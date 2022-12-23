Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
richlandsource.com
Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
South Side homeless shelter alleges contractor stole $18,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
myfox28columbus.com
Snow plow falls into hole in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Icy and slick roads are even a problem for plow trucks in downtown Columbus. A plow has fallen into a hole outside the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse, located along South High Street. The truck appeared to have fallen through one of the metal plates...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus lawyers demand compensation for Latitude 525 tenants as dozens remain in shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cold temperatures and frozen pipes lead to more heartaches for tenants living in Columbus problem property Latitude Five25. City crews evacuated the towers on Christmas Day due to a water main break. Dozens remained in a temporary shelter Monday organized by the American Red Cross.
How 2 Indiana moms capture suspect, rescue missing Ohio baby Kason Thomas
A gut feeling shared by two Indiana mothers helped capture a kidnapping suspect and saved the life of a missing Ohio baby.
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
WSYX ABC6
Last of abducted 5-month-old twins expected to be discharged from Indiana hospital Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're getting our first look at baby Kason Thomas recovering at an Indianapolis hospital. The 5-month-old spent Christmas safe and sound with family after he and his twin brother were abducted early last week. Nalah Jackson, who is accused of abducting Kason and his brother...
myfox28columbus.com
Holiday Chaos: Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The post-holiday travel rush is turning into chaos at airports across the country. Thousands of flights for Tuesday are canceled with a majority coming from Southwest Airlines. Nearly all Southwest flights at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus have been canceled or delayed on Tuesday.
Donations come through for family of abducted twins that sparked Ohio Amber Alert
Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio is in for another cold day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is waking up on Monday to another cold day where afternoon high temperatures are struggling below normal, again. High temps will top out near 22 degrees with wind chill values in the single digits through mid-teens this afternoon. A quick moving low-pressure system is moving through the state and will bring a few snow showers.
‘We deserve to have a home’: Displaced Latitude Five25 Apartment residents demand answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Christmas Day dozens of people were forced to leave their Columbus apartment building due to a pipe that burst. Now residents are asking, what happens next?. Thirty-three people will be sleeping at the Dodge Park Recreation Center Monday night thanks to volunteer disaster relief efforts...
A winter storm on the holiday weekend and hundreds of jobs coming to the Ohio Valley: Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It was only a matter of time before the weather that matched the winter season descended on the Ohio Valley and it did this week, in the form of ice, a little snow and absolutely frigid temperatures. Wheeling Hospital preparing for weather-related admissions Even […]
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect faces kidnapping, felony battery charges
The family met with the woman who found Kason, who was given a $10,000 reward for her role in finding him.
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
4 Dead In Pileup Involving At Least 46 Vehicles
Four people died and multiple others were injured in relation to an Ohio highway car pileup involving at least 46 vehicles.
myfox28columbus.com
Deadly youth violence up across the U.S.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Five teenagers are recovering after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Franklinton. Investigators told ABC 6 that the victim's range in age from 17 to 19 years old. The incident took place at a short-term rental property on Bellows Avenue. On Christmas Day, 16-year-old Deaire...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Cloudy with slushy roads
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio residents can expect slushy roads on Tuesday with temps in the 20s or lower 30s, which will assist in the salt being more effective. There will also be a low-pressure disturbance passing by to the south and this will give Columbus some spotty light mix in the form of flurries or drizzle.
NBC4 Columbus
Teenage boy dead after North Linden shooting
A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Christmas afternoon in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Christmas afternoon in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Evening Weather Forecast: 12/26/2022. Evening Weather Forecast: 12/26/2022. Evening Weather Forecast: 12.26.2022. Evening Weather Forecast: 12.26.2022.
myfox28columbus.com
Traffic Alert: I-70 west closed in Madison County due to crash involving semi
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 70 west is closed at U.S. 42 in the Mechanicsburg and Urbana area due to an accident. Emergency crews have been on the crash scene since just before 4 a.m. Officials said the crash involves a semi. No other details have been released. OHGO...
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
