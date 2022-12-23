ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

Daily Advocate

High school basketball update around the county

DARKE COUNTY — With the winter storm rolling through Darke County, multiple sporting events were cancelled throughout the county. The Greenville boys’ basketball game against West Carrollton was rescheduled to be played on Jan. 17. The Versailles boys’ basketball game against Lima Central Catholic was also cancelled. Arcanum had their game against Waynesville cancelled. Franklin Monroe rescheduled their boys’ basketball game against Emmanuel Christian to Jan. 18.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Indian Lake Names December Seniors of the Month

School Activities and Awards: Meistersingers (sing and dance group), High School Pep Band, Middle School Pep Band, Concert Band, Choir, Marching Band, Key Club (editor), SADD (treasurer), Science Club, National Honor Society (president), Honor Roll, Honda Achievement Breakfast. If I were the principal for a day: I’d change the bookbag...
LEWISTOWN, OH
peakofohio.com

Jeanne Ellen Schrader Gamble

Jeanne Ellen Schrader Gamble went to be with her Heavenly Father Friday, December 23, 2022, at The Ohio State University Medical Center East. Jeanne was born August 18, 1939, in Bellefontaine, the daughter of Woodrow V. and Dorothy Lynn Schrader, who preceded her in death. Jeanne married Charles H. Gamble, Sr. on November 15, 1958, in Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2003.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Linda Prater-Cianfrano

Linda Prater-Cianfrano was taken from us unexpectedly as a result of domestic violence on December 20, 2022, at her home in Orlando, Florida. She was born on April 11, 1951, to the late William and Ruth Curtin at Kenton Memorial Hospital in Kenton, Ohio. On September 9, 1972, Linda married...
ORLANDO, FL
BuckeyesNow

2023 Massillon (Ohio) Washington Running Back Willtrell Hartson Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

Massillon (Ohio) Washington three-star running back Willtrell Hartson announced on Saturday evening he has committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9 and 200-pound Hartson, who is considered the 89th-best running back and No. 1,313 prospect overall in the class of 2023, had a strong performance in front of running backs coach Tony Alford during a camp visit this summer.
COLUMBUS, OH
workingtheflame.com

Welding Schools & Classes in Ohio 2023 [Updated]

Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Welding Schools & Classes in Ohio 2023 [Updated]. Table of Contents show.
OHIO STATE
peakofohio.com

Several local missing items returned

These are the kind of stories, that I love to see come across my desk. They return your faith in humanity. Within the last week, the Bellefontaine Police Department has reported several missing items have been returned to their rightful owners after being misplaced/lost. On Thursday, a wallet was found...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Christmas Day dispute leads to multiple charges for Wapak man

Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a rolling domestic dispute late Christmas Day. Deputies went to the area of County Road 37 near County Road 39, Huntsville, where two victims were standing outside their car. They reported they picked up Chrystyan Kline, 31, of Wapakoneta, in...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
DAYTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
Bellefontaine Examiner

Christmas Day pipe burst at library leads to widespread damage

Facility closed until further notice as clean up continues. An army of volunteers, professionals and first responders who quickly assembled on Christmas Day have helped the Logan County Libraries wade through a stressful situation and move into recovery, after frozen pipes caused a sprinkler to burst above the computer lab, leading to 2 to 3 inches of flooding throughout the entire facility.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

