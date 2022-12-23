ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footage of Paris All Decked Out for Christmas Is Out of a Dream

By Jane Ellis
 4 days ago

This will make anyone say, joyeux noel!

Awwww Paris, the city of lights and love. Christmas there is straight out of a dream, seriously! The tremendous display of sparkling lights are everywhere. There's also holiday décor that festively adorns all streets and shops. The holiday vibe is everywhere, and we cannot help but jump on the sleigh of Christmas in Paris along with millions of others.

We've hit the replay button at least a dozen times on this video posted by TikTok creator @neil.james . We want Paris, now! Are you ready to hop on a flight with us? You will definitely be joining us in buying a plane ticket after watching this clip. Let's go!

TikTok viewers are bonkers over this footage. We are too, this looks so amazing! User @nickyskata simply states, "My dream!" We cannot agree more. Fan @mychristmaspeople comments, "Looks like a fairytale." We're wondering the same thing, can this be real? Comment from @otis1031 writes "Gorgeous! One day, Paris! I’ll meet you."

Any visit to Paris is a memory making experience, but Christmas is just epic. There is so much to to see and to experience, and it's guaranteed to be sensory overload. Pack your sneakers and picnic basket full of goodies, and find a spot under the Eiffel Tower to take rest. You're going to need it for this jam packed itinerary, an absolute trip-of-a-lifetime. Happy Holidays to all.

