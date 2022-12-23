Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jolly Roger owner Carol Ann Angelos honored for decades of service to Outer Banks community
Carol Ann Angelos – the longtime owner of the Jolly Roger Restaurant on the Beach Road in Kill Devil Hills – was presented with a certificate of appreciation for her four decades of service to the Outer Banks community during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting held earlier this month.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Southern Shores questions beach nourishment
With the completion of the beach nourishment project, Southern Shores residents and town staff are questioning whether they received the full amount of sand they paid for. Debbie Newberry, who said she wasn’t originally supportive of beach nourishment but has complied with council decisions and subsequent taxes, is wondering if the northern beaches received the sand they were contracted to receive.
thecoastlandtimes.com
New ownership announced for The Kid’s Store, Sunset Ice Cream in Duck
Tomlinson and Associates, LLC and Brent Tomlinson have announced the sale of The Kid’s Store and Sunset Ice Cream, located at The Waterfront Shoppes, Unit 6 and 7 in Duck. The Kid’s Store and Sunset Ice Cream was purchased by Shannon and Bob Tyrrell of Kitty Hawk on December 1, 2022. The couple will be changing the name of the business to Duck Toy and Ice Cream and will remodel and modernize the store over the winter months. They plan on reopening with a brand new look in spring 2023.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Lovey Elizabeth Selby
Lovey Elizabeth Selby was born December 15, 1969 to Connie Mae Burton Selby and Milton Jerome Selby. She passed away in Manteo December 22, 2022. Born and raised in Manteo, NC, Lovey attended Dare County Schools and graduated from Manteo High School in 1988. She was affectionately remembered by students and staff as their favorite teacher assistant at Manteo Middle School. Lovey crafted her culinary skills at various restaurants on the beach, before landing at Basnight’s Lone Cedar Restaurant- her home for over 15 years.
thecoastlandtimes.com
OBX Pickleball Group supports children at families at Christmas
The OBX Pickleball Group recently made a contribution to the Outer Banks Woman’s Club to support the Angel Gift program and presented the check to program coordinator Joanne Schoenfeld. The Dare County Recreation Center was one of many to host to trees for the program, which contributed toys to...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Wintry weather brings cold-stunned sea turtles in need of care
The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island has seen a sharp spike in cold-stunned turtles in recent days. As of mid-day Thursday, 73 turtles had been received for care at NCARI’s STAR Center – all but one from the preceding three days. The majority of turtles are green sea turtles, others are Kemp’s ridley.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Angel Gift program provides ‘a complete Christmas’ for 258 children
The Angel Gift Program provided Christmas gifts in abundance for 118 Dare County families this year, which included 258 children. The Outer Banks Woman’s Club, in cooperation with the Department of Social Services, has been serving the community through the Angel Gift program for 35 years. The program started...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Santa Claus greets children on annual ‘Santa Ride’
Santa took a stroll around the Town of Manteo on Friday, December 9 with the Roanoke Island Fire Department, Police and EMS to greet children and spread holiday cheer. The route this year was just under two hours. Beginning at the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department on a chair secured to the back of a pick-up truck, Santa traveled throughout neighborhoods east and west of Highway 64, along the highway and down to Pirate’s Cove. Many children (and adults!) were waiting at specific points to take pictures and wave to Santa Claus. If traffic allowed, he stopped to talk with children and ask them what they would like for Christmas.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine distribution
An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Thursday, December 22, 2022 to 114 months in prison for distributing cocaine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, pleaded guilty to the charges on September 19, 2022. According to court...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Students celebrated for academic honors at First Flight High School
First Flight High School students earning a place on the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. Seniors – Piper Allison, Blake Austin, Emily Benton, Gwendalyn Botson, Emma Braithwaite, Hunter Braithwaite, Stella Bryson, Christine Cooper, Bronson Costa, Margaret Crowe, Leah Davis, Kirra Dawson, Morgan Deane, Lyric Denton, Tatum Dermatas, Terressa Dexter, Isaac Dobie, Jacob Dutcher, Mackenzie Edwards, Charlotte Ernst, Emma Gibbons, Jacob Gray, Hope Halloran, Delaney Hanf, Andrew Harrell, Arden Harrison, Litzy Hernandez-Oliva, Alexa Horak Cabrera, Brigit James, Zoe Kane, Jacob Kresicki, Tanner Lambroff, Kayla Lamm, Austin Law, Gavin Leano, Audrey Lovell, Thomas May, Fenton McKown, Nina McMaster da Mota, Nicholas Miller, Daisy Morales Bravo, Joshua Morway, Taylor Newton, Alexandra Nigro, Michael Peters, Browning Pierce, Dylan Rich, Reagan Riddick, Frank Roepcke, Noelani Santana, Logan Schatz, Trevor Schweitzer, Wi Ri Shwe, Lydia Sillies, Rylee Smeltzer, Brayden Smith, Samuel Smith, Heather Snyder, Mary Kathryn Stroud, Olivia Sugg, Trenton Sylvia, Dylan Talley, Maura Trivette, Kendall Turnage, Madison Webster, Chloe Wienert, Linley Woodard, Sydney York, Rylee Young and Merritt Young-Stone.
thecoastlandtimes.com
YMCA camp kids give back during the holidays
For some kids, winter break is a time to catch up on their screen time, but not for the kids attending the Outer Banks Family YMCA School’s Out Winter Break Camp. These children have been hard at work this week making ornaments as part of a service project to raise money to buy a goat.
