Green Mountain Power braces for second winter storm in two weeks
Vt. officials warn of dangerous flash freeze: ‘Be where you need to be by 4 pm’. Be where you need to be by 4 p.m. to stay ahead of an expected flash freeze-- that was the message Friday morning from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and other state leaders as an intense winter storm pounded our region.
Bomb cyclone: 1 dead, thousands without power heading into icy night on Vermont’s roadways
Massive wind gusts toppled trees and downed power lines on Friday as emergency officials urged motorists to stay off the roads overnight. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bomb cyclone: 1 dead, thousands without power heading into icy night on Vermont’s roadways.
More than 100,000 customers without power in New Hampshire as storm pushes through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tens of thousands of customers in New Hampshire lost power Friday as a very strong storm slammed into New Hampshire one day before Christmas Eve. Numerous trees and power lines were reported down across the state. >> See updated power outage maps. “Utility crews are certainly...
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Mass.
Mass. — This winter storm is bringing strong winds and rain to the Boston and New England areas knocking power out for thousands of people Friday morning. According to MEME over 55,000 customers in Massachusetts are already without power. The top concern today is wind, which is causing power...
Over 60,000 households in Vermont without power, Gov. Scott tells Vermonters to be off the roads by 4 p.m. tonight
VERMONT — Vermonters looking to leave the state for holiday travel should be off the roads by 4 p.m., Gov. Phil Scott said during a press conference about the storm the state is currently facing. “That’s when the temperature is predicted to start dropping like a rock,” Secretary of...
Vt. officials warn of dangerous flash freeze: ‘Be where you need to be by 4 pm’
The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. The storm sent trees toppling down on top of cars and power lines creating a mess across our region. Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Although the Grinch was...
Major storm expected to hit Vermont Friday with 60-mph winds and flooding
State officials and power companies warned of power outages and hazardous driving conditions, coming right on the heels of a storm less than a week ago that knocked out power for 119,00 Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Major storm expected to hit Vermont Friday with 60-mph winds and flooding.
Drivers asked to "stay off roads if possible" Friday
BOSTON - Massachusetts State Police are advising people to stay home if they can, or at least be cautious if they need to drive during Friday's rain and wind storm. "Please be prepared for tomorrow's storm," the agency tweeted Thursday. "Stay off roads if possible, but if you have to drive leave extra time, go slow & don't drive thru standing water."They also encouraged residents to be ready for power outages by making sure they have flashlights, batteries and other essentials on hand. Power crews from around the country and Canada are coming to New England in preparation for the storm that could leave tens of thousands of customers in the dark.Transportation insight provider INRIX expects Friday to be the most congested day on the road before Christmas. The forecast calls for drenching rains that could cause flooding, and wind gusts of up to 60 mph on the coast. The heavy rain arrives overnight."Road conditions will continuously deteriorate through the course of our Friday," WBZ-TV meteorologist Zack Green said. "So if you can get out, maybe get to a holiday destination [Thursday], that's going to help."
Massive Power Outage Knocks Out Half Of The Lake & KRMS Radio
The sound of silence isn’t just being heard on the airwaves of KRMS AM/FM & TV 32, but also darkness is reaching across the lake area electric companies are struggling to keep the power on. As of this post, 7:33pm, over 5,000 people in Ameren’s districts are without power,...
