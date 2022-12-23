ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

‘The Big Spin’ – Fenton Woman Wins $300K On Michigan Lottery Show

A Fenton, Michigan woman recenlty won fat cash on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. Kaitlyn VanDamme did not land on the $2 million dollar spot on 'The Big Spin' prizewheel, but as you will see in the video below she was real close to becoming a millionaire. Kaitlyn has nothing to be upset over, the Fenton resident did score $300,000.
FENTON, MI
Carhartt Plans to Expand in Michigan, Bringing 125 New Jobs

Carhartt has announced that it plans to expand its operation based in Dearborn, bringing 125 new jobs to our state. Carhartt manufactures premium workwear, outdoor apparel, and footwear. Michigan Chosen Over Other Locations. The project is supported by a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program, making Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Larger Bar, More TVs & Seats For Fans At Grand Blanc B-Dubs

There is a flurry of business activity happening all around the Grand Blanc area, of late. Some places are moving on/closing up shop due to retirement, like Grand Blanc Appliance. Others are plotting to open in a month or so, like a new, organic juice bar & cafe. And, yet, others are reinvesting in their property like, Buffalo Wild Wings on Holly Road in Grand Blanc.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Looking Back at the Top 10 Heaviest Snowfalls On Record in Flint

As we're gearing up for our first substantial snowfall of the season, we thought we'd look back at those Top 10 heaviest snowstorms in Flint. January will see the 45th Anniversary of the big Blizzard of 78'. Although the storm that tore through Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and southeastern Wisconsin over the course of three days that January, dumped as much as 28 inches in some areas across the state, Flint only received about 9 inches of the white stuff which paled in comparison the 30 inches Muskegon had and Saginaw’s 22 inches.
FLINT, MI
Axecadia To Open In Lapeer – What You Need To Know

What do you get when you combine axe throwing with an arcade? The answer is Axecadia. Get ready Lapeer County, coming in the spring of 2023, Axecadia will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer. According to a post on the Lapeer News & Discussion Facebook page by owners Christina and Christopher Herr, the new place is described as follows,
LAPEER, MI
Did The Beloved Saran Wrap Ball Game Start In Michigan?

My family looks forward to hanging out during the holidays. We love, aggressively playing games. All sorts of them: board games, Jack Box (digital interactive games for all ages), Uno with all of our own rules and other card games, but 'never have we ever' played 'Saran Wrap Ball.'. What...
MICHIGAN STATE
These Are The Best Christmas Towns In Michigan

There is a list for everything. Proof of that is a timely list of the 55 Best Christmas Towns in the United States. I was not surprised to see one particular Michigan city on the list, but I was surprised to see two. If you are a Michigan resident, chances...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes

Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
BURTON, MI
Closed For Good – Angelo’s Coney Island In Grand Blanc

And the sign says, 'closed'. Angelo's Coney Island Palace just off Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc has permanently closed its doors. I had no idea the business closed until I drove by the former restaurant last night. After doing some detective work (looking at Angelo's Facebook page), I found out Angelo's has been closed since November 16th.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Texas Roadhouse To Open In Fenton

Deciding where to eat in Fenton is never an easy decision. There are so many awesome restaurants in the city and soon there will be yet another option for diners to enjoy. Development is underway for a new Texas Roadhouse location on Silver Lake Parkway. No exact grand opening date has been announced as of yet, I would venture to guess late 2023.
FENTON, MI
James Hetfield Of Metallica Sends Video To Detroit Lions

Master of messages - James Hetfield of Metallica sent a super cool video message to the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell. Most Detroit Lions fans know that Coach Campbell is a die-hard Metallica fan. As a matter of fact, when Metallica recently announce their upcoming world tour that does include two date in November 2023 at Ford Field, Dan Campbell sent the band a video message of his own.
DETROIT, MI
Motor City Comic Con Announces First Celebrity Guests for 2023

Motor City Comic Con has announced its first celebrity guests for 2023. Motor City Comic Con has given us an early present this year and has announced the first three celebrity guests for the May 2023 convention. It's a Festivus Miracle! MC3 will be returning to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi May 19th through 21st, 2023.
NOVI, MI
Burton, MI
