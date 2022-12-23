ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Dallas man's missing 16-foot albino python found safe in Austin

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7Bwk_0jsWxISB00

A Dallas man's missing pet snake -- a big one -- has been found safe in Austin.

In July, the man was visiting Austin when someone broke into his car and stole a duffel bag. You can imagine the thief's surprise when he got away, unzipped the bag and found a 16-foot albino reticulated python looking at him with those unblinking red eyes.

The guy either abandoned the snake or it got away on its own. But, in any case, it was loose for nearly five months and was occasionally seen slithering around Austin's Coronado Hills neighborhood.

But this week, with the cold weather, the snake grew very lethargic and a couple of people were able to capture it and stash it in their garage for the Austin Animal Center to come pick up.

Animal control was able to contact the Dallas man who lost the snake he calls Snow -- he had posted a note about it on the Nextdoor social networking site.

It should be noted this is not the same snake that escaped in Grand Prairie last year, That was an even more dangerous Cobra. And, sorry to creep you out -- but that one is still missing

This may be one of our best stories yet! We got a call on Monday about a giant python. Due to the temperatures the...

Posted by Austin Animal Center on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Coast Traveler

The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX

Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy