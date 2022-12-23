ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Milwaukee reckless drivers strike same spot twice in two weeks

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the District 7 area accounts for 18 percent of crash incidents in 2022. It's the highest amount citywide, with 2,744 total incidents so far this year. The numbers are down from 2021. Last year, Milwaukee registered 17,469 crash...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-27-22 garage fire

Nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a garage in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after noon Monday firefighters from four area departments were called to a residence on Marshvirew Road and quickly extinguished the fire to an attached garage. The fire is believed to have started from embers from burning materials outside. Damage was minor and isolated to the garage area.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Christmas at Milwaukee's Fire Station 30

MILWAUKEE — While many have the holidays off, first responders still have a job to do. Crews at Milwaukee Fire Station 30 said you could feel the Christmas spirit in the air on Sunday. Firefighter Dan Strozinsky celebrated Christmas with his wife and kids yesterday before coming in for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Armed robbery at Sheboygan’s Family Dollar

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, and investigators hope photos and a description of the suspect sound familiar to someone. Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., a white male, appearing to be in his 20s, walked into the store on N....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin

ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
IRON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced, separate homicides on same day in 2021

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for two separate homicides that happened on April 23, 2021. Mharquelle Dixon, 20, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide. Additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. In addition to prison time, Dixon was sentenced to 25 years of extended supervision.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Deadly Christmas Eve shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Fatal chain reaction crash: firefighter fundraiser

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A donation page has been set up to support a Mequon Firefighter injured in a multi-vehicle fatal accident. Friday morning a crash happened on Interstate 41/894 northbound in West Allis at National Avenue. The sheriff's office says just after 9 a.m., two cars got into...
MEQUON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy