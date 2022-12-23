Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
MSI Recognized by Orange County Register as a Top Workplace
M S International Inc. (MSI), a supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace by the Orange County Register. This award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party, confidential employee survey that measures 15...
retrofitmagazine.com
Metal-over-shingle Re-cover System Offers Solution for Bricklayers Union Buildings
The Bricklayers Local 5 of Valley View, Ohio, knew what it was getting into when purchasing a property with two existing buildings, both with failing asphalt shingle roofs. The union’s first order of business after acquiring the buildings was to solve the roofing problem with a more permanent solution and ultimately selected the McElroy Metal 138T symmetrical standing seam system.
retrofitmagazine.com
Sustainable PET Now Used in Linear Drain System
QuickDrain, part of L.R. Brands, an Oatey innovation, has expanded its use of sustainable Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), incorporating the material into its innovative WallDrain linear drain system. All QuickDrain shower systems now include the sustainable material, which is composed of 100 percent recycled plastic bottles and is fully recyclable. WallDrain,...
Comments / 0