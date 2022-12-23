View From Cruise Ship Balcony in Norway Is Right Out of a Fairy Tale

It doesn't get more magical than this.

Imagine waking each day and the first thing you see is panoramic 360 degrees of enormous mountains, lush green trees, and beautiful sunrises. Sounds like a fairy tale, right? Welcome to your daily view aboard a cruise ship on one of their routes in Norway .

TikTok video creator @joel_cruisetheworld shares this stunning clip of some of the sights you will experience as a passenger on this magic manifest.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Flam, Norway is best known for their famous fjords and the breathtaking views. It's also the most quaint little village with shops, a beautiful hotel, and a bakery that's just to die for. One of the best viewing platforms for seeing Flam and the fjords of Norway is on a cruise ship, as it provides the height and openness to experience this magnificent scenery.

TikTok viewers are marveling over this vista. Fan @itsmeraquelg asks, "What is the name of your location in Norway? This place looks amazing." We agree, it's so pretty! The video was taken from a cruise ship balcony that was docked at port in Flam, Norway. User @mannyo20104u comments, "Beautiful nature. Amazing location!" Commenter @amandajaglal1 says, "Wow, so beautiful."

Whether you're cruising in the middle of the ocean or when stopped at a port of call, the views from your cabin and balconies will certainly soothe the senses and soul. Fresh air, ocean waves, and views for days are a great prescription for all mind, body and souls. Bon Voyage.



