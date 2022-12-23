Read full article on original website
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
Pedestrian killed in Monday night Sharon crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle in Sharon on Monday night, according to a Sharon Police Department spokesperson. On Monday at 8:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive, according to the department spokesperson. Police determined the pedestrian to be deceased after they arrived on the scene.
Crews help remove passenger after Holyoke crash
One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a car accident Monday afternoon.
whdh.com
Lincoln police warn homeowners of multiple break-ins
LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents after two homes in Lincoln were broken into. The break-ins both happened over the last week, according to police. A window at one of the homes was completely shattered. Police are asking residents to make sure their homes are secure before leaving...
MassLive.com
Mass. woman dead after being hit by car in her driveway, police say
A Massachusetts woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car at the end of her driveway. The Douglas Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 1:30 p.m. Monday that a pedestrian had been struck by a car near 93 West St. Police said they found the woman in the road at the corner of West Street and Johnson Court.
2 accused of injuring West Springfield police officers during chase face charges of attempted murder
WEST SPRINGFIELD – Two alleged shoplifters are accused of dragging and running over a police officer with their car and ramming the cruiser of a second officer while trying to flee from arrest in a busy shopping plaza during Christmas shopping season. The two officers were taken to the...
MassLive.com
Man shot on Garland Street in Springfield early Christmas Eve, police say
A man was shot on Garland Street early Christmas Eve morning, according to a Springfield Police Department spokesperson. On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired around 100 block of Garland Street. Once police arrived on the scene, authorities found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
Fentanyl Strike Force probe leads to 3-kilo drug bust, 3 Mass. arrests, AG says
A months-long joint investigation led by the New England Fentanyl Strike Force has resulted in the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drug trafficking organization, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes of Rochester, Shawn Panepinto of Wareham and Jakeem Finley of Brockton were all arrested on...
UPDATED: 1 Injured in Christmas Rollover Crash
NATICK – One person was injured in a rollover crash on Christmas night in Natick. The injured was transported to a Boston Hospital. Police are investigating the crash. Bacon Street in Natick, between between Oak and Marion streets, was for more than hour. The crash happened after 7:30 p.m....
NECN
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in Plymouth
Rafael Hernandez was injured in a head-on collision on South Meadow Road in Plymouth.Photo by(Keira DiSciullo / AngeLink) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) A local elementary school employee has revealed that her husband was seriously injured in a head-on car accident that happened in Plymouth the day before Christmas Eve.
Boston 18-year-old Michael Collins, Jr. identified as man shot, killed Friday
An 18-year-old Boston man has been identified by police as the person shot and killed in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood late Friday night, officials said. Michael Collins, Jr., a Dorchester resident, was shot around 11:15 p.m. Friday on the corner of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, according to the Boston Police Department.
manchesterinklink.com
Woman charged with reckless conduct after police say she abandoned newborn inside a tent in the woods
MANCHESTER, NH –A baby born in the woods early Monday morning and allegedly abandoned by its mother in a tent is fighting for its life at a local hospital Monday. Following an intensive search for the newborn, the mother was arrested by Manchester police, charged with reckless conduct. According...
whdh.com
Search for suspect who ran from accident in Palmer
22News has confirmed a search is taking place in Palmer for a suspect who ran from an accident.
WCAX
Authorities: Man who died hiking in New Hampshire was from Salem
FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
MassLive.com
TSA officials stop Boston Logan passenger with illegal double-edge knife
A man attempted to bring two large knives through Boston Logan Airport on Christmas Day, New England TSA spokesman Dan Velez stated, but TSA officials stopped him from getting through the security checkpoint. The 48-year-old man had the two knives, one with a double-edged blade, in his carry-on luggage, Velez...
MassLive.com
