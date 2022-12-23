ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
MILFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Pedestrian killed in Monday night Sharon crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle in Sharon on Monday night, according to a Sharon Police Department spokesperson. On Monday at 8:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive, according to the department spokesperson. Police determined the pedestrian to be deceased after they arrived on the scene.
SHARON, MA
whdh.com

Lincoln police warn homeowners of multiple break-ins

LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents after two homes in Lincoln were broken into. The break-ins both happened over the last week, according to police. A window at one of the homes was completely shattered. Police are asking residents to make sure their homes are secure before leaving...
LINCOLN, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. woman dead after being hit by car in her driveway, police say

A Massachusetts woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car at the end of her driveway. The Douglas Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 1:30 p.m. Monday that a pedestrian had been struck by a car near 93 West St. Police said they found the woman in the road at the corner of West Street and Johnson Court.
DOUGLAS, MA
MassLive.com

Man shot on Garland Street in Springfield early Christmas Eve, police say

A man was shot on Garland Street early Christmas Eve morning, according to a Springfield Police Department spokesperson. On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired around 100 block of Garland Street. Once police arrived on the scene, authorities found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: 1 Injured in Christmas Rollover Crash

NATICK – One person was injured in a rollover crash on Christmas night in Natick. The injured was transported to a Boston Hospital. Police are investigating the crash. Bacon Street in Natick, between between Oak and Marion streets, was for more than hour. The crash happened after 7:30 p.m....
NATICK, MA
NECN

Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway

A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts. Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street. Responding officers found an elderly woman...
DOUGLAS, MA
whdh.com

Boston police identify victim of deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 18-year-old who was fatally shot in Dorchester on Friday. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road found Michael Collins, Jr., of Dorchester, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby...
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Authorities: Man who died hiking in New Hampshire was from Salem

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
SALEM, NH
MassLive.com

TSA officials stop Boston Logan passenger with illegal double-edge knife

A man attempted to bring two large knives through Boston Logan Airport on Christmas Day, New England TSA spokesman Dan Velez stated, but TSA officials stopped him from getting through the security checkpoint. The 48-year-old man had the two knives, one with a double-edged blade, in his carry-on luggage, Velez...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy