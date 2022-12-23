Adding a Bagel Sandwich to a Bloody Mary Is the Genius Move We All Deserve

Where do we sign up for these?

Nothing quite beats enjoying your favorite snack while sipping on your favorite cocktail. But what if you could combine the two? TikTok content creator and bagel shop @ bagelmanialv shows us the drink they created with a snack. This substantial drink companion is more than just a bite.

This drink comes garnished with lunch!

We aren’t sure what’s more impressive. The drink or the sandwich? That bagel sandwich won’t leave you feeling hungry, that’s for sure. If you order two, you’ll have plenty in your belly to keep you satisfied for some time. We love this smart concept. We wonder if they also do a plain bagel with strawberry cream cheese to accompany a mimosa. We could definitely go for that. Or a margarita served with a taco could work for us, too. This idea is similar to having a small snack served with your cocktails in Europe. And we love to have a snack to accompany our beverages.

The audience had some mixed feelings about this drink idea. Viewer @Cass said, “I need this immediately.” Viewer @Rosiesnyder said, “I will just never get it ever.” Viewer @SophieN commented, “They do this at a place near me with burgers.” We could get on board with that idea, too! Viewer @Swagmoneymaddie420 said, “I’d eat the bagel and leave the tomato juice for when a skunk sprays me.” Too funny! We are in the same boat.

We think this drink garnish is one of the best ideas we’ve seen in some time. We might try making a version of this concept to serve at our next gathering.