Top stars, best performances in Ohio high school basketball for games played December 18-24
From Solon’s Mackenzie Blackford to Sidney’s Allie Stockton, there were several big-time high school basketball performances across the state of Ohio
Daily Advocate
High school basketball update around the county
DARKE COUNTY — With the winter storm rolling through Darke County, multiple sporting events were cancelled throughout the county. The Greenville boys’ basketball game against West Carrollton was rescheduled to be played on Jan. 17. The Versailles boys’ basketball game against Lima Central Catholic was also cancelled. Arcanum had their game against Waynesville cancelled. Franklin Monroe rescheduled their boys’ basketball game against Emmanuel Christian to Jan. 18.
Ohio’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best combo guards for the 2022-23 season
Who are the top combo guards in Ohio high school girls basketball this season?
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake Names December Seniors of the Month
School Activities and Awards: Meistersingers (sing and dance group), High School Pep Band, Middle School Pep Band, Concert Band, Choir, Marching Band, Key Club (editor), SADD (treasurer), Science Club, National Honor Society (president), Honor Roll, Honda Achievement Breakfast. If I were the principal for a day: I’d change the bookbag...
peakofohio.com
Jeanne Ellen Schrader Gamble
Jeanne Ellen Schrader Gamble went to be with her Heavenly Father Friday, December 23, 2022, at The Ohio State University Medical Center East. Jeanne was born August 18, 1939, in Bellefontaine, the daughter of Woodrow V. and Dorothy Lynn Schrader, who preceded her in death. Jeanne married Charles H. Gamble, Sr. on November 15, 1958, in Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2003.
peakofohio.com
Linda Prater-Cianfrano
Linda Prater-Cianfrano was taken from us unexpectedly as a result of domestic violence on December 20, 2022, at her home in Orlando, Florida. She was born on April 11, 1951, to the late William and Ruth Curtin at Kenton Memorial Hospital in Kenton, Ohio. On September 9, 1972, Linda married...
2023 Massillon (Ohio) Washington Running Back Willtrell Hartson Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On
Massillon (Ohio) Washington three-star running back Willtrell Hartson announced on Saturday evening he has committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9 and 200-pound Hartson, who is considered the 89th-best running back and No. 1,313 prospect overall in the class of 2023, had a strong performance in front of running backs coach Tony Alford during a camp visit this summer.
WATCH: Ohio State arrives in Atlanta for College Football Playoff vs. Georgia
Ohio State began the 2022 season expecting to be in the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship at the year's end. The Buckeyes took a different route than expected, but the Scarlet and Gray are in the semifinal. On New Year's Eve, nothing that happened before will...
workingtheflame.com
Welding Schools & Classes in Ohio 2023 [Updated]
Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Welding Schools & Classes in Ohio 2023 [Updated]. Table of Contents show.
peakofohio.com
Several local missing items returned
These are the kind of stories, that I love to see come across my desk. They return your faith in humanity. Within the last week, the Bellefontaine Police Department has reported several missing items have been returned to their rightful owners after being misplaced/lost. On Thursday, a wallet was found...
peakofohio.com
Christmas Day dispute leads to multiple charges for Wapak man
Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a rolling domestic dispute late Christmas Day. Deputies went to the area of County Road 37 near County Road 39, Huntsville, where two victims were standing outside their car. They reported they picked up Chrystyan Kline, 31, of Wapakoneta, in...
More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
iheart.com
Scioto Valley Closings & Delays - Saturday, December 24th, 2022
LEVEL 1 - Be Cautious. Hocking (downgraded as of 3pm) Vinton (downgraded as of 1:30pm Friday) Adams (as of 12am Friday) Fairfield (as of 6am Friday) Fayette (downgraded as of 8am) Greene (as of 2am Friday) Highland (as of 4am Friday) Jackson (as of 6am Friday) Madison (as of 1am...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Ohio winter storm: Strangers take road trip to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Christmas Day pipe burst at library leads to widespread damage
Facility closed until further notice as clean up continues. An army of volunteers, professionals and first responders who quickly assembled on Christmas Day have helped the Logan County Libraries wade through a stressful situation and move into recovery, after frozen pipes caused a sprinkler to burst above the computer lab, leading to 2 to 3 inches of flooding throughout the entire facility.
Vacant home ablaze second time in Dayton
Crews reported the fire was in a vacant building. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Dispatch said crews saw smoke coming from the attic of the home.
2 hospitalized following crash in Dayton
Dayton Police and Dayton Fire Department responded to the scene. Two cars were involved in the crash.
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, […]
