Tv20detroit.com
Travelers flying out of DTW seeing fewer delays, cancellations
(WXYZ) — After a chaotic travel weekend, many people looking to leave for the holidays may finally be able to fly out of DTW on Monday. Since peaking at 370 flights on Friday, the number of cancellations has steadily decreased. Currently, there are less than 100 cancellations at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.
Tv20detroit.com
Flight cancellations amid winter storm leads to new, budding friendships
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Severe winter weather has dampened the mood for many travelers looking to celebrate Christmas with friends and family as thousands of flights get canceled or delayed across the U.S. Here in Detroit, things are no different. According to Flightaware.com, on December 23, nearly 290 flights...
Michigan average rent rates slow down this month
(CBS DETROIT) - Rent prices were up in November 2022 for several states across the country, including Michigan, although the growth is starting to slow down, according to a study done by Rent.com, Michigan's rent prices increased 8.61% from last year, with an average median rate of $1,321 a month.For the city of Detroit, that spike was up 2.8% from last year, averaging $1,618 a month.Both the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan saw a percentage change last month, averaging less than 1%.According to the report, only five states saw rent prices decrease since last November. These states include: Nevada (-3.8 percent)Maryland (-1.3 percent)Idaho (-1.2 percent)Georgia (-1.2 percent)Virginia (-0.1 percent)The study also predicts rent prices will drop in 2023 as the supply of single-family homes increases. To view the full study, visit here.
MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes
Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Still cold today, but warmer weather is on the way
Today: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a high of 26°. Wind chills in the low teens. Wind: SW 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a low of 23°, but temperatures rise a few degrees overnight. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Wednesday: High of 38°. Partly sunny and...
Detroit News
Dearborn lands tactical emergency vehicle
A new tactical vehicle will help Dearborn's Fire Department respond to flooding, increase the number of patients for transport and aid in active shooter situations, the department said. The emergency response vehicle cost $300,000, which was approved by the Dearborn City Council in August. The MedCat MedEvac Tactical Emergency Support...
Tv20detroit.com
Residents deal with flooding, no answers from management in Downriver apartments
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents of the Southgate Apartments on Quarry St. say they've been without water and dealing with flooded apartments since Christmas morning. Cell phone video shows residents walking in puddles in the hallways and sink faucets spraying water inside of units. "It was like 5:45 in...
Tv20detroit.com
DTE Energy updates customers about winter storm restoration efforts
DETROIT (WXYZ) — In an email sent to 7 Action News early Saturday morning, DTE's Storm Response Team confirms power has been restored for approximately 80% of the 23,300 DTE customers who were impacted by the winter storm. As of 8:40 a.m. Saturday, 5,120 remain without power. DTE Energy...
8 of the wackiest crimes, crashes and other attention-grabbing headlines across Michigan in 2022
This year had its fair share of off-the-wall headlines, from strange crimes to bizarre crashes across Michigan and Metro Detroit. These are eight of the wackiest stories we wrote about in 2022.
PLANetizen
Legislature Clears Way for Detroit Convention Center Makeover
Detroit’s Huntington Place Convention Center could soon be getting a major makeover that would include hundreds of new hotel rooms aimed at drawing more conventions to the city, reports David Eggert in Crain’s Detroit Business. “The overall effort could make the area — a complex cobweb of infrastructure...
Residents of Midtown Detroit apartments were without heat and running water
UPDATE: Apartment building residents reported Tuesday morning that heat and water service had been restored, although the building still lacked hot water. Residents of a Midtown Detroit apartment building spent much of their Christmas weekend without working heat or running water, bringing some to wear winter coats to bed and others to use...
Tv20detroit.com
Meals on Wheels serves Christmas dinner to over 5000 seniors across metro Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One of the most enjoyable parts about Christmas is to have a hot meal with family and friends, but for those who don’t have the means to get a meal, a few hundred Detroiters came together to make a difference. Early Sunday morning, the Detroit...
Tv20detroit.com
Fire sparks in Detroit apartment complex with no heat since Christmas
(WXYZ) — "This is ridiculous, and this is stupid," Katilya Fairchild said. "This is unsafe." Katilya Fairchild is a resident of a southwest Detroit apartment complex that sparked a fire Monday afternoon. According to the Detroit Fire Department, the fire inside Across the Park apartments on Annabelle St. began...
What A Luck: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash
Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
michiganchronicle.com
More Than 10K Toys, Bicycles Donated to Families in Need
DETROIT — Thanks to a generous contribution from Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, more than 10,000 toys, bicycles and tablets will be distributed to families in Detroit, Flint and surrounding neighborhoods this holiday season. U.S. Marines and volunteers of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program will host a special gift event for families and children in Detroit on December 13 while Voices for Children will be coordinating a similar event in Flint on December 15. Mr. Gores is also supporting The Salvation Army Downriver Corps with an additional $25,000 donation.
WNEM
4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures according to the Humane Society of Midland County. The no-kill shelter said that they were abandoned after an eviction and were left outside to fend for themselves. A Detroit...
Oddee
Detroit Officials Serving Eviction Notice Come Face to Face with Alligator Family
For a state with no alligators, Michigan sure seems to have an alligator problem. Serving eviction notices isn’t a pleasant business. First of all, you have to kick someone out of their home, and second, you never know what you’ll encounter at the house. Like a family of...
Tv20detroit.com
How you can make the most of your holiday donations
(WXYZ) — Sharnese Marshall knows she is walking with a purpose as she strolls the halls at Durfee Elementary School and the adjoining Central High School. Marshall is the founder of The Konnection, a non-profit working inside of the Detroit school, encouraging kids to stay focused and engaged through mentorship and after-school programs.
Nonprofit working to get unsheltered people into shelters during storm
As a winter storm brought heavy winds, bitter cold temperatures and shut down schools and offices throughout metro Detroit, a team of volunteers braved the cold to find people unsheltered.
