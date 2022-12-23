Read full article on original website
WISN
Milwaukee reckless drivers strike same spot twice in two weeks
MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the District 7 area accounts for 18 percent of crash incidents in 2022. It's the highest amount citywide, with 2,744 total incidents so far this year. The numbers are down from 2021. Last year, Milwaukee registered 17,469 crash...
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
radioplusinfo.com
12-27-22 garage fire
Nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a garage in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after noon Monday firefighters from four area departments were called to a residence on Marshvirew Road and quickly extinguished the fire to an attached garage. The fire is believed to have started from embers from burning materials outside. Damage was minor and isolated to the garage area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve with 7-year-old in back seat
MILWAUKEE - Friends of a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman say she was on her way to enjoy Christmas Eve at her mother’s house when she was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side Saturday, Dec. 24. Friends say her 7-year-old son was in the car at the time. FOX6 News...
spectrumnews1.com
Christmas at Milwaukee's Fire Station 30
MILWAUKEE — While many have the holidays off, first responders still have a job to do. Crews at Milwaukee Fire Station 30 said you could feel the Christmas spirit in the air on Sunday. Firefighter Dan Strozinsky celebrated Christmas with his wife and kids yesterday before coming in for...
b93radio.com
Fond du Lac County Man vs Snowblower Accident…County Plow to the Rescue
It took extraordinary efforts to get to the victim of a Fond du Lac County snowblower accident on Christmas day, and thanks to some quick thinking and maybe a bit of luck, it looks like the best possible outcome has been secured. The event in the Town of Alto, northwest...
CBS 58
Mequon firefighter ID'd as good Samaritan injured at crash scene; fundraiser started
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Mequon firefighter is recovering after a dangerous crash two days before Christmas. It happened on 894 near National Avenue last Friday. Officials say two cars crashed and another car stopped to help. Seconds later, a fourth car hit the good Samaritan and a driver. One...
WBAY Green Bay
Armed robbery at Sheboygan’s Family Dollar
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, and investigators hope photos and a description of the suspect sound familiar to someone. Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., a white male, appearing to be in his 20s, walked into the store on N....
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced, separate homicides on same day in 2021
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for two separate homicides that happened on April 23, 2021. Mharquelle Dixon, 20, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide. Additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. In addition to prison time, Dixon was sentenced to 25 years of extended supervision.
WBAY Green Bay
Wild chase on I-41 ends in Oshkosh - driver under influence of heroin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies say it started on I-41 in the town of Eldorado - and ended more than 22 miles down the road in Oshkosh. During the chase, the person fleeing law enforcement tried to pass a car on the side of the road but hit it.
WISN
Milwaukee deputy's squad car hit by a vehicle leaving a tavern
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's squad car was hit by a vehicle leaving a tavern at the intersection of Fon du Lac and W. Baldwin Street. According to the sheriff's office, on Monday after 2 a.m., a deputy was following a fast-moving car traveling south on W. Fon du Lac when he got hit by a car.
WISN
Deadly Christmas Eve shooting
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
Waukesha water main break: 1 million gallons spilled from broken pipe
The Waukesha Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of S. West Ave. between Hoover and Progress due to a water main break.
WISN
Fatal chain reaction crash: firefighter fundraiser
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A donation page has been set up to support a Mequon Firefighter injured in a multi-vehicle fatal accident. Friday morning a crash happened on Interstate 41/894 northbound in West Allis at National Avenue. The sheriff's office says just after 9 a.m., two cars got into...
WISN
Tenants in Milwaukee apartment building without heat through brutal cold snap
MILWAUKEE — Tenants in a Milwaukee apartment building told 12 News they spent these brutally cold days and nights without any heat. The property is on Highland Avenue near North 29th Street. Cassandra Offord lives there and has donned a winter coat, multiple hats and gloves daily. She also...
WISN
Suspected luggage thief at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport arrested while boarding bus
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a 50-year-old man accused of stealing luggage from the arrival carousel at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. They say the incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when Delta Airlines employees reported a passenger's baggage was missing. Deputies checked the airport...
