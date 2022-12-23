A tight market and high demand sent prices soaring for both new and used cars. According to Kelley Blue Book, a compiler of car prices, the average price for a new car was $48,043 in July 2022, up 22.9% from July 2021. Consumer Reports recommends considering a new car over a used one if you're looking for a model from the last three years (or less) because the costs might be similar. Even after pandemic-related bottlenecks in the supply chain eased and dealers could restock their inventories, new cars have remained out of reach for some Americans. Rising interest rates—a result of the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting efforts—mean car loans are too pricey for some would-be buyers.

20 DAYS AGO