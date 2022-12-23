ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, MA

communityadvocate.com

Machine shop wants to move into Mechanic Street site

MARLBOROUGH – The site of a former moving company at 269 Mechanic St. may soon become a machine shop. Attorney Brian Falk, acting on behalf of the applicant Action Precision Machining, presented a request for a special permit before the City Council on Dec. 19. Action Precision Machining has...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough stormwater user fee could be on tap for residents

WESTBOROUGH – A new user fee could be flowing to the town’s residents and businesses. During the Select Board’s Dec. 13 meeting, Department of Public Works Director Chris Payant presented to the board why a stormwater user fee is needed. Payant said the costs to repair and...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marijuana courier one step closer to coming to Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – A marijuana courier hopes to open this spring. During the Dec. 20 Select Board meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve Town Manager Kevin Mizikar to sign a Host Community Agreement with Finest Trees LLC. The host community agreement for the business will outline the rules and...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson furniture bank gives residents a ‘fresh start’

HUDSON – Fresh Start Furniture Bank is giving back to those in need this holiday season. Founded in 2013 by Sue Waudby and Geoff Schultz, Fresh Start is an organization that collects and distributes furniture and other home essentials to people in need. “We help people rebuild their lives,”...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Residential fire displaces Southborough family

SOUTHBOROUGH – A family of four was displaced following a fire at a Southborough home. The Southborough Fire Department received a report of a fire on East Main Street at about 8:15 a.m. Dec. 26. According to the department, an engine and ambulance were the first to respond, and...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Untreated sewage released in to Lake Quinsigamond, according to town

SHREWSBURY – About 1,500 gallons of untreated sewage has been released into Lake Quinsigamond. The Shrewsbury Department of Public Works Water and Sewer Division is reporting a sanitary sewer overflow near First Avenue and Lake Quinsigamond. According to a release from the division, they were alerted at about 3...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking A Night Custodian For The North & Wildwood

WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the North Intermediate School & Wildwood Early Childhood Center:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Unit: AFSCME I. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $923.91/wk. Location: North Intermediate School and...
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

Firefighters use Merrimack River water to battle morning house fire

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Firefighters drew water from the nearby Merrimack River after having difficulty with a hydrant while battling heavy flames at a home Monday morning. Footage posted on Twitter showed heavy flames and smoke erupting from the upper floor and roof of the home on Coffin Avenue, near Marianna's Marina in Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

House fire in Fitchburg displaces residents day after Christmas

FITCHBURG, Mass. — The residents of a Fitchburg home have been displaced by a fire that broke out in their house the day after Christmas, according to officials in the Massachusetts city. Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin said the two-alarm fire at 77 Maverick St. started shortly before 10...
FITCHBURG, MA
NECN

Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas

A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
HAVERHILL, MA
homenewshere.com

Kitchen safety and food permit fines issued

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Dec. 15 for its regular meeting. After approval of minutes, the board began discussion about draft tobacco regulations and updates needed in order to incorporate the state law into the local ordinance. Chair Ray Barry stated that Ron Beauregard,...
TEWKSBURY, MA
WHAV

National Group Names Whittier Tech as Distinguished School for Success with Special Populations

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School was recently named a Distinguished School by a national organization for exceptional student achievement. Whittier Tech is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country being recognized this year by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators. The National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program highlights qualifying federally funded schools for making significant improvements for their students. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.
HAVERHILL, MA
communityadvocate.com

Alfred H. Giancola, 88, of Marlborough and St. Petersburg, Fla.

– Alfred “Fred” H. Giancola, 88 of Marlborough and St. Petersburg, FL died at his home in Marlborough on Friday, December 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Ignacio and Odil (Brazeau) Giancola. Fred graduated from Marlborough High School, Class of ’52 and was inducted into Marlborough High Sports Hall of Fame. He earned his Associate’s Degree in Business from Newbury Junior College.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH

