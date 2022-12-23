Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
2-month-old girl missing in East Austin, police looking for parents
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing two-month-old girl in East Austin. Novah White, whose current well-being is unknown, was reported missing to APD on Dec. 8 just after 2:30 p.m. Detectives are also looking for her parents, 29-year-old Kayla...
APD searching for two men suspected of stealing food trailer in November
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of stealing a food trailer back in November. The theft happened on Nov. 3 around 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. That's in South Austin. APD...
4 arrested in connection with Cedar Park jugging incident
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to a different jugging incident in Austin earlier this month. Four people have been arrested in connection with a jugging incident at a Cedar Park gas station on Wednesday morning. The Cedar Park Police Department said that on...
Four arrested after Cedar Park jugging incident
Authorities said the suspects could also be responsible for several other juggings in Central Texas.
ATCEMS pulls body from Lady Bird Lake on Dec. 28
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed to KVUE on Thursday that medics recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake on the afternoon of Dec. 28. ATCEMS said it responded to the lake around 2:10 p.m. after receiving a report about the body. Medics arrived at the scene and...
KXAN
How Austin is linked to Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves
AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 45 days have passed since the killing of four University of Idaho students, and the slaying remains unsolved. Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves were stabbed in an off-campus home on Nov. 13 in Moscow, Idaho. Three of the victims shared the home, the fourth was staying overnight, according to police.
KBTX.com
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The body of a missing man from College Station has been found in Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, Tanner Hoang, 22, was found on Dec. 24 in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway. Authorities say they were able to recover...
How law enforcement tracked, arrested Georgetown murder suspect
Georgetown police booked Ricardo Quinones, 38, on a murder charge into the Williamson County Jail, where he remains in custody on a $1 million bond. They brought him back there Tuesday after a task force took him into custody in Columbus, Texas in Colorado County.
Family of Texas officer killed by alleged drunk driver files lawsuit
The family of Jeffery Richardson, an off-duty police officer killed by an alleged drunk driver in Austin over the summer, announced Wednesday they're suing the suspect and one of the bars where she went that day.
Police investigating homicide in south Austin
APD officers are on the scene in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive, which is off of Menchaca Road near the Grand Oaks neighborhood.
KSAT 12
Family of Poteet officer killed in suspected DWI crash files lawsuit against driver and bar
AUSTIN – The family of a Poteet police officer who was killed by a suspected drunk driver while working a contract job in Austin has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver that hit him and the bar that served the driver — and they’re seeking more than $1 million in damages.
Woman charged with husband's murder in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has been arrested and charged with her husband's murder after a deadly shooting in South Austin on Tuesday morning. The Austin Police Department (APD) said at 6:41 a.m., officers received a call reporting that a 67-year-man, identified as Stephen Spaeth, had been shot in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive.
No indictments for APD officers in fatal January 2021 shooting of Alex Gonzales
AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin police officers who shot and killed a man in southeast Austin in January of 2021 will not be indicted by a Travis County grand jury. The case is related to the controversial shooting of Alex Gonzales. Police said Gonzales was involved in a road rage incident with Officer Gabriel Gutierrez, who was off duty at the time and in a personal vehicle. Officers Luis Serrato and Brian Nenno responded.
Recovering addict opening sober house in Central Texas
Trey Wood is putting the final touches on a sober house he built after overcoming addiction himself. It's called Esperanza House.
fox7austin.com
Family of off-duty officer killed in wreck sues alleged drunk driver, Austin bar
AUSTIN, Texas - The wife, children, and parents of an off-duty officer who died after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Dec. 28. The Stewart Law Firm says they're suing the alleged drunk driver and the bar in The Domain that the officer's family says over-served her.
Fayette County deputies arrest suspects accused of robbery in Cedar Park
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Fayette County deputies arrested suspects accused of a robbery in Cedar Park as they were heading east towards the Houston area. Sheriff Keith Korenek said deputies received information about two suspect vehicles traveling together on Highway 71. The suspects were believed to have been surveilling a small business owner before following them and later assaulting and robbing the victim before fleeing, deputies said.
Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
Man accused of north Austin food truck theft arrested over the weekend, APD says
A man accused of stealing a north Austin food truck earlier this month was arrested Friday, Dec. 23, according to a Austin Police Department news release.
Strangers Snag Very Last Rent Car, Drive 23 Hours Back To Texas Together
"We met in line 24 hours ago."
KVUE
