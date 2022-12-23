Read full article on original website
Newport News City Hall closed Tuesday due to HVAC issue
The Newport News City Hall will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, due to an HVAC issue.
WAVY News 10
Amtrak and Norfolk celebrate 10 years of service
WAVY News 10
Father of Donovon Lynch hasn't yet signed settlement with Virginia Beach
The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach.
Freezing cold, burst pipes, and water woes at Virginia Beach mobile home park
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some people in Hampton Roads are desperate for plumbing repairs after an arctic blast led to a major drop in temperatures. 13News Now spoke with people in Virginia Beach who said they have spent several days, including Christmas, without running water. A number of people...
WAVY News 10
Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
Plumbers keeping busy with calls for frozen pipes across Hampton Roads
Plumbers have been keeping busy dealing with pipes freezing and bursting in homes and businesses across Hampton Roads.
Officials on scene of shooting in Virginia Beach; Police activity on I-64 West
Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Coach Circle area. There is a heavy police presence there and on I-64 westbound past Norview.
WAVY News 10
Nonprofit empowers others in honor of murdered Portsmouth man
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On April 8, 2020, Curtis Walton was walking down Columbia Street in Portsmouth, the street he grew up on, when he was murdered. “I always say that he was the biggest heart of selfless love and compassion and kindness that I know,” said his sister Cheryl Walton.
WAVY News 10
Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide
Man displaced after Christmas Eve fire at Virginia Beach townhouse
One resident was displaced following a fire at a townhouse in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.
Heaters, firewood, propane almost sold out at Norfolk stores due to cold temps
Winter is in full effect with the cold temperatures and these low temperatures are impacting the way we shop and what we buy.
The weather outside is frightful in Hampton Roads for Christmas weekend 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The massive weather system brought damage to some parts of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. Winds knocked down flagpoles and even parts of buildings – all as temperatures dropped and some area families spent Christmas Eve without power at home. Gusty winds from the...
peninsulachronicle.com
Volunteers Needed For One City Marathon In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—Volunteers are needed for the Newport News One City Marathon weekend, which is coming up on March 3 through March 5, 2023. Presented by Newport News Shipbuilding, the weekend features a variety of races, including the One City Marathon, the BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon, the Optima Health Maritime 5K, and the Nautical Mile Fun Run presented by Ferguson Cares.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard recruiting for apprentice program
The Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Apprentice Program has opened its next recruitment period until January 15, 2023.
WAVY News 10
Study: Virginia Beach among top cities where happiest Americans live
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in some cities, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
After 2 possible domestic violence deaths, incidents expected to increase
The holiday season is a joyous time for many. But for victims of domestic violence, this time of year isn't full of Christmas cheer.
Norfolk police investigate shooting on Radnor Road
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and hospitalized Friday night in Norfolk, the city's police department said. Four days later, a spokesman shared the news about the shooting. He said officers were called to Radnor Road, near Little Creek, at 10 p.m. on Dec. 23. When they got...
1,000 nutcrackers! Hampton woman's holiday hobby has taken over her home
Yvonne Worth owns more than 1,000 nutcrackers. She says she has been collecting them since the 1990s.
WAVY News 10
Man killed in triple shooting on Boulder Drive in Newport News
Virginia Beach church says cross missing after strong winds knocked it off steeple
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A cross represents hope and sacrifice for Christian faith leaders. Union Baptist Church Pastor Robert Barnes put it like this: “The cross is a symbol of God’s humanity to us." You can usually find it on top of churches, and certainly at Barnes'...
