ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Community members unite to help deliver gifts from the Arctic League

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people lined up hours before the Arctic League opened to help deliver gifts for children living in Chemung County. Dozens of Arctic League members and several police officers from the Elmira Police Department helped keep the drive-thru process organized and smooth. "When I got...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

First responders fight down Christmas morning fire in Baldwin

BALDWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders in Chemung County spent their Christmas morning fighting down a structure fire in Baldwin. The Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department said it and several other local agencies responded to a call of a possible structure fire around 9:00 a.m. on December 25. Photos from the fire department show engines on […]
BALDWIN, NY
NewsChannel 36

The Elmira Pioneers give back to the less fortunate

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds came out to the Chemung County Family Fitness Center for free, hot meals and warm clothes on Christmas Eve. Robbie Nichols, the owner of the Elmira Pioneers baseball team, said this is the organization’s fifth year of giving back to the less fortunate. Nichols...
ELMIRA, NY
14850.com

Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists

Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office evicted a family from their home of 38 years on Ithaca’s south hill on Monday, Sheriff Derek Osborne confirmed to 14850 Today. Habitat for Humanity executive director Shannon MacCarrick insists “foreclosure notices were properly sent by the City of Ithaca,” though the Ithaca Tenants Union says “the necessary notifications were not sent to the correct addresses.”
ITHACA, NY
travelawaits.com

How This Quaint Pennsylvania Town Became Known As The Town That Saved Christmas

Pennsylvania has an abundance of quaint small towns; many make you feel like you are in a Hallmark Movie when you visit. But there is one small town in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, called “The Town That Saved Christmas.” Wellsboro is a quintessential Christmas village nestled in the Allegheny Mountains along Route 6 and is home to an extraordinary holiday story you may not be aware of.
WELLSBORO, PA
cortlandvoice.com

Local firefighters put out barn fire

Cortland County-based firefighters quickly put out a barn fire on the night of Christmas Eve in the town of Cortlandville, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Firefighters dispatched to the barn fire on Route 222 at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found “an active fire,” caused by...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca woman arrested for Christmas night burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was arrested Christmas night after officers responded to calls about a burglary in progress. Police say Amanda Linderberry tried fleeing out a window at a house on West Seneca Street but saw officers and went back inside. Linderberry was eventually arrested and charged with burglary.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Update on parking tickets issued in Cortland

The total count of parking tickets issued in the city of Cortland has reached past a number that hasn’t been seen since 2014. According to a breakdown of the total number of tickets issued in the city, this year it went over 5,000 (5,037). In 2014, a total of 5,115 parking tickets were issued, marking the first time in eight years the total count has seen 5,000-or-more parking tickets.
CORTLAND, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties

Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man recorded ex-girlfriend while hiding nearby

Williamsport, Pa. — A local man could be seen peeking around a corner holding a phone recording his ex-girlfriend as she shopped and worked in Lycoming County. Brandon Allen Leslie Sweat followed the accuser as she walked to work on December 7, police said. The 25-year-old Sweat stayed in the parking lot and could be seen peeking into the window of the business. Later in the night, Sweat’s former girlfriend...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
cortlandvoice.com

County man steals purse at thrift store

A Cortland County man was arrested on Wednesday after he stole a purse at a thrift store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the Thrifty Shopper store in the town of Cortlandville. Carl R. Sherman, 51, stole...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Property owner charged with stalking tenants

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants. John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Three women allegedly steal a wallet at Red Lobster

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three women who they say stole a wallet at Red Lobster and spent money throughout Williamsport on victim’s credit cards. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 19 a victim reported that her wallet was stolen out of her purse while she was eating at […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy