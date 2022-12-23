Wind creating hazardous conditions • Hundreds of flight disruptions at DTW • Bystander shot at gas station

Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Residents displaced at multiple Detroit apartments • Jayru Campbell arrested • Notable deaths of 2022
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Several citizens are stuck trying to find proper housing this Christmas break after apartments they were staying in became unlivable. At Detroit's Sheridan Court, residents were stuck without heat and water over the weekend. At the Across the Park Apartments in Southwest Detroit, the scene was even more grim after a fire broke out, displacing some 20 people.
fox2detroit.com
Residents at apartment in Midtown Detroit deal with no heat or water over Christmas weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of Detroit's Sheridan Court apartments say they were without heat and water over the holiday weekend. "No heat, no water no explanation," Tyler Beltz said. Residents spoke both on and off camera about what they have been dealing with at the Midtown building. "The heat...
fox2detroit.com
See immaculate sunrises caught over Detroit River, Lake St. Clair this year
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It was quite the year for Detroit and Michigan. Some stories like the Giant Slide on Belle Isle stole the show while others like recreational weed sales moved on momentum built over years. Some of our most-read stories included the incoming $400 refund checks from auto...
fox2detroit.com
Revealing some of the best images of the Detroit River this year
FOX 2 photo journalist Doug Tracey is the man that brings many of the best shots to the station's broadcast. Here's a compilation of some of the best images he captured this year.
Residents of Midtown Detroit apartments were without heat and running water
UPDATE: Apartment building residents reported Tuesday morning that heat and water service had been restored, although the building still lacked hot water. Residents of a Midtown Detroit apartment building spent much of their Christmas weekend without working heat or running water, bringing some to wear winter coats to bed and others to use...
Detroit News
After bumpy weekend, fewer delays, cancellations at Detroit Metro Airport
As the first big storm of the season ebbed Monday in southeast Michigan, flights began to get back on track following hundreds of cancellations and delays over the holiday weekend. As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, there were 63 canceled flights and 224 delays within, into or out of Detroit Metropolitan...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan gas prices fall below $3 a gallon
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices crossed a significant milestone in Michigan this week after prices fell below $3 a gallon. On average around the state, drivers will pay $2.99 per gallon. In Metro Detroit, prices are actually slightly higher than average, falling at $3.02 a gallon after rising four cents from last week. That's still 21 cents less than the same time last year.
fox2detroit.com
Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday
After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
Oddee
Detroit Officials Serving Eviction Notice Come Face to Face with Alligator Family
For a state with no alligators, Michigan sure seems to have an alligator problem. Serving eviction notices isn’t a pleasant business. First of all, you have to kick someone out of their home, and second, you never know what you’ll encounter at the house. Like a family of...
MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes
Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
fox2detroit.com
Residents displaced after Southwest Detroit apartment fire
Some 20 people are without a home after a fire tore through the Across the Park Apartment complex in southwest Detroit this Christmas. Video from inside the apartment shows severe water damage to several floors.
fox2detroit.com
RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman seriously hurt after crashing into wall, skidding across I-94, striking tree in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman was seriously injured on Christmas night when she crashed into the wall on the side of I-94, skidded across the freeway, and then struck a tree, officials said. The crash happened at 11:50 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 25) on eastbound I-94 near Concord Street in Detroit,...
Tv20detroit.com
Flight cancellations amid winter storm leads to new, budding friendships
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Severe winter weather has dampened the mood for many travelers looking to celebrate Christmas with friends and family as thousands of flights get canceled or delayed across the U.S. Here in Detroit, things are no different. According to Flightaware.com, on December 23, nearly 290 flights...
Thousands of Metro Detroiters lose power as 'once in a generation' freeze, strong winds slam Michigan
Gusts as high as 55 mph and cold Real Feel temperatures fell to 20 to 30 below zero in Southeast Michigan on Friday morning, plunging thousands of DTE customers into darkness — and outages are only expected to mount as the day continues.
fox2detroit.com
Resident fed up with Inkster Housing Commission after busted pipes flood home, leave her without water
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is frustrated and wants change after her home managed by the Inkster Housing Commission flooded due to frozen pipes over the weekend. "I just want help," said the woman, who wants to remain anonymous. "My house is damaged. I had a flood due to broken pipes."
Detroit News
Resident hurt in blaze at Detroit apartment building, officials say
Detroit fire officials are investigating what sparked a blaze Monday at an apartment complex on the city's southwest side that left one person hospitalized. Crews were called to the Across the Park Apartments in the 2700 block of Annabelle around 4 p.m. after flames erupted on the eighth floor, said James Harris, the public information officer for the Detroit Fire Department.
Hazardous, life-threatening conditions persist in SE Michigan even as experts reduce snow totals — Here's what to know
Winter can certainly pack a punch without much snow, experts warned, as a ‘once in a generation’ arctic freeze and dangerous wind gusts slammed into Southeast Michigan early Friday morning — even if snow totals are less than earlier predicted.
fox2detroit.com
Broken pipes leave Inkster woman without water on Christmas
A woman whose home is managed by the Inkster Housing Commission said she dealt with flooding and no water this Christmas due to broken pipes. While the issue was eventually fixed Monday, she said it isn't the first time she's had problems with the pipes and wants something to change.
Top 15 ‘Hour Detroit’ Articles in 2022
Between our print magazine and our website, Hour Detroit covers a lot of metro Detroit happenings — and now that 2022 is coming to an end, we looked back at some of our content and measured how it resonated with our readers. From community development news and our Best of Detroit lists to entertainment and food […] The post Top 15 ‘Hour Detroit’ Articles in 2022 appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
