Solana Beach, CA

Solana Beach School District hires new assistant superintendent

By Karen Billing
Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 4 days ago

Del Mar Union School District's Director of Finance Mark Pong was recently appointed as the new assistant superintendent of business services in the Solana Beach School District. Pong’s first day on the job will be Jan. 18, 2023.

Pong has over 18 years of experience working in a variety of roles in public education, including spending the past 11 serving the Del Mar school district. In his new role in Solana Beach, Pong will support finance and accounting, payroll, purchasing, nutrition, district-wide budget development, and long-range budget planning.

Pong is also an active member of the California Association of School Business Officials on a local and statewide level, and actively supports the professional learning of others by providing opportunities for his peers and colleagues to learn and grow throughout San Diego and Imperial counties.

According to a district press release, Pong is a “dynamic leader who has earned an excellent reputation throughout the county and state for his knowledge of business services operations, superb accounting skills, and a collaborative approach to leadership.”

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
