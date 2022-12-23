ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Hammond-based Salad Station could add up to 11 restaurants in 2023, CEO says

The CEO of Salad Station said the Hammond-based chain could enter as many as 11 new markets in 2023, including its first restaurants in Houma and Monroe. Scott Henderson said franchisees should sign a lease on a Monroe location “any day now” and the business will be open in the second quarter. Another franchise group is looking for a site for the Houma restaurant.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

'Bizarre' Instagram scam sends hundreds of victims to 7th Ward woman's home: 'It's ruining my life'

Jonathan Jacques drove his friend to a 7th Ward business Wednesday morning so she could participate in a timely tradition: getting her hair done before the holidays. The business's Instagram page, touchedbyniahk, displayed hundreds of pictures of glossy, neat feeder braids, knotless braids, extended ponytails and other hairstyles, so his friend sent a $30 deposit and arrived about 15 minutes early for her appointment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie

The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...

