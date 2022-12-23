ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Crews battle fire at vacant home

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters were called out to a house fire early Tuesday morning. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers tell us the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Kanawha Ave. East in Clendenin. Firefighters on scene tell WSAZ the home was vacant. The homeowners,...
CLENDENIN, WV
WSAZ

First responders share challenges from recent cold weather

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The warm-up later this week can’t come soon enough for first responders. Kanawha County Emergency Manager and Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said from battling weather-induced fires to rescuing stranded drivers, the freezing temperatures have created a lot of challenges. “For the firefighters, it’s been...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Lanes blocked after accident along MacCorkle Avenue

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are cleaning up following an accident Tuesday morning. The accident happened in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, according to dispatchers. The westbound lanes have been blocked by first responders. No injuries have been reported at this time. The...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle structure fire for two hours in Omar, West Virginia

OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning. Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no […]
OMAR, WV
WSAZ

53 Days | Chuck’s story

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 70-year-old man with documented dementia is taken by EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital. What happened in the hours that followed shocked and devastated his loved ones. Chuck’s story - 53 Days - airs Friday, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. on WSAZ.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WKYT 27

Sprinkler pipe bursts inside school

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WKYT) - The Flatwoods Police, fire department and public works crews were busy Christmas day responding to calls for service. Including one call of a busted sprinkler pipe inside Russell McDowell Intermediate school. According to a post on social media, units were on scene quickly, but water was...
FLATWOODS, KY
WSAZ

‘It’s a godsend’ Dunbar Recreation Center extends hours amid cold spell

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Dunbar Recreation Center has been operating on a 24-hour schedule since opening early Friday morning for the winter weather. City officials said they had been closely monitoring the forecast to make decisions on hours. Monday morning, as temperatures continued to hover around the freezing mark, operators decided to keep it open until at least noon Tuesday.
DUNBAR, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash closes 2 I-64W lanes near Dunbar, West Virginia, no injuries

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The slow and middle lanes on I-64 West near Dunbar will be temporarily closed due to a crash, dispatchers say. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 officials, the two-vehicle crash happened around 11:11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 near the 53-mile marker of I-64 West near the Dunbar exit. Dispatchers […]
DUNBAR, WV
WSAZ

I-64 westbound lanes closed following crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a 2 vehicle crash near the Dunbar exit. 911 dispatch says two vehicles were involved in the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital. The westbound lanes of I-64 are closed near mile marker 53.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man killed in Christmas morning shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Christmas morning. It happened in the 1200 block of Dacota Road in the Quarrier area of Kanawha County just before 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Officer finds infant locked inside closet at fatal shooting scene

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A criminal complaint has revealed additional information about a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 12 in Milton. According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the home on Woodmire Drive, they were greeted by a woman at the front door saying she needed an ambulance because her husband had been shot.
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

City honors fallen officers with memorial light display

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Archer Park in Prestonsburg is known for their elaborate light displays, but this year it is made just a bit more special. The light display now has a memorial dedicated to the four fallen Floyd County officers who lost their lives in the June shooting. Over...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
CROSS LANES, WV

