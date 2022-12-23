The Bricklayers Local 5 of Valley View, Ohio, knew what it was getting into when purchasing a property with two existing buildings, both with failing asphalt shingle roofs. The union’s first order of business after acquiring the buildings was to solve the roofing problem with a more permanent solution and ultimately selected the McElroy Metal 138T symmetrical standing seam system.

VALLEY VIEW, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO