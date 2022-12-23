ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update: Fantasy Doctor’s break down the second concussion to Tua

Dr. Morse discusses Tua’s 2nd concussion of the season and what it means for him and the Dolphins. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
NFL Transactions for December 27, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Cardinals S Budda Baker out the last two games with a fractured shoulder. Broncos named Jerry Rosburg the interim head coach. Broncos hope to interview DC Ejiro Evero for their Head Coaching vacancy, but he has already turned down the interim job. Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars placed OL Cam Robinson and...
All-Pro pass rusher JJ Watt is going to retire at the end of the year

The Arizona Cardinals are going to be losing a legend. JJ Watt announced today he is retiring after the season. The 12-year NFL standout JJ Watt has decided to hang up his cleats. He posted this tweet. Watt just had his first child, and that is more than enough for...
Zach Wilson has been benched again! Mike White is named QB1 against the Seahawks

Mike White is back! Which means Zach Wilson has been benched again. It is starting to look like the Jay Glazer report on Zach Wilson will come to fruition faster than expected. The Jets will get Mike White back before the Seahawks game, and according to Jay Glazer this will...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Henry Byrd, OL, Princeton

Honors/Captainship2-time First-Team All-Ivy (2021, 2022) Second Team All-Ivy (2019) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at LT. Good as a run blocker and average as a pass protector with potential to improve under the right coach. As a run blocker, he is good. Can double-team and work toward the 2nd level. Is a good puller who can quickly get out of his stance, shoot through gaps and find color to block. Runs his feet on contact when he is able to latch on, and flashes good power in his hips. I would like to see him fire forward off the snap quicker. In pass protection, he is average; will give up inside leverage and let defenders cross his face. In both phases of the game, has poor hand placement and strike timing. Is still able to neutralize defenders due to his sheer mass, but won’t have that luxury v. NFL competition. Hands are frequently late and around the shoulders instead of quick and inside the breastplate, exposing his chest, getting turned and getting walked back into the pocket. Despite hand placement issues, still has a quick first step, can anchor, and plays with a wide base. Can mirror v. edge speed. Displays good lateral shuffle. Shows good instincts in picking up twists/stunts. Has good effort and finishes blocks. Looks like a strong player when his hands are right.
PRINCETON, NJ

