Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the community
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degree
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee Pendleton
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith County
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
Texas-sized traffic in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — You’ve either been on it, driven by it, or been stuck in traffic on it. Yup, we're talking about Broadway Avenue in Tyler. "...and what’s going on there…all the retail, commercial establishments, grocery stores, your Walmart’s your targets, your home improvement stores,"
Official: Tyler family safe, displaced by house fire
TYLER, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a family house on fire Tuesday in Tyler. Smith County Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth said the family living in the home made it out of the house safely but a cat was injured during the fire. At around noon, Noonday, Dixie,...
4-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave in Tyler to cause some delays
TYLER, Texas — Drivers should expect some delays while driving on South Broadway Ave. Friday afternoon after a four-vehicle wreck. The crash happened between Old Grande and Grande Blvd. around 1:15 p.m. Police have not reported any major injuries.
Boil water notice issued for Gum Creek Water Supply Corporation in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Gum Creek Water Supply Corporation in Jacksonville has issued a boil water notice because of a system wide water outage. According to the notice, customers running their faucets during the artic blast and leaking pipes have caused their system to exceed their incoming water capacity causing the system wide water outage. […]
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
House fires across east Texas
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
Boil water notice issued for Compton Community in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the Compton Community by the South Rusk County Water Supply Corporation. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring customers to boil their water prior to consumption – actions like washing hands/face, brushing teeth, and drinking.
Colonial Hills Baptist holds Christmas in gym after sanctuary floods
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Christmas was a little bit different for Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler. The sanctuary flooded after one of their water heaters burst, leaving them host their Christmas service in the church’s gymnasium. Pastor Steve Alberts said a staff member went to the church around 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve […]
Officials: Missing man from Longview found safe
LONGVIEW, Texas — Missing man found safe confirmed Longview officials. Longview Police asked the public's help in searching for Calvin King, 60, who was last seen in Longview. King has been located and is safely at home, officials said.
These Walmart Employees Earned Praise from Tyler, TX Woman–Here’s Why
These South Broadway Walmart Employees earned some serious praise from one Tyler, Texas woman--and for good reason. This is why. It has become somewhat disconcerting, really. It seems like every other week at least we hear about another story of someone dealing with a stalker and/or a potential thief at one of our East Texas stores. We've heard stories about these kinds of things happening at our Target stores, grocery stores, and Walmart.
City of Overton without water service due to freezing conditions
OVERTON, Texas — The city of Overton is without water service at this time due to freezing conditions that have caused damage to pipes and equipment at the city's two water wells. The city made the announcement Friday morning and said there is no estimate at this time for...
No injuries reported after Grand Saline house fire
GRAND SALINE, Texas — According to Grand Saline Fire Department Facebook, GSFD reported to a two-story family home fire at 12:25 a.m., Dec. 23. Arriving units report fire was exiting the roof of the structure. Fruitvale Volunteer Fire Department, City of Van Fire Department, Mineola Fire Department and Edgewood...
WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter helps mend lives during holiday
According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks...
Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officials are searching for a Jacksonville man who was last seen over a month ago after getting into a fight with girlfriend and leaving the home. Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton Street in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.
East Texans discuss impact of cold weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Temperatures bottomed-out in the single-digits and low teens around East Texas. These bitter temperatures impact pipes, cars, and even our first responders. This morning Tyler firefighters responded to a house fire. Deputy fire marshal, Randy Lee shares what they experienced. “We weren’t hindered but we were obviously slowed down, everything the […]
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
POLICE: Longview missing man last seen on Christmas day found, home safe
UPDATE: John King has been found and is home safe, according to officials. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police has requested help from the public to locate a missing man. According to Longview Police, 60-year-old John Calvin King last spoke to a family friend around 2 p.m. on Sunday at his home on the south […]
Official: Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Noonday
NOONDAY, Texas — Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire at 13922 County Road 194 in Noonday this afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshall Office said there were people in the house when the fire began but no injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have start in...
Boil water notice issued for Carolynn Estates water system in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice was issued Saturday for the Carolynn Estates water system. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Carolynn Estates water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking). This notice affects...
