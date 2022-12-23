Read full article on original website
Bitter cold, travel nightmares continue on Christmas Eve as deadly bomb cyclone enters final chapter
A major winter storm that brought blizzard conditions to multiple states and knocked out power to over 1 million customers is still wreaking havoc this Christmas Eve. As the storm heads into Canada, the lake-effect snow will take over Saturday. Strong winds within the lake bands continue to cause blizzard conditions in western New York and Michigan as Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings are scattered across the region.
Blizzard blamed for deadly 50-vehicle pileup along Ohio interstate
SANDUSKY, Ohio - At least one person is reportedly dead and several others injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up amidst a blizzard in Ohio. According to local officials, the scene of the crash is on Interstate 80, which is also the Ohio Turnpike, at the Sandusky-Erie county border. That’s south of Sandusky in the northwestern part of the state.
Missouri woman tracks down, kills alleged carjackers at gas station
Police arrested a Missouri woman after she tracked down her stolen car and killed two men outside a gas station for the alleged theft. Demesha Coleman, 35, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action after shooting and killing Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49.
What happens when cash bail ends in Illinois?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Unless a judge steps in, Illinois is poised to become the first state to completely eliminate cash bail, expanding an approach that has seen some success across the country even as it’s been vilified here. In a barrage of attack ads before last month’s elections, the...
