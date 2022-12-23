Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School was recently named a Distinguished School by a national organization for exceptional student achievement. Whittier Tech is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country being recognized this year by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators. The National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program highlights qualifying federally funded schools for making significant improvements for their students. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO