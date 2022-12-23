March 7, 1927 - Dec. 18, 2022. Marjorie Jane Burke (Williams) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday December 18, 2022 at the age of 95 years old. She was born March 7, 1927, to Ivan and Juanita (Lowe) Williams in New Castle, Indiana. Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of 75 years Edward Burke; children Mary (Richard) Stephan, John (Patty) Burke, Susan (Jim) Celmer, Jim Burke, Barb Dunavant, Ed (Carrie) Burke, Laura (Pete) Beine and Nels (Mike Hanson) Burke; son-in-law Don Hooser; fond nieces, nephews, and cousins; adored by 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and her doggy companions Millie and Chewey. She was preceded in death by her son Danny Burke, daughter Connie Hooser (Burke), son-in-law Keith Dunavant, daughter-in-law Melody Burke and her brother, James Williams.

