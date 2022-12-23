Read full article on original website
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update: Fantasy Doctor’s break down the second concussion to Tua
Dr. Morse discusses Tua’s 2nd concussion of the season and what it means for him and the Dolphins. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for December 27, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals S Budda Baker out the last two games with a fractured shoulder. Broncos named Jerry Rosburg the interim head coach. Broncos hope to interview DC Ejiro Evero for their Head Coaching vacancy, but he has already turned down the interim job. Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars placed OL Cam Robinson and...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
All-Pro pass rusher JJ Watt is going to retire at the end of the year
The Arizona Cardinals are going to be losing a legend. JJ Watt announced today he is retiring after the season. The 12-year NFL standout JJ Watt has decided to hang up his cleats. He posted this tweet. Watt just had his first child, and that is more than enough for...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Report: Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero quickly turned down the interim head coaching job
The Denver Broncos have been unraveling over the past month and this weekend the Rams broke the camel’s back. The Rams put up fifty and the Broncos players were fighting with the Rams and one another on the sidelines. According to Pro Football Talk, the Broncos named senior assistant...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Zach Wilson has been benched again! Mike White is named QB1 against the Seahawks
Mike White is back! Which means Zach Wilson has been benched again. It is starting to look like the Jay Glazer report on Zach Wilson will come to fruition faster than expected. The Jets will get Mike White back before the Seahawks game, and according to Jay Glazer this will...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Broncos can Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and several other coaches after a horrible first year
Nathaniel Hackett should not be in the NFL as a coach, especially a head coach. I do not know why coaches continue to get shots to coach in the NFL. Hackett has never proven to be a good coach and after an abysmal first year as the Broncos head coach he was fired after 15 games.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Henry Byrd, OL, Princeton
Honors/Captainship2-time First-Team All-Ivy (2021, 2022) Second Team All-Ivy (2019) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at LT. Good as a run blocker and average as a pass protector with potential to improve under the right coach. As a run blocker, he is good. Can double-team and work toward the 2nd level. Is a good puller who can quickly get out of his stance, shoot through gaps and find color to block. Runs his feet on contact when he is able to latch on, and flashes good power in his hips. I would like to see him fire forward off the snap quicker. In pass protection, he is average; will give up inside leverage and let defenders cross his face. In both phases of the game, has poor hand placement and strike timing. Is still able to neutralize defenders due to his sheer mass, but won’t have that luxury v. NFL competition. Hands are frequently late and around the shoulders instead of quick and inside the breastplate, exposing his chest, getting turned and getting walked back into the pocket. Despite hand placement issues, still has a quick first step, can anchor, and plays with a wide base. Can mirror v. edge speed. Displays good lateral shuffle. Shows good instincts in picking up twists/stunts. Has good effort and finishes blocks. Looks like a strong player when his hands are right.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Pedro Schmidt, WR, University of Rhode Island
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I can find ways to get open pretty well. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. What is one thing that NFL teams should know about you?. I am a student...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former NFL Quarterback Robert Griffin III feels the Dolphins should bench Tua Tagovailoa the rest of the year
On Monday, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel shared the news that Tagovailoa has been placed in the league-mandated concussion protocol after exhibiting symptoms earlier in the day. Following the news that Tua suffered a head injury, Robert Griffin III has seen enough and firmly believes Tagovailoa should be shut down...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
How many concussions can Tua Tagovailoa go through? He is in protocol again, Teddy Bridgewater to get first team reps
The NFL is already highly criticized for how they handle concussions in the NFL, and now it seems the Dolphins are under the microscope again after Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion and was entered in protocol yesterday. A video was released from ML Football that shows Tua’s head rocket off...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Troy Aikman feels Sean Payton has to be the front runner for the Broncos head coaching job
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett who should have never been hired as the head coach in Denver, and now there are rumors swirling the next guy has to be Sean Payton. Well, last night Troy Aikman threw some gas on the already lit rumor claiming that Sean Payton was the biggest winner of the Broncos firing.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFLPA is now reviewing the Tua Tagovailoa concussion that happened before the Dolphins meltdown against the Packers
Tua Tagovailoa is back in the concussion protocol and it has to worry the Dolphins fans because he has suffered three major head injuries this year, even though the team claimed the first injury against the Bills was a back injury. Well, the NFLPA is now reviewing the last concussion...
Comments / 0