ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Strikes over pay disrupt Christmas travel in UK, France

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFcR1_0jsWyBJJ00

LONDON — (AP) — Air travelers faced possible delays at U.K. airports Friday as government employees who check passports went on strike in the latest of a spate of walkouts over pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.

France braced for similar Christmas travel disruption, with a weekend rail strike starting to bite on Friday.

The strike by Border Force staff was due to continue through the end of the year, with the exception of next Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers could be affected, though the British government said it was preparing military personnel and workers from other public services to help out at airports.

The strikes are putting pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government, which is refusing demands from public sector workers for substantial pay rises.

Inflation stood at 10.7% in November, driven by food and energy prices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sunak said he regretted the walkout and advised people to check on their journey plans before setting out.

“I am really sad and I am disappointed about the disruption that is being caused to so many people’s lives, particularly at Christmas time,” he said during a visit to a homeless shelter in London.

He insisted his government has acted “fairly and reasonably” in public sector pay negotiations.

Thousands of National Health Service nurses walked off the job Tuesday in their second 24-hour strike this month. Ambulance drivers, paramedics and dispatchers also went on strike earlier this week and plan another walkout on Dec. 28.

Postal deliveries, highway maintenance and driving tests are also being disrupted by strikes.

Further travel difficulties loomed on Saturday, Christmas Eve, when most train services were expected to be canceled.

The labor unrest is set to continue into the new year, when more strikes are planned.

Nurses announced Friday they plan walkouts on Jan. 18 and 19.

France faced similar problems with travel and walkouts.

About half of France’s train conductors are going on strike for the Christmas weekend. A third of scheduled train services were canceled Friday and 40% of trains were canceled for Saturday and Sunday, according to the SNCF national rail authority.

The strikers are demanding higher pay and more staff. It’s among several strikes in France stemming from the rising cost of living, including energy bills, in recent months.

High-speed train lines from France to Spain and Italy, and regional services, were also due to experience disruptions.

Conductors, who collect tickets and manage on-board operations, are demanding more than the 12% over two years offered by SNCF.

The strike came at a time of traditional gatherings for many French families who struggled to meet family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic. Travelers expressed anger at the walkout, which was strongly criticized by the French government.

"To go on strike at such a time is incomprehensible and unjustifiable,” French Transport Minister Clement Beaune told France Info.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Companies welcome end to China quarantines for visitors

BEIJING — (AP) — Companies welcomed China’s decision to end quarantines for travelers from abroad as an important step to revive slumping business activity while Japan on Tuesday announced restrictions on visitors from the country as infections surge. The ruling Communist Party’s abrupt decision to lift some...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Taiwan extends compulsory military service to 1 year

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Taiwan will extend its compulsory military service from four months to a year starting in 2024, President Tsai Ing-wen said Tuesday, as the self-ruled island faces China's military, diplomatic and trade pressure. Taiwan, which split from the mainland in 1949 during a civil...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Japan PM sacks 4th minister to patch up scandal-hit Cabinet

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday dismissed his fourth minister in two months to patch a scandal-tainted Cabinet that has raised questions over his judgment of staff credentials. Kenya Akiba, minister in charge of reconstruction of Fukushima and other disaster-hit areas, has...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Foreign firms: China 'turns corner' by ending quarantine

BEIJING — (AP) — Foreign companies welcomed China's decision to end quarantines for travelers from abroad as an important step to revive slumping business activity while Japan on Tuesday joined India in announcing restrictions on visitors from the country as infections surge. The ruling Communist Party's abrupt decision...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shares gain in Asia after China relaxes more COVID rules

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after China announced it would relax more of its pandemic restrictions despite widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 that are straining its medical systems and disrupting business. China's National Health Commission said Monday that passengers arriving from abroad will no longer...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Southwest cancellations: What to do if flight is canceled?

As travelers continue to be impacted by thousands of flight cancellations, many are wondering what they can do when their plans go awry. The Associated Press reported that passengers need to stay calm and know their rights. First, if you’re at the airport, go right to the airline agent’s desk,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

UN: 26 Rohingya refugees died at sea making perilous journey

PIDIE, Indonesia — (AP) — At least 26 Rohingya Muslims had died in dire conditions during a month at open sea while making a dangerous voyage that brought scores of others to safety in Indonesia, a U.N. agency said Tuesday, adding there will likely be more. Exhausted women...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kurds hold march of mourning after Paris shooting kills 3

PARIS — (AP) — Members of France's Kurdish community and others held a silent march Monday to honor three people killed in a shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris that prosecutors say was motivated by racism. Turkey summoned France’s ambassador Monday over what it called “black...
KIRO 7 Seattle

UN agency probes origin of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia

PIDIE, Indonesia — (AP) — A United Nations agency is seeking information about the voyage of over 100 Rohingya Muslim refugees who landed on an Indonesian beach this week, and warned Tuesday that there will likely be more. A distressing video circulated widely in social media showed the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Japan to require COVID-19 tests for all visitors from China

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Tuesday that Japan will tighten border controls for COVID-19 by requiring tests for all visitors from China starting Friday as a temporary emergency measure against the surging infections there. The announcement comes days after the World Health Organization...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo

MITROVICA, Kosovo — (AP) — Serbs on Tuesday erected more roadblocks in northern Kosovo and defied international demands to remove those placed earlier, a day after Serbia put its troops near the border on a high level of combat readiness. The new barriers, made of heavily loaded trucks,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Serbia places its troops on Kosovo border on combat alert

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — Serbia on Monday placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on “the full state of combat readiness," ignoring NATO's calls for calming down of tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes. Serbia's Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said he “ordered the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone near its Engels airbase

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Russian military reported on Monday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep inside Russia, the second time the airbase has been targeted this month, raising questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s air defenses if drones can fly that far into the country.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wall Street opening lower; S&P off 0.2% after holiday break

BANGKOK — (AP) — Wall Street is reopening Tuesday with stocks slightly lower following a holiday break. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is flat just after the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%. Investors in Europe and Asia bid up stocks following news air passengers arriving in China from abroad will no longer have to observe a quarantine, the latest step toward dropping once-strict virus-control measures in the world's No. 2 economy. Oil prices are rising. Southwest Airlines is down the most in almost three months after a wave of flight cancellations attracted scrutiny by regulators.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kim claims N. Korean successes, wants to overcome challenges

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger effort to overcome hardships and challenges facing his country as he opened a key political meeting after carrying out a record number of missile tests this year. A plenary meeting of the ruling...
KIRO 7 Seattle

NATO probing shooting incident in tense Kosovo north

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo said Monday they were investigating a shooting incident in a tense northern region, urging calm as Serbia's top military officials inspected their troops on the border with Kosovo in a show of combat readiness. The incident on Sunday evening...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Prosecutors: Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants

PARIS — (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris ahead of Christmas weekend told investigators that he had set out that morning aiming to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself, according to prosecutors. The 69-year-old man killed three people outside a Kurdish...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
150K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy