news on his Instagram account on December 22, posting photos from the day with the caption "married otters <3".

Mourey has been almost completely absent from the internet since quitting YouTube in June 2020 , citing embarrassment over some of her old content.

Mourey, who had 20 million subscribers when she left the platform, told her viewers in 2020 that she couldn't "exist" on her main channel anymore because she wasn't enjoying creating content. She also said she had received backlash for some of her old videos, which people thought had racist connotations — one where she imitated the rapper Nicki Minaj, and a parody rap song titled "Bounce that D---" which included Asian stereotypes.

"It's awful, it doesn't need to exist, it's inexcusable, it's not okay," Mourey said at the time. "I'm incredibly sorry if this offended then, now, whenever, it doesn't need to exist. It shouldn't have existed. I shouldn't have said that ever. It's not cool, it's not cute, it's not okay, and I'm embarrassed that I ever made that, period."

Mourey also apologized for videos she described as "slut-shamey" and sexist, saying she experienced a lot of "internalized misogyny at that point in my life."

At the time, several high profile YouTubers were facing criticism for offensive videos they had made in the past, including Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star .

Mourey and Solomita have been in a long term relationship for nine years. They share five dogs, including one called Marbles, who Mourey named her channel after. Many of the dogs were present in the wedding photos.

Solomita, who is still a content creator on YouTube and Twitch, asked Mourey to marry him last year, announcing their engagement in a livestream on his Twitch channel in April 2021.

"A little while ago — this is so weird — I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes," he said. "So, we are engaged."

He added that he made the decision because he "just woke up and wanted to be married to her."

Solomita also announced the marriage on his Twitch channel , where he regularly livestreams, saying the wedding happened at the end of November. He said they hadn't revealed the news straight away because they had been through a stressful period with one of their dogs, Peach, being ill. Since Peach had recovered, they wanted to celebrate, he said.

"We are a married couple," he said. "I can now officially make wife jokes."

Over a million people have liked Solomita's Instagram post, and fellow content creators such as Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, Seán "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin, and Brittany Broski sent the couple their congratulations.

Despite her abrupt exit from YouTube, Mourey remains a beloved creator, with fans continuing to express their wishes that she is happy and send their support through Solomita.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 43

Joseph
4d ago

they need to fix the title, basically she quit cause snowflakes got up set with her humour and couldn't take a joke for what it is... sad really..but extremely happy to see her getting married .. again the people that complained and claimed her to be racist are completely sensitive in every way of life

Reply(1)
56
Chris Parker
4d ago

Sweet Jesus, like every other comedian says nowadays, you can barely make a living because of people getting butt hurt! It's a sad affair this world is headed towards! 😥

Reply
24
Kal El
4d ago

You know what she should not have to apologize. Fact the matter is those same people that are now calling her stuff racist or whatever I guarantee you watched it back in the day.

Reply
16
Related
Inquisitr.com

Bhad Bhabie Poses In Playboy Underwear For Spicy Selfies

At just 19 years old, rapper and influencer Bhad Bhabie has taken the world by storm. Real name Danielle Bregoli, she took the world by storm when her mother, Barbara, took the teenager on Dr. Phil in 2016 because she was worried about her daughter's new look. Bhabie's catchphrase, “cash me outside, how bout dah?” quickly became a meme.
Inquisitr.com

Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot

Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume

Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Indy100

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
FREDERICK, MD
extratv

What Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left in His Suicide Note

Stephen "tWitch" Boss did leave a suicide note before taking his own life earlier this week, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that tWitch left a note at the scene alluding to past challenges, but it was too ambiguous for them to understand his references. Investigators now know that...
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
RadarOnline

Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift

Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned. Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving. The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to...
Time Out Global

These baby names are going extinct because no one likes them any more

Ever heard a name and thought, ‘Who would name their child that?’ Us too. And now it seems so few people are using certain names that they are now considered ‘critically endangered’. A new list from parenting website BabyCentre has revealed all the names that have...
The US Sun

Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes

TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Insider

Insider

721K+
Followers
38K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy