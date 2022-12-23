ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Wind creating hazardous conditions • Hundreds of flight disruptions at DTW • Bystander shot at gas station

By Jack Nissen, Veronica Meadows
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Residents displaced at multiple Detroit apartments • Jayru Campbell arrested • Notable deaths of 2022

TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Several citizens are stuck trying to find proper housing this Christmas break after apartments they were staying in became unlivable. At Detroit's Sheridan Court, residents were stuck without heat and water over the weekend. At the Across the Park Apartments in Southwest Detroit, the scene was even more grim after a fire broke out, displacing some 20 people.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

After bumpy weekend, fewer delays, cancellations at Detroit Metro Airport

As the first big storm of the season ebbed Monday in southeast Michigan, flights began to get back on track following hundreds of cancellations and delays over the holiday weekend. As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, there were 63 canceled flights and 224 delays within, into or out of Detroit Metropolitan...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan gas prices fall below $3 a gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices crossed a significant milestone in Michigan this week after prices fell below $3 a gallon. On average around the state, drivers will pay $2.99 per gallon. In Metro Detroit, prices are actually slightly higher than average, falling at $3.02 a gallon after rising four cents from last week. That's still 21 cents less than the same time last year.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday

After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes

Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Flight cancellations amid winter storm leads to new, budding friendships

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Severe winter weather has dampened the mood for many travelers looking to celebrate Christmas with friends and family as thousands of flights get canceled or delayed across the U.S. Here in Detroit, things are no different. According to Flightaware.com, on December 23, nearly 290 flights...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Resident hurt in blaze at Detroit apartment building, officials say

Detroit fire officials are investigating what sparked a blaze Monday at an apartment complex on the city's southwest side that left one person hospitalized. Crews were called to the Across the Park Apartments in the 2700 block of Annabelle around 4 p.m. after flames erupted on the eighth floor, said James Harris, the public information officer for the Detroit Fire Department.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Broken pipes leave Inkster woman without water on Christmas

A woman whose home is managed by the Inkster Housing Commission said she dealt with flooding and no water this Christmas due to broken pipes. While the issue was eventually fixed Monday, she said it isn't the first time she's had problems with the pipes and wants something to change.
INKSTER, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Top 15 ‘Hour Detroit’ Articles in 2022

Between our print magazine and our website, Hour Detroit covers a lot of metro Detroit happenings — and now that 2022 is coming to an end, we looked back at some of our content and measured how it resonated with our readers. From community development news and our Best of Detroit lists to entertainment and food […] The post Top 15 ‘Hour Detroit’ Articles in 2022 appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy