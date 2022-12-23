Read full article on original website
WMBF
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intracoastal Waterway
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Rescue crews reunited a lost and scared dog with its owner Monday night after it became trapped on the Grand Strand Airport embankment. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said just after 5:30 p.m., B-Battalion’s Squad 3 and Battalion 1 were requested...
WMBF
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents are displaced after a multi-unit fire Tuesday morning at the Windsor Green apartment complex. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire on Crab Pond Court at 4:07 a.m. According to HCFR, no one was injured; however, two units at...
wpde.com
Home in Bucksport catches fire day after Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A home in Horry County caught fire the day after Christmas. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport community at 3:19 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
wbtw.com
Sunshine and gradual warming throughout the week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is noticeably warmer this afternoon with temperatures making it to the mid-40s. Sunshine is going to be the main headline today and all throughout the workweek. Tonight, clear skies and temperatures will fall below freezing again, but still warmer than last night. Upper-20s...
Pawleys Island police respond to about 20 homes with broken water lines
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pawleys Island Police Department responded to more than a dozen homes with broken water lines Sunday afternoon. Police said there were about 20 homes that were discovered to have broken water lines and leaks due to the temperatures warming back up. The department thanked Midway Fire Rescue for assisting […]
How to keep your HVAC running smoothly in cold weather
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As temperatures drop this weekend, that means more work for heaters. One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning in Myrtle Beach switched schedules around this holiday weekend to make sure there’s enough staff to cover the already increasing number of calls. Their main tip is to lower the dial so HVAC […]
Recycling ribbon, tinsel could shut down Horry County Solid Waste facility
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The big trash bag filled with wrapping paper, ribbons and bows is a Christmas morning staple, but it is important to be mindful about where that waste is tossed out. Victoria Johnson, the recycling coordinator at Horry County Solid Waste Authority, said it can be tempting to throw all that […]
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Improving temperatures each day this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of frosty conditions as you step out the door to begin your Tuesday! If you have to work today, give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape off the frost this morning. It’s another day with temperatures in the 20s this morning, before we slowly climb.
wpde.com
1 person hospitalized after structure fire in Little River area, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a structure fire in the Little River area Sunday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR officials say crews responded to the 2000 block of D L Drive in Little River near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just after 8:30 p.m. after a camper and barn caught fire.
WMBF
HCPD to honor Jonah Burton with full public safety honors Friday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County first responders will honor the 8-year-old boy who inspired a community while battling a rare form of brain cancer on Friday. Jonah Burton, 8, passed away early Saturday afternoon according to statements from his family. “Jonah has gained his angel wings,” read a...
PHOTOS: Crews respond to apartment building fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an apartment building fire Saturday in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Grey Fox Lane near Carolina Forest, HCFR said. The fire was extinguished by sprinklers, according to HCFR. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. […]
WMBF
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
WMBF
Christmas Day fire in Little River leaves one person injured; authorities investigating
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured after a fire in Little River on Christmas evening. Crews responded to a call for a camper and a barn on fire around 8:40 p.m. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 2000 block of D L Drive in Little River for a reported structure fire.
WMBF
Market Common preps for 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A little bit of New York will fill the Market Common in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Thousands are expected to gather for the 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration. This year, Market Common has a new laser light show at midnight with...
WMBF
Flight cancelations, delays impact travelers at MYR
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Problems for airlines and passengers continue to snowball even after the Arctic blast passed, including at Myrtle Beach International Airport. As of 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, there are 10 Southwest flights canceled and one Spirit flight at MYR. The airport has 11 delayed flights. Southwest canceled...
Coastal Observer
Creek debris is last target of hurricane cleanup
The last remnants of debris left from Hurricane Ian are due to be removed from Pawleys Creek in the next few weeks. That includes debris that floated beyond the town limits. “In order for the town to get reimbursement, we had to get a memorandum of agreement; one from Georgetown County, the other from the state,” Town Administrator Dan Newquist said.
How to prepare for cold temperatures this weekend in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Myrtle Beach temperatures forecast to nosedive heading into the Christmas weekend, the New Directions homeless shelter will have space available for those who need a warm place to stay, officials said. “It’s a ‘Code Blue’ weekend at New Directions in Myrtle Beach,” the city said Wednesday in a Facebook […]
wbtw.com
The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
counton2.com
DNR officers rescue boater near Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rescued a boater in distress Friday night. According to DNR, the man was rescued after his boat began taking on water near the Santee Coastal Reserve. He was returned to his vehicle, where EMS was...
