ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Texas-sized traffic in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — You’ve either been on it, driven by it, or been stuck in traffic on it. Yup, we're talking about Broadway Avenue in Tyler. "...and what’s going on there…all the retail, commercial establishments, grocery stores, your Walmart’s your targets, your home improvement stores,"
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Official: Tyler family safe, displaced by house fire

TYLER, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a family house on fire Tuesday in Tyler. Smith County Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth said the family living in the home made it out of the house safely but a cat was injured during the fire. At around noon, Noonday, Dixie,...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

House fires across east Texas

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for Compton Community in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the Compton Community by the South Rusk County Water Supply Corporation. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring customers to boil their water prior to consumption – actions like washing hands/face, brushing teeth, and drinking.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Officials: Missing man from Longview found safe

LONGVIEW, Texas — Missing man found safe confirmed Longview officials. Longview Police asked the public's help in searching for Calvin King, 60, who was last seen in Longview. King has been located and is safely at home, officials said.
LONGVIEW, TX
US105

These Walmart Employees Earned Praise from Tyler, TX Woman–Here’s Why

These South Broadway Walmart Employees earned some serious praise from one Tyler, Texas woman--and for good reason. This is why. It has become somewhat disconcerting, really. It seems like every other week at least we hear about another story of someone dealing with a stalker and/or a potential thief at one of our East Texas stores. We've heard stories about these kinds of things happening at our Target stores, grocery stores, and Walmart.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after Grand Saline house fire

GRAND SALINE, Texas — According to Grand Saline Fire Department Facebook, GSFD reported to a two-story family home fire at 12:25 a.m., Dec. 23. Arriving units report fire was exiting the roof of the structure. Fruitvale Volunteer Fire Department, City of Van Fire Department, Mineola Fire Department and Edgewood...
GRAND SALINE, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter helps mend lives during holiday

According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officials are searching for a Jacksonville man who was last seen over a month ago after getting into a fight with girlfriend and leaving the home. Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton Street in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans discuss impact of cold weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Temperatures bottomed-out in the single-digits and low teens around East Texas. These bitter temperatures impact pipes, cars, and even our first responders. This morning Tyler firefighters responded to a house fire. Deputy fire marshal, Randy Lee shares what they experienced. “We weren’t hindered but we were obviously slowed down, everything the […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
HALLSVILLE, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy