Emporia gazette.com
Store snowballs while there's time: thaw coming
Temperatures in the Emporia area are expected to rise well above freezing. A 40-degree forecast high would be the warmest in eight days.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Freezing rain, 'black ice' on the Plains
For the most part, the Emporia area is dodging an aftershock from last week’s fierce winter blast. But not completely. Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.03 inches of precipitation Sunday evening. It fell as freezing rain.
Emporia gazette.com
Water main bursts on Rural Street
Thawing temperatures may have led to a water main break in Emporia Tuesday. Crews were called to the 700 block of Rural Street shortly before noon. It was not immediately clear how serious the break is, or if streets are affected.
Emporia gazette.com
Ignite Emporia attempts to forge path to state-wide changes in childcare
Amid a childcare crisis in Kansas, Ignite Emporia is making great strides to address the needs of Lyon County families — and helping those throughout the state. Sherry Harrison started her new position as Ignite Emporia director in June of this year. Early into her role, Harrison conducted in-depth questioning around Emporia and Lyon County, especially about the lack of housing. Within that research, another problem arose: the lack of childcare.
KVOE
WEATHER: Driving conditions remain treacherous despite sunshine and treatment Monday
An abundance of sunlight and treatment by county and city crews has done little to help improve local driving conditions. Conditions remain very slick both in and around Emporia according to Emporia Public Works Director Dean Grant and Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope. Both Grant and Cope anticipate conditions to remain as such well into Tuesday morning.
KVOE
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
Due to a combination of projected cold temperatures and travel conditions, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *First Christian Church food pantry closed Monday. Federal Operations. *Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve closed Monday. Businesses — Emporia. *Granada Coffee Company closing at 1 pm. If you have schedule adjustments to...
Multiple crashes, 3 fatalities happen on Kansas highways over Christmas weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.
Emporia gazette.com
Supermarket deals with below-zero sprinkler surprise
Ice-cold conditions can be more than some water lines can handle. An Emporia supermarket faced that Friday morning before dawn with a sprinkler. “One head on our outside alcove” froze, said Gary Andrews, manager of Good’s Cash Saver on West U.S. 50. “It was over to one side, away from most everything we do.”
KVOE
WEATHER: Travel conditions continue to improve ahead of Christmas travel period
Much-needed sunshine has helped to improve local driving conditions considerably Friday, however, local authorities are still cautioning drivers ahead of Christmas travel. Within Emporia, major arterials are, for the most part, clear and passable with some snow cover and occasional slick spots. Meanwhile, residential collectors and side streets range from partially to fully covered at this time.
Emporia gazette.com
Crash on ice injures 91-year-old man
Freezing rain led to several crashes on the Kansas Turnpike Sunday night and Monday morning. One of them injured a 91-year-old Council Grove man.
New warming center makes it’s way Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- As life-threatening cold set in, the Topeka Rescue Mission saw the need for a warming station in Topeka. On Dec. 22, they opened warming center in a building just a block away from their facility. It’s open to anyone who needs relief from the elements, offering cots, chairs and a hot cup of […]
Emporia gazette.com
County approves future road and bridge improvements
The Lyon County Commission approved encumbering funds for two future road and bridge improvement projects at its meeting Friday afternoon. Commissioners encumbered $100,000 to KDOT Fiscal Services for improvements to the Americus Road from Road 245 North to Highway 56 and $100,000 for the bridge replacement over Troublesome Creek on County Road J. Both projects will be funded through sales tax funds.
Body confirmed to be missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nebraska law enforcement has confirmed the body found this week south of Topeka was an alleged kidnapping victim from Omaha. Cari Allen’s body was found Wednesday night near 57th and Burlingame, after a tip was reported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. On Friday, law enforcement said she was […]
Emporia gazette.com
Lee Baldwin leads Emporia boys basketball to strong start
The Emporia High School boys basketball team is under new leadership this season, and the Lee Baldwin era is off to a pretty good start. The Spartans entered the holiday break with a 5-1 record after winning just four games last season. But Baldwin won’t take credit for the team’s success.
WIBW
TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night as a suicide. The Topeka Police Dept. said earlier in the night officers had found an individual in critical condition with a gunshot wound. Officers were responding to a disturbance just before 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of SW 10th St.
WIBW
TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred early on Christmas morning. Officials said around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, TPD officers were dispatched to a crash in the 100 block of SE 37th St. involving one vehicle. A car travelling west on SE 37th St left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest in a nearby front yard.
KWCH.com
A Sweet Season: Trio of Wichita K-State commits follow along historic season
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a season filled with highs for the Kansas State Wildcats. Clinching their first Big 12 championship since 2012 and a trip to the Sugar Bowl has been exciting for ‘Cats fans all across Kansas. But it has been nowhere near as exciting as it has been for the Kansas State recruting class of 2023.
Emporia gazette.com
Hunt for animal control officer ends
She grew up on a farm. Now she'll be on animal watch in the city limits. Chaney Besack was named Emporia's new Animal Control Officer Tuesday. She fills a position that had been vacant for a long time. A statement from the Emporia Police Department said Besack is a student...
Body found near Topeka identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The body found Wednesday during the investigation into Allen's disappearance is hers, DCSO announced Friday.
WIBW
Family & pets escape with lives as fire destroys home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews, Soldier Township Fire Crews, and Silver Lake Fire Crews are currently responding to a house fire that was called in around 3:50 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the 4400 block of 62nd St. Two adults, a child, and pets were all home and...
