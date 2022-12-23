ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Amtrak and Norfolk celebrate 10 years of service

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Nonprofit empowers others in honor of murdered Portsmouth man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On April 8, 2020, Curtis Walton was walking down Columbia Street in Portsmouth, the street he grew up on, when he was murdered. “I always say that he was the biggest heart of selfless love and compassion and kindness that I know,” said his sister Cheryl Walton.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide

Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road …. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YNiy9f. Hotel,...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Volunteers Needed For One City Marathon In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—Volunteers are needed for the Newport News One City Marathon weekend, which is coming up on March 3 through March 5, 2023. Presented by Newport News Shipbuilding, the weekend features a variety of races, including the One City Marathon, the BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon, the Optima Health Maritime 5K, and the Nautical Mile Fun Run presented by Ferguson Cares.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Study: Virginia Beach among top cities where happiest Americans live

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in some cities, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Norfolk police investigate shooting on Radnor Road

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and hospitalized Friday night in Norfolk, the city's police department said. Four days later, a spokesman shared the news about the shooting. He said officers were called to Radnor Road, near Little Creek, at 10 p.m. on Dec. 23. When they got...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man killed in triple shooting on Boulder Drive in Newport News

Police say one man has died following a triple shooting Thursday night in Newport News. Read more: https://bit.ly/3v9Iajc.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

