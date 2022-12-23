Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Tuesday Morning News Roundup
A new terminal planned for Monterey County's only commercial airport has received a $2.14 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant, from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill for Federal Fiscal Year 2023, means the airport now has $4.2 million toward design and construction of the new terminal, airport officials said.
Cal Fire: 4 injured following multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms
Emergency crews rushed 4 people to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. Representatives with Cal Fire reported the crash happened on the Eastbound I-10 just west of Monterey before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators revealed a total of 4 vehicles were involved in the collision. Four people were taken to the hospital: The post Cal Fire: 4 injured following multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
One woman dead in Christmas Day vehicle fire
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey confirmed that a 32-year-old Salinas woman has died in a vehicle fire on Davis Road on Sunday morning. Officers were advised of a fully engulfed 2010 Dodge Avenger on fire at 12:15 a.m. Salinas Fire said the woman was driving northbound on Davis Road with her husband in the passenger The post One woman dead in Christmas Day vehicle fire appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
County provides sandbag locations as heavy rains are expected over the coming days.
With heavy rains expected over the coming the next week the County of San Benito reminds residents to use caution and lists sandbag pick-up locations. Sandbags will be available to residents on a self-serve basis for localized flooding emergencies. A pile of sand and burlaps bags will be located at:
goldrushcam.com
San Benito County Police Sergeant Struck by Man Fleeing Traffic Stop, Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Suspect
December 25, 2022 – The San Benito County Sheriff’s department need public’s help locating suspect. We need your help locating this suspect! On Wednesday, December 21st, San Benito Deputies contacted Daniel Diaz Lopez (pictured below) during a traffic stop. During the stop, Lopez fled in his car and hit one of our sergeants. Deputies pursued him, but Lopez was able to get away.
Flood watch issued for Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): The National Weather Service announced a flood watch for the Monterey Peninsula starting on 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The watch impacts Marina, Seaside, and Monterey. Also included in the watch are the Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, and Big Sur Coast. The watch is expected to last until 6 The post Flood watch issued for Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Salinas police post raises questions as to what they consider 'gang related'
SALINAS, Calif. — Apost by the Salinas Police Department on their Facebook and Instagram accounts has prompted a discussion about what could be considered gang-related items. On Wednesday, the Salinas Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Israel Villa. Villa was pulled over in Hollister and a loaded unregistered...
KSBW.com
Preparing for the storm: 8 essential steps to keep you and your family safe
SALINAS, Calif. — As a powerful storm approaches, it's important to take steps to protect yourself and your family. Here are some things you can do to prepare for a storm:. Stock up on food and water: Before the storm hits, make sure you have enough non-perishable food and water to last you and your family for at least a few days. This will help you stay self-sufficient in case you lose power or are unable to leave your home.
Holly the mountain lion cub won't be released back to the wild
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A malnourished mountain lion cub that was found alone under a Santa Cruz home earlier this week will not be released back into the wild, the Oakland Zoo tweeted on Friday. The cub, which zoo officials have named “Holly” due to her being found during the holiday season, is reportedly doing […]
indybay.org
Santa Cruz Homeless Death List for 2023: Follow-Up
THE ANNUAL VIRTUE-SIGNALING AND FUND-SOLICITING RITUAL. The Annual "We're So Sorry" assemblage of what some describe as "Poverty Pimps" filled the Veteran's hall to standing room only in memory of the early preventable deaths of unhoused folks with few names named and none of the responsible institutions held to account.
KSBW.com
Working on Christmas is just another day for First Responders
SEASIDE, Calif. — Working over the holidays is just another day for first responders, suiting up, and doing their daily routines. Many leave their families at home to come and serve their communities. “That’s what we signed up to do. Unfortunately, we have to work a holiday, but it's...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz names new chief people officer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker announced Thursday that Sara DeLeon will be the City's new Chief People Officer starting on Jan. 16, 2023. The re-imagined chief people officer (human resources director) oversees the Human Resources Department, which provides leadership and operational support to the city's 13 departments.
KSBW.com
Soldier surprises his grandmother on return home to Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — A soldier returning home for the holidays surprised his grandmother with help from the Seaside Police Department. According to the police department, a soldier who had been away nearly a year in Colorado came home and wanted to surprise his grandmother. He went to the Seaside...
benitolink.com
San Juan Bautista family spends holiday season helping Ukraine
Dr Ellwanger describes technique to reposition left maxilla in a patient that was fractured due to a ballistic wound and no longer is able to chew food or fully close his mouth. The patient was evaluated today two months after the injury and after this treatment planning session Dr Ellwanger will cooperate with doctors for upcoming correctional surgery. Photo courtesy of Margret Ellwanger.
Last-minute Christmas shoppers crowd Salinas stores
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Procrastination, a lot of us do it and regret but no other time does it feel more like the fate of the world is on the line than the two days before Christmas. Salinas shoppers who waited until the last minute to make Holiday magic happen were in for lines, lines and The post Last-minute Christmas shoppers crowd Salinas stores appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0