New Orleans, LA

Interview with a SANTA!

By Sefenech Henok
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — It’s not too late to get your picture with Santa Claus! Saint Nick will be at Lakeside Mall until 6pm Christmas Eve!

Head over and pose with Santa in his sleigh!

Lakeside Shopping Center (center court)
3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd
Metiarie, La 70002

Happy Holidays from WGNO!

