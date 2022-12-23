ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

richlandsource.com

Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
NBC4 Columbus

South Side homeless shelter alleges contractor stole $18,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
myfox28columbus.com

Snow plow falls into hole in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Icy and slick roads are even a problem for plow trucks in downtown Columbus. A plow has fallen into a hole outside the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse, located along South High Street. The truck appeared to have fallen through one of the metal plates...
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
myfox28columbus.com

Holiday Chaos: Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The post-holiday travel rush is turning into chaos at airports across the country. Thousands of flights for Tuesday are canceled with a majority coming from Southwest Airlines. Nearly all Southwest flights at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus have been canceled or delayed on Tuesday.
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Central Ohio is in for another cold day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is waking up on Monday to another cold day where afternoon high temperatures are struggling below normal, again. High temps will top out near 22 degrees with wind chill values in the single digits through mid-teens this afternoon. A quick moving low-pressure system is moving through the state and will bring a few snow showers.
WTRF- 7News

A winter storm on the holiday weekend and hundreds of jobs coming to the Ohio Valley: Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It was only a matter of time before the weather that matched the winter season descended on the Ohio Valley and it did this week, in the form of ice, a little snow and absolutely frigid temperatures.  Wheeling Hospital preparing for weather-related admissions Even […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
myfox28columbus.com

Deadly youth violence up across the U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Five teenagers are recovering after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Franklinton. Investigators told ABC 6 that the victim's range in age from 17 to 19 years old. The incident took place at a short-term rental property on Bellows Avenue. On Christmas Day, 16-year-old Deaire...
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Cloudy with slushy roads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio residents can expect slushy roads on Tuesday with temps in the 20s or lower 30s, which will assist in the salt being more effective. There will also be a low-pressure disturbance passing by to the south and this will give Columbus some spotty light mix in the form of flurries or drizzle.
NBC4 Columbus

Teenage boy dead after North Linden shooting

A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Christmas afternoon in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Christmas afternoon in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Evening Weather Forecast: 12/26/2022. Evening Weather Forecast: 12/26/2022. Evening Weather Forecast: 12.26.2022. Evening Weather Forecast: 12.26.2022.
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
