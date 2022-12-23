Read full article on original website
‘The Big Spin’ – Fenton Woman Wins $300K On Michigan Lottery Show
A Fenton, Michigan woman recenlty won fat cash on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. Kaitlyn VanDamme did not land on the $2 million dollar spot on 'The Big Spin' prizewheel, but as you will see in the video below she was real close to becoming a millionaire. Kaitlyn has nothing to be upset over, the Fenton resident did score $300,000.
Stony Island, Michigan: The Detroit River Boat Graveyard Where Boats & Ships Come to Die
The waters that surround Stony Island in the Detroit River hold a handful of wrecked and sunken ships and boats...in facts, it's widely called “The Detroit River's Boat Graveyard.”. And the name fits. The land where Stony Island sits was used by the Potawatomi tribe for hunting and fishing...
Imagine Maximum Seasickness on this Wild Harsens Island Ferry Ride During Blizzard of 2022
You've no doubt seen plenty of images from the blizzard of 2022 across the Great Lakes, but likely no image will give you one of greater dread and seasickness than watching this approach of the Harsens Island Ferry. The ferry is used to travel between Algonac and Harsens Island crossing...
Carhartt Plans to Expand in Michigan, Bringing 125 New Jobs
Carhartt has announced that it plans to expand its operation based in Dearborn, bringing 125 new jobs to our state. Carhartt manufactures premium workwear, outdoor apparel, and footwear. Michigan Chosen Over Other Locations. The project is supported by a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program, making Michigan...
Larger Bar, More TVs & Seats For Fans At Grand Blanc B-Dubs
There is a flurry of business activity happening all around the Grand Blanc area, of late. Some places are moving on/closing up shop due to retirement, like Grand Blanc Appliance. Others are plotting to open in a month or so, like a new, organic juice bar & cafe. And, yet, others are reinvesting in their property like, Buffalo Wild Wings on Holly Road in Grand Blanc.
Looking Back at the Top 10 Heaviest Snowfalls On Record in Flint
As we're gearing up for our first substantial snowfall of the season, we thought we'd look back at those Top 10 heaviest snowstorms in Flint. January will see the 45th Anniversary of the big Blizzard of 78'. Although the storm that tore through Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and southeastern Wisconsin over the course of three days that January, dumped as much as 28 inches in some areas across the state, Flint only received about 9 inches of the white stuff which paled in comparison the 30 inches Muskegon had and Saginaw’s 22 inches.
Axecadia To Open In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
What do you get when you combine axe throwing with an arcade? The answer is Axecadia. Get ready Lapeer County, coming in the spring of 2023, Axecadia will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer. According to a post on the Lapeer News & Discussion Facebook page by owners Christina and Christopher Herr, the new place is described as follows,
That Wing Place in Grand Blanc You Never Knew Existed is Closing
Sadly, we're saying goodbye to another local restaurant, one in Grand Blanc that you may not have even known existed. The owners of Crazy Legs on Dort Highway made the announcement on Facebook, noting with little fanfare that the wing joint was closing for good. They went on to say...
Did The Beloved Saran Wrap Ball Game Start In Michigan?
My family looks forward to hanging out during the holidays. We love, aggressively playing games. All sorts of them: board games, Jack Box (digital interactive games for all ages), Uno with all of our own rules and other card games, but 'never have we ever' played 'Saran Wrap Ball.'. What...
Furniture, Dishes, and More Left Behind: Abandoned Farmhouse Near Tecumseh, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go...an old abandoned farmhouse somewhere along M-50 near Tecumseh. Looking at the photos, the house seems to have been overtaken by nature...all the weeds, bushes,...
These Are The Best Christmas Towns In Michigan
There is a list for everything. Proof of that is a timely list of the 55 Best Christmas Towns in the United States. I was not surprised to see one particular Michigan city on the list, but I was surprised to see two. If you are a Michigan resident, chances...
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes
Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
Closed For Good – Angelo’s Coney Island In Grand Blanc
And the sign says, 'closed'. Angelo's Coney Island Palace just off Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc has permanently closed its doors. I had no idea the business closed until I drove by the former restaurant last night. After doing some detective work (looking at Angelo's Facebook page), I found out Angelo's has been closed since November 16th.
Texas Roadhouse To Open In Fenton
Deciding where to eat in Fenton is never an easy decision. There are so many awesome restaurants in the city and soon there will be yet another option for diners to enjoy. Development is underway for a new Texas Roadhouse location on Silver Lake Parkway. No exact grand opening date has been announced as of yet, I would venture to guess late 2023.
James Hetfield Of Metallica Sends Video To Detroit Lions
Master of messages - James Hetfield of Metallica sent a super cool video message to the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell. Most Detroit Lions fans know that Coach Campbell is a die-hard Metallica fan. As a matter of fact, when Metallica recently announce their upcoming world tour that does include two date in November 2023 at Ford Field, Dan Campbell sent the band a video message of his own.
The Trees Are Gone: What’s Taking Over Grand Blanc’s Christmas Tree Farm
I feel like they took away years of family memories one Christmas tree at a time. A family favorite for years in Grand Blanc, Trim Pines Farms is no more, and industry has taken over. Many will remember the 80-acre family-run farm being the favorite for family outings to find...
2 Grand Blanc Grads Are Helping You Kick Up Your Holiday Parties
Holiday party season is here! Between Christmas and New Year's Eve, celebrating with family and friends will be in full swing. Need a little something to kick up the fun? Two former Grand Blanc students have just the thing you're looking for. Step aside Beer Pong and old-school Quarters, there's...
Motor City Comic Con Announces First Celebrity Guests for 2023
Motor City Comic Con has announced its first celebrity guests for 2023. Motor City Comic Con has given us an early present this year and has announced the first three celebrity guests for the May 2023 convention. It's a Festivus Miracle! MC3 will be returning to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi May 19th through 21st, 2023.
