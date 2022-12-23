Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Crews battle fire at vacant home
CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters were called out to a house fire early Tuesday morning. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers tell us the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Kanawha Ave. East in Clendenin. Firefighters on scene tell WSAZ the home was vacant. The homeowners,...
WSAZ
Huntington fire crews respond to several calls of frozen pipes over holiday weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a problem for homeowners in our region, and for fire crews. “We’ve had sprinkler pipes burst, as well as domestic water lines. It’s made for a very busy holiday season for us,” said Greg Fuller, Huntington Fire Chief. Huntington crews were...
WSAZ
First responders share challenges from recent cold weather
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The warm-up later this week can’t come soon enough for first responders. Kanawha County Emergency Manager and Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said from battling weather-induced fires to rescuing stranded drivers, the freezing temperatures have created a lot of challenges. “For the firefighters, it’s been...
WSAZ
Lanes blocked after accident along MacCorkle Avenue
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are cleaning up following an accident Tuesday morning. The accident happened in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, according to dispatchers. The westbound lanes have been blocked by first responders. No injuries have been reported at this time. The...
Crews battle structure fire for two hours in Omar, West Virginia
OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning. Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no […]
WSAZ
53 Days | Chuck’s story
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 70-year-old man with documented dementia is taken by EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital. What happened in the hours that followed shocked and devastated his loved ones. Chuck’s story - 53 Days - airs Friday, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. on WSAZ.
Person flown to trauma facility after falling on ice in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the football field in Omar, West Virginia, on Monday morning to help establish a helicopter landing zone for an injured person. Responders got on the scene around 6:48 a.m. The patient suffered injuries from falling on ice, Main Island Creek VFD says. […]
No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
WKYT 27
Sprinkler pipe bursts inside school
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WKYT) - The Flatwoods Police, fire department and public works crews were busy Christmas day responding to calls for service. Including one call of a busted sprinkler pipe inside Russell McDowell Intermediate school. According to a post on social media, units were on scene quickly, but water was...
WSAZ
‘It’s a godsend’ Dunbar Recreation Center extends hours amid cold spell
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Dunbar Recreation Center has been operating on a 24-hour schedule since opening early Friday morning for the winter weather. City officials said they had been closely monitoring the forecast to make decisions on hours. Monday morning, as temperatures continued to hover around the freezing mark, operators decided to keep it open until at least noon Tuesday.
Crash closes 2 I-64W lanes near Dunbar, West Virginia, no injuries
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The slow and middle lanes on I-64 West near Dunbar will be temporarily closed due to a crash, dispatchers say. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 officials, the two-vehicle crash happened around 11:11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 near the 53-mile marker of I-64 West near the Dunbar exit. Dispatchers […]
WSAZ
I-64 westbound lanes closed following crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a 2 vehicle crash near the Dunbar exit. 911 dispatch says two vehicles were involved in the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital. The westbound lanes of I-64 are closed near mile marker 53.
WSAZ
Organizing Christmas decorations
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’d like advice or Daryl to help you, visit: https://www.confusionsolution.com/.
WSAZ
Man killed in Christmas morning shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Christmas morning. It happened in the 1200 block of Dacota Road in the Quarrier area of Kanawha County just before 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department...
WSAZ
Officer finds infant locked inside closet at fatal shooting scene
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A criminal complaint has revealed additional information about a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 12 in Milton. According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the home on Woodmire Drive, they were greeted by a woman at the front door saying she needed an ambulance because her husband had been shot.
WSAZ
City honors fallen officers with memorial light display
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Archer Park in Prestonsburg is known for their elaborate light displays, but this year it is made just a bit more special. The light display now has a memorial dedicated to the four fallen Floyd County officers who lost their lives in the June shooting. Over...
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
wchstv.com
Logan County safety officer dies after battling "severe health issues"
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Logan County safety officer with the Cora Volunteer Fire Department died Friday. Jeff Jones passed away after “battling some severe health issues,” according to a social media post from the Cora Volunteer Fire Department. The post relayed the following message:. We...
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
