houstonherald.com
GLORIA JUNE GETTYS ROBERTSON
Gloria June (Gettys) Robertson was born on March 4, 1934, to Charles and Ruth (Carman) Gettys. She passed away Dec. 24, 2022, at the age of 88. Gloria was born at and grew up in a small cabin on the family farm just outside of Houston, Mo., on what is now named Gettys Road. When she was 15 years old, her parents divorced, and Gloria took over the motherly role for household chores and helping her dad care for her younger sister Joyce and her older brothers Dean and Dale. Because of this, she and Joyce shared a very strong sisterly bond. She attended grade school at Indian Creek School, then later attended Houston High School until she was 16 years old. During her high school years, she helped her cousin Juanita Jones care for her children.
houstonherald.com
First responders called to Douglas Road on Saturday night
Emergency responders were called Saturday night to an accident west of Houston, authorities said. A truck overturned on Douglas Road off Highway Z. No one had apparent injuries after the Houston Rural Fire Department was called to offer assistance. An investigation resulted.
houstonherald.com
Accident reported on Highway B east of Houston
An emergency response was activated Friday morning on Highway B east of Houston after an accident, authorities said. The wreck occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near the Big Piney Sportsman’s Club. A vehicle struck a utility pole, authorities said.
houstonherald.com
Raymondville man hurt in Highway B crash
A Raymondville man was injured early Friday when his van traveled off Highway B and struck a utility pole and overturned. Tpr. Jason Sentman said the westbound vehicle was driven by Kenneth L. Nix, 82, of Raymondville. He was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
houstonherald.com
One injured in Highway 32 accident
One person was injured Saturday morning in a crash northwest of Plato, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Patricia A. Finley, 59, of Falcon, was traveling westbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan that crossed the centerline of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Ozark County Times
Law enforcement pursuit from Howell County ends in arrest near Bakersfield Saturday
Magnum J. Price of West Plains reportedly led Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Ozark County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. A post on the HCSD Facebook page says that the incident began around 1:25 p.m. Saturday when Howell County Deputy Seth Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Camaro on Garner Blvd. in West Plains, but the vehicle he attempted to stop failed to pull over or yield to his emergency lights and sirens.
KTLO
West Plains couple injured in single car accident Thursday
A couple from West Plains suffered moderate to severe injuries in a single car accident Thursday afternoon occurring five miles west of West Plains on Highway CC. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Neena Carter and 70-year-old Jerry Carter were traveling westbound when their vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway, crossed a private road, struck a utility pole and fence, and overturned.
houstonherald.com
JOHN OTHOE NELSON
John Othoe Nelson was born Oct. 29, 1931, at Montauk, Mo., to Clarence and Irena (Van Deusen) Nelson. He passed away Dec. 17, 2022, at the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., at the age of 91. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Marie Hayes on June 7,...
kwos.com
JCMO drug bust
A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon
UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
KYTV
Traffic Troubles: MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 in Laclede County
STOUTLAND, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened I-44 in Laclede County nearly six hours after a crash involving several tractor-trailers. The crash happened on Thursday around 1 p.m near mile marker 142. The crash involved several vehicles. Law enforcement routed some of the traffic around the crash. To report a correction...
krcgtv.com
Highway Patrol urges drivers to stay off of I-44
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Interstate 44 through central Missouri is slick and dangerous and should be avoided if possible, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Mike Mitchell reports that a tractor-trailer unit had jackknifed near mile marker 203, just west of Cuba, causing a pileup of trucks and passenger cars.
houstonherald.com
Houston police handle investigations
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Tamara Y. Pendergrass, 32, of Ava, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Dec. 13. •Cynthia A. MacPherson, 73, of 1800 13th St. in Mountain Grove, was issued citations for driving while...
myozarksonline.com
23-year-old Laney Marie Scott of Waynesville has been arraigned on charges of possessing methamphetamine and of possessing fentanyl
23-year-old Laney Marie Scott of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of possessing methamphetamine and of possessing fentanyl. Court documents allege that Scott on May 9th of this year knowingly possessed both controlled substances. Scott entered not guilty pleas at her arraignment. Judge Colin Long scheduled her case for a preliminary hearing on January 23rd.
SILVER ALERT: 65-year-old Marshfield woman missing
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a Marshfield woman less than 24 hours away from severe winter weather. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, of Marshfield, went missing on Dec. 16, around 9:21 a.m., from an Elm Branch Drive home. According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, […]
Ozark County Times
Brother pleads guilty to assaulting sister, sent to prison for 5 years
During the Dec. 7 session of Ozark County Law Day, Matthew B. Wollin, 39, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree domestic assault pursuant to a plea agreement with the state. He was sentenced to 5 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Credit for time served and probation were denied through the formal judgement entered in the case. The victim in the case was in court and approved of the plea offer, online court records indicate.
kbsi23.com
Ellington woman killed in crash in Reynolds County
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – An Ellington woman died in a crash on Dec. 20 on Highway 21 in Reynolds County. Sharon K. Lee, 76 was driving a 2008 Toyota Scion on Hwy. 21 about 15 miles south of Ellington when she ran off the road, hit some trees and overturned.
houstonherald.com
Galloway releases audit on Texas County
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway last week issued an audit of Texas County that identified several areas of concern and provided recommendations to county officials to address those them. The review gave a rating of “fair,” an improvement over the “poor” rating given five years ago.
KYTV
Deputies arrest driver following pursuit in Texas and Dent Counties
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Texas and Dent County deputies arrested a man following a pursuit through two counties. Tommy Johnson, 41, of Salem, Mo., faces charges of resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. A judge set his bond at $750,000.
kjluradio.com
Texas County man seriously injured in crash near Licking
A Texas County man is seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash about seven miles southwest of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dakota Jones, 25, of Licking, was driving on Highway BB Saturday morning, when he ran off the road and hit a tree. Jones was flown to...
