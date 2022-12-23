A major winter storm that brought blizzard conditions to multiple states and knocked out power to over 1 million customers is still wreaking havoc this Christmas Eve. As the storm heads into Canada, the lake-effect snow will take over Saturday. Strong winds within the lake bands continue to cause blizzard conditions in western New York and Michigan as Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings are scattered across the region.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO