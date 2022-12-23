Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Community members unite to help deliver gifts from the Arctic League
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people lined up hours before the Arctic League opened to help deliver gifts for children living in Chemung County. Dozens of Arctic League members and several police officers from the Elmira Police Department helped keep the drive-thru process organized and smooth. "When I got...
DEC conducting coal cleanup along Chemung River in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have given an update on the equipment near Madison Ave. and Water St. in downtown Elmira, saying it’s a cleanup project from a previous NYSEG coal gas plant that goes back over 150 years. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said in a statement to 18 News […]
First responders fight down Christmas morning fire in Baldwin
BALDWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders in Chemung County spent their Christmas morning fighting down a structure fire in Baldwin. The Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department said it and several other local agencies responded to a call of a possible structure fire around 9:00 a.m. on December 25. Photos from the fire department show engines on […]
NewsChannel 36
The Elmira Pioneers give back to the less fortunate
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds came out to the Chemung County Family Fitness Center for free, hot meals and warm clothes on Christmas Eve. Robbie Nichols, the owner of the Elmira Pioneers baseball team, said this is the organization’s fifth year of giving back to the less fortunate. Nichols...
14850.com
Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists
Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office evicted a family from their home of 38 years on Ithaca’s south hill on Monday, Sheriff Derek Osborne confirmed to 14850 Today. Habitat for Humanity executive director Shannon MacCarrick insists “foreclosure notices were properly sent by the City of Ithaca,” though the Ithaca Tenants Union says “the necessary notifications were not sent to the correct addresses.”
travelawaits.com
How This Quaint Pennsylvania Town Became Known As The Town That Saved Christmas
Pennsylvania has an abundance of quaint small towns; many make you feel like you are in a Hallmark Movie when you visit. But there is one small town in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, called “The Town That Saved Christmas.” Wellsboro is a quintessential Christmas village nestled in the Allegheny Mountains along Route 6 and is home to an extraordinary holiday story you may not be aware of.
cortlandvoice.com
Local firefighters put out barn fire
Cortland County-based firefighters quickly put out a barn fire on the night of Christmas Eve in the town of Cortlandville, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Firefighters dispatched to the barn fire on Route 222 at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found “an active fire,” caused by...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca woman arrested for Christmas night burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was arrested Christmas night after officers responded to calls about a burglary in progress. Police say Amanda Linderberry tried fleeing out a window at a house on West Seneca Street but saw officers and went back inside. Linderberry was eventually arrested and charged with burglary.
cortlandvoice.com
Update on parking tickets issued in Cortland
The total count of parking tickets issued in the city of Cortland has reached past a number that hasn’t been seen since 2014. According to a breakdown of the total number of tickets issued in the city, this year it went over 5,000 (5,037). In 2014, a total of 5,115 parking tickets were issued, marking the first time in eight years the total count has seen 5,000-or-more parking tickets.
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Endwell Man Plans Apartment Complex at Binghamton Crowley Plant
The abandoned Crowley dairy processing facility on Binghamton's South Side may be converted into a residential development. Jon Korchynsky of Endwell is preparing to buy the old plant on Conklin Avenue from Mountain Fresh Dairy. The century-old Crowley dairy processing plant on Conklin Avenue on December 19, 2022. (Photo: Bob...
Travel Advisory issued for Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a Travel Advisory for the county.
Man recorded ex-girlfriend while hiding nearby
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man could be seen peeking around a corner holding a phone recording his ex-girlfriend as she shopped and worked in Lycoming County. Brandon Allen Leslie Sweat followed the accuser as she walked to work on December 7, police said. The 25-year-old Sweat stayed in the parking lot and could be seen peeking into the window of the business. Later in the night, Sweat’s former girlfriend...
Lane restriction on I-81 in Susquehanna Co. due to crash
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there is currently a lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound due to a crash.
cortlandvoice.com
County man steals purse at thrift store
A Cortland County man was arrested on Wednesday after he stole a purse at a thrift store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the Thrifty Shopper store in the town of Cortlandville. Carl R. Sherman, 51, stole...
Property owner charged with stalking tenants
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants. John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property. ...
Missing Elbridge woman’s body was found in a gorge at state recreation area
Niles, N.Y. —The body of an Elbridge woman who was missing for six days was found in a gorge in Cayuga County by state rangers who used ropes to get to the body and recover it Sunday. The woman’s cause of death is still unclear. State Police are awaiting...
Three women allegedly steal a wallet at Red Lobster
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three women who they say stole a wallet at Red Lobster and spent money throughout Williamsport on victim’s credit cards. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 19 a victim reported that her wallet was stolen out of her purse while she was eating at […]
