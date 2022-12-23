Read full article on original website
3 incumbents file non-candidacy on West Bend School Board
December 26, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Three incumbents have filed non-candidacy papers for the April 2023 election. Friday, December 23 at 5 p.m. was the deadline to file noncandidacy paperwork. Superintendent Jennifer Wimmer indicated four candidates have filed declarations of candidacy, with other sets of paperwork...
Commission approves Beacon Hill rezoning request
DELAFIELD — The Plan Commission approved rezoning for the Beacon Hill subdivision near downtown Delafield after developers reduced the project’s density in response to residents’ concerns. Developers Miller Marriott Construction are proposing 28 homes between St. John’s Road and Wisconsin Avenue, property previously owned by St. John’s...
Treatment facility overflow reported on Sunday in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — A treatment facility overflow began Sunday at 1:30 a.m. at the Waukesha Clean Water Plant, 600 Sentry Dr. in the city of Waukesha. A carrier pipe after secondary treatment developed a leak and a portion of water bypassed tertiary treatment and overflowed across the ground. Contractors were...
Spreading Holiday Cheer
WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins and his family got into the Christmas spirit over the weekend and dropped off homemade treats for members of the West Bend Police Department and West Bend Fire Department on Saturday. According to Jenkins, this has been a family tradition that...
Gerald ‘Gerry’ F. Gunderson
Jan. 15, 1949 - Dec. 14, 2022. Gerald “Gerry” F. Gunderson, 73, of Dousman, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc after a courageous 14-year battle with ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Gerry was born on January 15, 1949, in La Crosse, to Gunder...
UPDATE: US 151 in Fond du Lac County reopens following fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – US 151 northbound is back open following an hour and fifteen-minute closure. Officials say that all lanes on US 151 are back open. The incident reportedly happened around 9:45 a.m. and was cleared around 11 a.m. There was no information on if there...
EWH University hosts new business radio show on News Talk 1130 WISN
WAUKESHA — EWH University, a division of EWH Small Business Accounting, is hosting a new radio show Sundays at 11 a.m. on News Talk 1130 WISN. Dave Michaels with WISN will host the show along with the founder and CEO of EWH University, Joseph Hastreiter. The weekly programs will...
State Debate: Christmas or not, the debate continues
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy takes on Mike Nichols, president of the conservative Badger Institute, over his contention that "leftists" don't believe the GDP is important. Murphy challenges Nichols to identify which leftist has ever made such an observation. Also on Urban Milwaukee, veteran columnist Steve Walters of Wisconsin Eye notes...
Photo of Dick’s Pizza brings back memories
West Bend, WI – Walk into Dooley’s restaurant, 315 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI and you will see a couple of black-and-white photos to your left. Those photos from 1960 date to when Dick’s Pizza made its home at the location. One of the...
Lisa M. Wucherpfennig
Oct. 12, 1962 - Dec. 20, 2022. Lisa M. Wucherpfennig, 60, of West Bend, passed away on December 20, 2022, at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk. Lisa was born on October 12, 1962, in Marshfield, the daughter of Marvin and Marlene (nee Boehnen) Wucherpfennig. Lisa worked in food service throughout the West Bend area and was most recently employed at Walmart in West Bend.
Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail
MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
Protest held in Deer District against approved 11% price hike by We Energies
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday Dec. 22, dozens of people braved the cold and snow to protest the recently approved WE Energies rate increase. Protestors said the approved plan would put some members of the black and brown community at a financial disadvantage. "By these houses being inefficiently weatherized, that...
We Energies lifts request for people to lower thermostat
MILWAUKEE — We Energies has lifted its Friday night request for customers to reduce natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60-62 degrees. The utility said Saturday morning "the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs. Therefore, We Energies is no longer urging customers to reduce their natural gas use."
Waitress receives $1,000 Christmas Day tip at Gus’s Diner
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A waitress at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie woke up at the crack of dawn to serve tables on Christmas Day. She had no clue she was about to receive the ultimate Christmas gift. Callie Blue’s second guest of the day Sunday morning was Michael Johnson, who, unbeknownst to her, is the President and CEO of...
Marjorie Jane Burke
March 7, 1927 - Dec. 18, 2022. Marjorie Jane Burke (Williams) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday December 18, 2022 at the age of 95 years old. She was born March 7, 1927, to Ivan and Juanita (Lowe) Williams in New Castle, Indiana. Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of 75 years Edward Burke; children Mary (Richard) Stephan, John (Patty) Burke, Susan (Jim) Celmer, Jim Burke, Barb Dunavant, Ed (Carrie) Burke, Laura (Pete) Beine and Nels (Mike Hanson) Burke; son-in-law Don Hooser; fond nieces, nephews, and cousins; adored by 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and her doggy companions Millie and Chewey. She was preceded in death by her son Danny Burke, daughter Connie Hooser (Burke), son-in-law Keith Dunavant, daughter-in-law Melody Burke and her brother, James Williams.
Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm
Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
Mary Houghton, 88
Mary Beth Houghton, age 88, of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Mary Beth is survived by her children, Douglas, William (Pam) and Peggy (David) Houghton; granddaughter, Neko; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert (Bob); her brother, Frederick; and her sister, Mildred.
Off-duty Mequon firefighter seriously injured after coming to the aid of crash victims
MEQUON - Mequon firefighter and paramedic Josh Lipp, as described by his department, is the type of person always willing to help others no matter what. That was no different Friday morning when, off-duty, Lipp pulled over to provide aid after witnessing a vehicle collision on I-894 and National Avenue.
We Energies says gas supply concerns not likely to arise again, county official says it shouldn't have in the first place
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many Milwaukeeans turned down their thermostats during the blistering cold last night at the request of We Energies. Officials there say customers successfully averted possible outages here in Wisconsin, but some local officials say you shouldn't have to be cold for their failures. We Energies asked...
