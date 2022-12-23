Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain
NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
northernnewsnow.com
Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible
TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
NWS: Light snow flurries expected; accumulations not
Patchy areas of light snow flurries are possible through early evening. Accumulations or adverse impacts are not expected.
Snow, rain and ice expected in Western US before storm heads to Midwest
The West will get hit with heavy snow, rain and ice this week before the storm heads to the Midwest, while other parts of the U.S. are facing a thunderstorm risk.
WDTN
Winter Storm Warning Extended with Drifting Snow
Tonight will still be windy and bitterly cold. Dangerous travel conditions will persist because of the blowing and drifting snow and frigid temperatures. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry for Christmas Eve, but continued very cold and windy. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy and bitterly cold with a few flurries,...
AccuWeather
Pair of storms to unleash heavy snow, rain across western US into the weekend
Back-to-back storms from the Pacific will take aim at the West into the weekend, with the second and larger storm of the pairing expected to set the stage for severe weather and blizzard conditions in the nation’s midsection next week. The storms will continue to help grow the snowpack...
Today's Forecast: Rain / snow mix with seasonal temperatures
Clouds continue to build overnight as our next widespread system moves into Michigan. Today's system will bring primarily light snow showers, however moments of light rain can't be ruled out.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
Record-breaking cold, life-threatening wind chills plunge 150 million Americans into deep freeze
A bitter and deadly blast of arctic air is continuing to charge its way across the U.S., dropping wind chills to as low as negative 70 degrees across the northern Plains, and 30 below zero in the Midwest.
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
Montana blasted with minus 60 degree wind chill as winter storm moves south
Temperatures are plummeting across parts of the Midwest as frigid air moves south from Canada, threatening to disrupt travel ahead of the holiday season. NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins has the details. Dec. 21, 2022.
Western US residents warned against traveling as a winter storm is expected to bring feet of snow
More than 10 million people across at least nine western states are under winter storm alerts, including cities such as Seattle and Salt Lake City. The storm will bring up to 30 inches of welcome snow to the drought-plagued Sierras, but will make travel "difficult to impossible."
natureworldnews.com
New Developing Storm Could Unleash Rain, Snow in Pacific Northwest, Causing Significant Travel Delays and Wet Roads
The latest forecast showed that a developing storm could unload this week in Pacific Northwest, causing significant delays and wet roads. The forecast added that cold and snowy weather could emerge. Residents and motorists traveling outdoors should stay updated with the weather as it could cause slick roads and poor...
Winter storm to sweep U.S., disrupt holiday travel
Travelers expecting to rush to their holiday destinations late in the week might want to change their plans as a heavy winter storm is expected to sweep across the United States starting Wednesday.
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
Alberta Clipper to bring snow showers to blizzard-weary northern US starting Christmas Day
A weak Alberta Clipper system will dive out of Canada on Christmas Day, moving across the northern tier of the U.S. before making its way to the Northeast by early next week. An Alberta Clipper is a quick-moving weather system from western Canada that sweeps across northern sections of the country. This type of system typically brings snow to the Northeast, Great Lakes and Midwest. This system is forecast to bring only a few inches or less of snow, but the Clipper will slide across many areas just hit hard by the Christmas week blizzard, which brought dangerous snow, high winds, bitter cold and disruptive...
The Weather Channel
RECAP: Winter Storm Diaz Brought Blizzard Conditions to the Plains
Winter Storm Diaz brought heavy snow to the Northeast. Diaz has produced feet of snow in parts of the Northern Plains and mountain West. Blizzard conditions continued for days in the Northern Plains. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and...
