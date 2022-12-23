ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

3 incumbents file non-candidacy on West Bend School Board

December 26, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Three incumbents have filed non-candidacy papers for the April 2023 election. Friday, December 23 at 5 p.m. was the deadline to file noncandidacy paperwork. Superintendent Jennifer Wimmer indicated four candidates have filed declarations of candidacy, with other sets of paperwork...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Commission approves Beacon Hill rezoning request

DELAFIELD — The Plan Commission approved rezoning for the Beacon Hill subdivision near downtown Delafield after developers reduced the project’s density in response to residents’ concerns. Developers Miller Marriott Construction are proposing 28 homes between St. John’s Road and Wisconsin Avenue, property previously owned by St. John’s...
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Treatment facility overflow reported on Sunday in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — A treatment facility overflow began Sunday at 1:30 a.m. at the Waukesha Clean Water Plant, 600 Sentry Dr. in the city of Waukesha. A carrier pipe after secondary treatment developed a leak and a portion of water bypassed tertiary treatment and overflowed across the ground. Contractors were...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Spreading Holiday Cheer

WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins and his family got into the Christmas spirit over the weekend and dropped off homemade treats for members of the West Bend Police Department and West Bend Fire Department on Saturday. According to Jenkins, this has been a family tradition that...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Gerald ‘Gerry’ F. Gunderson

Jan. 15, 1949 - Dec. 14, 2022. Gerald “Gerry” F. Gunderson, 73, of Dousman, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc after a courageous 14-year battle with ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Gerry was born on January 15, 1949, in La Crosse, to Gunder...
DOUSMAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

EWH University hosts new business radio show on News Talk 1130 WISN

WAUKESHA — EWH University, a division of EWH Small Business Accounting, is hosting a new radio show Sundays at 11 a.m. on News Talk 1130 WISN. Dave Michaels with WISN will host the show along with the founder and CEO of EWH University, Joseph Hastreiter. The weekly programs will...
WAUKESHA, WI
captimes.com

State Debate: Christmas or not, the debate continues

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy takes on Mike Nichols, president of the conservative Badger Institute, over his contention that "leftists" don't believe the GDP is important. Murphy challenges Nichols to identify which leftist has ever made such an observation. Also on Urban Milwaukee, veteran columnist Steve Walters of Wisconsin Eye notes...
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Photo of Dick’s Pizza brings back memories

West Bend, WI – Walk into Dooley’s restaurant, 315 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI and you will see a couple of black-and-white photos to your left. Those photos from 1960 date to when Dick’s Pizza made its home at the location. One of the...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lisa M. Wucherpfennig

Oct. 12, 1962 - Dec. 20, 2022. Lisa M. Wucherpfennig, 60, of West Bend, passed away on December 20, 2022, at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk. Lisa was born on October 12, 1962, in Marshfield, the daughter of Marvin and Marlene (nee Boehnen) Wucherpfennig. Lisa worked in food service throughout the West Bend area and was most recently employed at Walmart in West Bend.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail

MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

We Energies lifts request for people to lower thermostat

MILWAUKEE — We Energies has lifted its Friday night request for customers to reduce natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60-62 degrees. The utility said Saturday morning "the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs. Therefore, We Energies is no longer urging customers to reduce their natural gas use."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marjorie Jane Burke

March 7, 1927 - Dec. 18, 2022. Marjorie Jane Burke (Williams) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday December 18, 2022 at the age of 95 years old. She was born March 7, 1927, to Ivan and Juanita (Lowe) Williams in New Castle, Indiana. Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of 75 years Edward Burke; children Mary (Richard) Stephan, John (Patty) Burke, Susan (Jim) Celmer, Jim Burke, Barb Dunavant, Ed (Carrie) Burke, Laura (Pete) Beine and Nels (Mike Hanson) Burke; son-in-law Don Hooser; fond nieces, nephews, and cousins; adored by 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and her doggy companions Millie and Chewey. She was preceded in death by her son Danny Burke, daughter Connie Hooser (Burke), son-in-law Keith Dunavant, daughter-in-law Melody Burke and her brother, James Williams.
NEW CASTLE, IN
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm

Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mary Houghton, 88

Mary Beth Houghton, age 88, of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Mary Beth is survived by her children, Douglas, William (Pam) and Peggy (David) Houghton; granddaughter, Neko; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert (Bob); her brother, Frederick; and her sister, Mildred.
CEDARBURG, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy