Ja Morant and Nikola Jokic top NBA quotes of the week

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant weighs in on being tossed for profanity and "questioning integrity" of a referee and more from our NBA Quotes of the Week.

"I feel like when these fans came here, went online to buy these tickets, they didn't say [referee] Ray [Acosta's] name to come watch ...They came to watch us play. I don't care about getting fined."

Morant on being ejected after apparently making remarks to courtside Memphis fans that were derogatory about the officiating

"I think it's one way to represent yourself. I just don't like how the guys are dressing up for the games. Wearing a suit means business, it means that I'm here to do my job."

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic on his viral pregame suit

"I'm one of the people that changed the game of basketball. Honestly, the only thing that I'm missing is a championship."

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard James Harden on reckoning with his legacy via Fox Sports' Yaron Weitzman

"Obviously I think Steph [Curry] is the greatest ever, but I think after him, I don't see why I'm not clear-cut in that discussion."

Portland Trail Blazers all-time leading scorer Damian Lillard on being regarded as one of the greatest shooters in league history

"I got Klay [Thompson] . I like that matchup a little better because he was talking a little smack before when we lost."

Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks on the Christmas Day rematch of last year's Western Conference finals between Memphis and the Golden State Warriors

"I'm Chris Paul , now graduate of Winston-Salem State University ... All these students here have fought their butts off for a while to get their degree ... and I just wanted to be a graduate, just like them."

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul after traveling cross-country to receive his diploma between NBA games