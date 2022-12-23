ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents are displaced after a multi-unit fire Tuesday morning at the Windsor Green apartment complex. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire on Crab Pond Court at 4:07 a.m. According to HCFR, no one was injured; however, two units at...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Home in Bucksport catches fire day after Christmas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A home in Horry County caught fire the day after Christmas. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport community at 3:19 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wbtw.com

Sunshine and gradual warming throughout the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is noticeably warmer this afternoon with temperatures making it to the mid-40s. Sunshine is going to be the main headline today and all throughout the workweek. Tonight, clear skies and temperatures will fall below freezing again, but still warmer than last night. Upper-20s...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

How to keep your HVAC running smoothly in cold weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As temperatures drop this weekend, that means more work for heaters. One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning in Myrtle Beach switched schedules around this holiday weekend to make sure there’s enough staff to cover the already increasing number of calls. Their main tip is to lower the dial so HVAC […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Improving temperatures each day this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of frosty conditions as you step out the door to begin your Tuesday! If you have to work today, give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape off the frost this morning. It’s another day with temperatures in the 20s this morning, before we slowly climb.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1 person hospitalized after structure fire in Little River area, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a structure fire in the Little River area Sunday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR officials say crews responded to the 2000 block of D L Drive in Little River near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just after 8:30 p.m. after a camper and barn caught fire.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

HCPD to honor Jonah Burton with full public safety honors Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County first responders will honor the 8-year-old boy who inspired a community while battling a rare form of brain cancer on Friday. Jonah Burton, 8, passed away early Saturday afternoon according to statements from his family. “Jonah has gained his angel wings,” read a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Crews respond to apartment building fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an apartment building fire Saturday in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Grey Fox Lane near Carolina Forest, HCFR said. The fire was extinguished by sprinklers, according to HCFR. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Flight cancelations, delays impact travelers at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Problems for airlines and passengers continue to snowball even after the Arctic blast passed, including at Myrtle Beach International Airport. As of 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, there are 10 Southwest flights canceled and one Spirit flight at MYR. The airport has 11 delayed flights. Southwest canceled...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Creek debris is last target of hurricane cleanup

The last remnants of debris left from Hurricane Ian are due to be removed from Pawleys Creek in the next few weeks. That includes debris that floated beyond the town limits. “In order for the town to get reimbursement, we had to get a memorandum of agreement; one from Georgetown County, the other from the state,” Town Administrator Dan Newquist said.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wbtw.com

The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
counton2.com

DNR officers rescue boater near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rescued a boater in distress Friday night. According to DNR, the man was rescued after his boat began taking on water near the Santee Coastal Reserve. He was returned to his vehicle, where EMS was...
GEORGETOWN, SC

