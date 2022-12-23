ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Travelers flying out of DTW seeing fewer delays, cancellations

(WXYZ) — After a chaotic travel weekend, many people looking to leave for the holidays may finally be able to fly out of DTW on Monday. Since peaking at 370 flights on Friday, the number of cancellations has steadily decreased. Currently, there are less than 100 cancellations at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Flight cancellations amid winter storm leads to new, budding friendships

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Severe winter weather has dampened the mood for many travelers looking to celebrate Christmas with friends and family as thousands of flights get canceled or delayed across the U.S. Here in Detroit, things are no different. According to Flightaware.com, on December 23, nearly 290 flights...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan average rent rates slow down this month

(CBS DETROIT) - Rent prices were up in November 2022 for several states across the country, including Michigan, although the growth is starting to slow down, according to a study done by Rent.com, Michigan's rent prices increased 8.61% from last year, with an average median rate of $1,321 a month.For the city of Detroit, that spike was up 2.8% from last year, averaging $1,618 a month.Both the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan saw a percentage change last month, averaging less than 1%.According to the report, only five states saw rent prices decrease since last November. These states include: Nevada (-3.8 percent)Maryland (-1.3 percent)Idaho (-1.2 percent)Georgia (-1.2 percent)Virginia (-0.1 percent)The study also predicts rent prices will drop in 2023 as the supply of single-family homes increases. To view the full study, visit here.  
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes

Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn lands tactical emergency vehicle

A new tactical vehicle will help Dearborn's Fire Department respond to flooding, increase the number of patients for transport and aid in active shooter situations, the department said. The emergency response vehicle cost $300,000, which was approved by the Dearborn City Council in August. The MedCat MedEvac Tactical Emergency Support...
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

DTE Energy updates customers about winter storm restoration efforts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In an email sent to 7 Action News early Saturday morning, DTE's Storm Response Team confirms power has been restored for approximately 80% of the 23,300 DTE customers who were impacted by the winter storm. As of 8:40 a.m. Saturday, 5,120 remain without power. DTE Energy...
DETROIT, MI
PLANetizen

Legislature Clears Way for Detroit Convention Center Makeover

Detroit’s Huntington Place Convention Center could soon be getting a major makeover that would include hundreds of new hotel rooms aimed at drawing more conventions to the city, reports David Eggert in Crain’s Detroit Business. “The overall effort could make the area — a complex cobweb of infrastructure...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Fire sparks in Detroit apartment complex with no heat since Christmas

(WXYZ) — "This is ridiculous, and this is stupid," Katilya Fairchild said. "This is unsafe." Katilya Fairchild is a resident of a southwest Detroit apartment complex that sparked a fire Monday afternoon. According to the Detroit Fire Department, the fire inside Across the Park apartments on Annabelle St. began...
DETROIT, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash

Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
BRIGHTON, MI
michiganchronicle.com

More Than 10K Toys, Bicycles Donated to Families in Need

DETROIT — Thanks to a generous contribution from Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, more than 10,000 toys, bicycles and tablets will be distributed to families in Detroit, Flint and surrounding neighborhoods this holiday season. U.S. Marines and volunteers of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program will host a special gift event for families and children in Detroit on December 13 while Voices for Children will be coordinating a similar event in Flint on December 15. Mr. Gores is also supporting The Salvation Army Downriver Corps with an additional $25,000 donation.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures according to the Humane Society of Midland County. The no-kill shelter said that they were abandoned after an eviction and were left outside to fend for themselves. A Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

How you can make the most of your holiday donations

(WXYZ) — Sharnese Marshall knows she is walking with a purpose as she strolls the halls at Durfee Elementary School and the adjoining Central High School. Marshall is the founder of The Konnection, a non-profit working inside of the Detroit school, encouraging kids to stay focused and engaged through mentorship and after-school programs.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy