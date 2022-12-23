ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

View From Cruise Ship Balcony in Norway Is Right Out of a Fairy Tale

By Jane Ellis
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfPa1_0jsX1FPQ00

It doesn't get more magical than this.

Imagine waking each day and the first thing you see is panoramic 360 degrees of enormous mountains, lush green trees, and beautiful sunrises. Sounds like a fairy tale, right? Welcome to your daily view aboard a cruise ship on one of their routes in Norway .

TikTok video creator @joel_cruisetheworld shares this stunning clip of some of the sights you will experience as a passenger on this magic manifest.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Flam, Norway is best known for their famous fjords and the breathtaking views. It's also the most quaint little village with shops, a beautiful hotel, and a bakery that's just to die for. One of the best viewing platforms for seeing Flam and the fjords of Norway is on a cruise ship, as it provides the height and openness to experience this magnificent scenery.

TikTok viewers are marveling over this vista. Fan @itsmeraquelg asks, "What is the name of your location in Norway? This place looks amazing." We agree, it's so pretty! The video was taken from a cruise ship balcony that was docked at port in Flam, Norway. User @mannyo20104u comments, "Beautiful nature. Amazing location!" Commenter @amandajaglal1 says, "Wow, so beautiful."

Whether you're cruising in the middle of the ocean or when stopped at a port of call, the views from your cabin and balconies will certainly soothe the senses and soul. Fresh air, ocean waves, and views for days are a great prescription for all mind, body and souls. Bon Voyage.


Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
DoYouRemember?

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
disneytips.com

Don’t Fall for This Scam Found Inside Your Disney Hotel Room

The Walt Disney World Resort provides Guests visiting from around the world a much-needed escape from the negativity of the real world. And while staying at a Disney Resort hotel does help to keep all of the magic nicely inside the Disney bubble, there are, unfortunately, still ways that reality can make its way in.
New York Post

Terrifying Drake Passage video leaves TikTok feeling ‘seasick’

Footage of the treacherous Drake Passage has flooded TikTok. A ship-bound vlogger who goes by Natasha recently shared snippets of turbulent water slamming her vessel on a journey through the wet and wild mass, which is considered one of the most dangerous bodies of water in the world. “Welcome to Day 2 of our adventure to Antarctica. Today is the day we cross the Drake Passage,” reads the caption for the video, which was posted last week and has 12.3 million views. She explained that some visitors to the passage — which spans nearly 600 miles and sits between Cape Horn,...
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
659
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy