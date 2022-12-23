ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
northernnewsnow.com

Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible

TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
MINNESOTA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDTN

Winter Storm Warning Extended with Drifting Snow

Tonight will still be windy and bitterly cold. Dangerous travel conditions will persist because of the blowing and drifting snow and frigid temperatures. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry for Christmas Eve, but continued very cold and windy. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy and bitterly cold with a few flurries,...
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Alberta Clipper to bring snow showers to blizzard-weary northern US starting Christmas Day

A weak Alberta Clipper system will dive out of Canada on Christmas Day, moving across the northern tier of the U.S. before making its way to the Northeast by early next week.  An Alberta Clipper is a quick-moving weather system from western Canada that sweeps across northern sections of the country. This type of system typically brings snow to the Northeast, Great Lakes and Midwest. This system is forecast to bring only a few inches or less of snow, but the Clipper will slide across many areas just hit hard by the Christmas week blizzard, which brought dangerous snow, high winds, bitter cold and disruptive...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Weather Channel

RECAP: Winter Storm Diaz Brought Blizzard Conditions to the Plains

Winter Storm Diaz brought heavy snow to the Northeast. Diaz has produced feet of snow in parts of the Northern Plains and mountain West. Blizzard conditions continued for days in the Northern Plains. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy