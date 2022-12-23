ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Mountain Power braces for second winter storm in two weeks

Vt. officials warn of dangerous flash freeze: ‘Be where you need to be by 4 pm’. Be where you need to be by 4 p.m. to stay ahead of an expected flash freeze-- that was the message Friday morning from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and other state leaders as an intense winter storm pounded our region.
Drivers asked to "stay off roads if possible" Friday

BOSTON - Massachusetts State Police are advising people to stay home if they can, or at least be cautious if they need to drive during Friday's rain and wind storm. "Please be prepared for tomorrow's storm," the agency tweeted Thursday. "Stay off roads if possible, but if you have to drive leave extra time, go slow & don't drive thru standing water."They also encouraged residents to be ready for power outages by making sure they have flashlights, batteries and other essentials on hand. Power crews from around the country and Canada are coming to New England in preparation for the storm that could leave tens of thousands of customers in the dark.Transportation insight provider INRIX expects Friday to be the most congested day on the road before Christmas. The forecast calls for drenching rains that could cause flooding, and wind gusts of up to 60 mph on the coast. The heavy rain arrives overnight."Road conditions will continuously deteriorate through the course of our Friday," WBZ-TV meteorologist Zack Green said. "So if you can get out, maybe get to a holiday destination [Thursday], that's going to help."
Massive Power Outage Knocks Out Half Of The Lake & KRMS Radio

The sound of silence isn’t just being heard on the airwaves of KRMS AM/FM & TV 32, but also darkness is reaching across the lake area electric companies are struggling to keep the power on. As of this post, 7:33pm, over 5,000 people in Ameren’s districts are without power,...
Recreational cannabis prices in Mass. plummet as dispensary owners weigh future

"We have no idea where the bottom is going to be." Recreational cannabis has never been cheaper in Massachusetts than it was this year. Prices have been steadily decreasing for more than a year, and those running businesses in the burgeoning industry expect them to keep dropping. While customers may be rejoicing over greater access to marijuana, the lowering of prices has some concerned about the ramifications for cultivators, small businesses, and the employees that make it all run.
