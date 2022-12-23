SALINAS, Calif. — As a powerful storm approaches, it's important to take steps to protect yourself and your family. Here are some things you can do to prepare for a storm:. Stock up on food and water: Before the storm hits, make sure you have enough non-perishable food and water to last you and your family for at least a few days. This will help you stay self-sufficient in case you lose power or are unable to leave your home.

SALINAS, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO