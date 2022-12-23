ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Looking back at the best Christmas Day NBA uniforms

By Brianna Williams
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0zWx_0jsX1WAX00

The NBA Christmas Day slate is always a gift, but the presence of a certain tradition has been missing from the holiday season in recent years: Christmas jerseys.

So, what happened?

The answer is simple: Nike took over the NBA's uniform contract from Adidas in 2017 and did not continue the festive looks of its predecessor.

Bah, humbug.

Despite its absence, Nike offers a variety of uniform combinations with its four jersey editions: Association, Icon, City and Statement .

Nike's decision hasn't stopped fans and players alike from missing the Yuletide attire. In 2020, LeBron James , who will play on Christmas for the 16th season in a row, weighed in on the matter.

Nike, undeterred by the Los Angeles Lakers star's plea, does not have a plan for the fad to return.

"We like the assortment we have now. The storytelling we're able to tell is really robust," Nike said, per ESPN's Nick DePaula .

In the meantime, here's look down memory (or candy cane) lane at the short-lived holiday ensembles:

2008-11: Snowflakes

It all began with a white snowflake around the logo on the front of teams' jerseys. The league also made an effort to feature teams with primarily red and green colors.

2012: Big color

This monochromatic color scheme formally introduced the holiday trend on the 65th anniversary of Christmas Day NBA games.

2013: Big logo

The large, centered logo was intended to be the focal point, but the sleeves ended up being a major talking point. Although the uniforms were 26% lighter than the traditional NBA jersey, players claimed the extra fabric affected their shooting. The T-shirt jersey also made an appearance in the All-Star Game .

Overall, these were not received well by NBA Twitter, including Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

2014: First-name basis

For the first time in this trend, the back of the jersey was the standout feature. Players' first names were placed on a panel below their numbers for this edition's defining design.

2015: Christmas cards

This year's jerseys were inspired by greeting cards with seasonal script with cursive lettering. This design was by far the most beloved of the collection.

2016: Christmas cards II

The style was so popular that the festive font returned for a second -- and final -- year.

Comments / 1

Related
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”

In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
sneakernews.com

Scottie Pippen Is Launching His Own Sneaker NFT Collection

Web3 has slowly begun to form a sneaker culture of its own, with big brands the likes of adidas and Nike having recently entered the space with their very own projects. Now, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, too, is crafting an NFT collection of his own, one complete with both digital and physical sneakers alike.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
sneakernews.com

Tracy McGrady Breaks Out The Cues With His adidas T-Mac “Magic 8-Ball”

Alongside Derrick Rose, Tracy McGrady’s iconic roster of on-court silhouettes have continued to enjoy the restomod treatment at the hands of the Three Stripes, fit with a retooled Boost midsole while staying true to original 2000s construction. Returning staple colorways alongside exploring all-new storytelling efforts, the latter is harkened for an homage to McGrady’s love for billiards.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” Releasing In 2023

With official images of Jordan Brand’s 2023 roster being revealed in droves, one iconic proposition has remained out of the equation, instead being revealed in-hand from reputable sneaker leaker zsneakerheadz; the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”. Celebrating its 25th anniversary after being introduced by Jordan during the 1998...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” Release Date Confirmed

A new Air Jordan 12 drops this weekend. There are some massively underrated Jumpman silhouettes out there, including the Air Jordan 12. If you are a big fan of this shoe, then you have been eating well as of late. Numerous colorways have been revealed over these past few years, and that isn’t going to stop anytime soon.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed

This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
NBC Sports

This photo of Tatum's massive dunk on Giannis is incredible

Jayson Tatum ordered a poster for Christmas, it appears. Midway through the second quarter of the Celtics' Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden, Tatum unleashed a monstrous dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo off a nice feed from Marcus Smart. And in case you're looking for that poster,...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN). Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.
MEMPHIS, TN
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Officially Unveils Spring 2023 Air Jordan Retros

With the new year just over a week away, NIKE, Inc. has unveiled its core lineup of Air Jordan retros for Spring 2023. Given the sheer number of sneaker leakers and connected sleuths that exist across the internet, none of the 16 pairs featured on Jordan Brand’s list are a surprise, although the company confirming certain fan-favorites like the Air Jordan 1 Retro High ’85 “Black/White” and Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” is welcomed by the community-at-large.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
ESPN

ESPN

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy