communityadvocate.com
Machine shop wants to move into Mechanic Street site
MARLBOROUGH – The site of a former moving company at 269 Mechanic St. may soon become a machine shop. Attorney Brian Falk, acting on behalf of the applicant Action Precision Machining, presented a request for a special permit before the City Council on Dec. 19. Action Precision Machining has...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough stormwater user fee could be on tap for residents
WESTBOROUGH – A new user fee could be flowing to the town’s residents and businesses. During the Select Board’s Dec. 13 meeting, Department of Public Works Director Chris Payant presented to the board why a stormwater user fee is needed. Payant said the costs to repair and...
communityadvocate.com
Marijuana courier one step closer to coming to Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – A marijuana courier hopes to open this spring. During the Dec. 20 Select Board meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve Town Manager Kevin Mizikar to sign a Host Community Agreement with Finest Trees LLC. The host community agreement for the business will outline the rules and...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson furniture bank gives residents a ‘fresh start’
HUDSON – Fresh Start Furniture Bank is giving back to those in need this holiday season. Founded in 2013 by Sue Waudby and Geoff Schultz, Fresh Start is an organization that collects and distributes furniture and other home essentials to people in need. “We help people rebuild their lives,”...
communityadvocate.com
Residential fire displaces Southborough family
SOUTHBOROUGH – A family of four was displaced following a fire at a Southborough home. The Southborough Fire Department received a report of a fire on East Main Street at about 8:15 a.m. Dec. 26. According to the department, an engine and ambulance were the first to respond, and...
Home of the Week: Newly-Constructed 3-Bedroom Framingham Home
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a newly-constructed home in the City of Framingham on the Sherborn line. The 7A Orchard View Circle property was built in 2022. Priced at $749,900 the house has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The multi-family property has...
communityadvocate.com
Untreated sewage released in to Lake Quinsigamond, according to town
SHREWSBURY – About 1,500 gallons of untreated sewage has been released into Lake Quinsigamond. The Shrewsbury Department of Public Works Water and Sewer Division is reporting a sanitary sewer overflow near First Avenue and Lake Quinsigamond. According to a release from the division, they were alerted at about 3...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking A Night Custodian For The North & Wildwood
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the North Intermediate School & Wildwood Early Childhood Center:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Unit: AFSCME I. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $923.91/wk. Location: North Intermediate School and...
WCVB
Firefighters use Merrimack River water to battle morning house fire
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Firefighters drew water from the nearby Merrimack River after having difficulty with a hydrant while battling heavy flames at a home Monday morning. Footage posted on Twitter showed heavy flames and smoke erupting from the upper floor and roof of the home on Coffin Avenue, near Marianna's Marina in Haverhill.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
Recreation Director Conducting Inventory of Outdoor Play Spaces
Recreation Director Josh Smith and his staff are assembling a comprehensive inventory of Bedford play areas and parks and their amenities. Smith stressed he is focused on the listing and it is premature to survey residents for input. “We’re still in the evaluation stage – finding the densely populated areas,...
WCVB
House fire in Fitchburg displaces residents day after Christmas
FITCHBURG, Mass. — The residents of a Fitchburg home have been displaced by a fire that broke out in their house the day after Christmas, according to officials in the Massachusetts city. Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin said the two-alarm fire at 77 Maverick St. started shortly before 10...
Worcester to spend $6M to fix raw sewage problem at Lake Quinsigamond
WORCESTER —The city will spend an estimated $6 million to upgrade a pumping station at Lake Quinsigamond after a malfunction in February sent nearly 6 million gallons of raw sewage into the lake. Calling the February incident a “catastrophic failure,” Philip Guerin, the city's director of water and sewer...
NECN
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
homenewshere.com
Kitchen safety and food permit fines issued
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Dec. 15 for its regular meeting. After approval of minutes, the board began discussion about draft tobacco regulations and updates needed in order to incorporate the state law into the local ordinance. Chair Ray Barry stated that Ron Beauregard,...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts police warn communities after credit card skimmers found at convenience stores
“Boston Police Department Community Alert: On Tuesday December 20, 2022, credit card skimming devices were located on point-of-sale card readers at 7-11 stores located at 532 Commonwealth Avenue in Kenmore Square (District D-4) and 509 Cambridge Street in Allston (District D-14). This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch...
National Group Names Whittier Tech as Distinguished School for Success with Special Populations
Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School was recently named a Distinguished School by a national organization for exceptional student achievement. Whittier Tech is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country being recognized this year by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators. The National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program highlights qualifying federally funded schools for making significant improvements for their students. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.
communityadvocate.com
Alfred H. Giancola, 88, of Marlborough and St. Petersburg, Fla.
– Alfred “Fred” H. Giancola, 88 of Marlborough and St. Petersburg, FL died at his home in Marlborough on Friday, December 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Ignacio and Odil (Brazeau) Giancola. Fred graduated from Marlborough High School, Class of ’52 and was inducted into Marlborough High Sports Hall of Fame. He earned his Associate’s Degree in Business from Newbury Junior College.
MetroWest Medical Center “Diverting” Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice” this morning, December 24. The Tenet-owned hospital said it was having “staffing” issues and that its Labor & Delivery department is on “diversion.”...
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
