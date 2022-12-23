Dallas man's missing 16-foot albino python found safe in Austin

A Dallas man's missing pet snake -- a big one -- has been found safe in Austin.

In July, the man was visiting Austin when someone broke into his car and stole a duffel bag. You can imagine the thief's surprise when he got away, unzipped the bag and found a 16-foot albino reticulated python looking at him with those unblinking red eyes.

The guy either abandoned the snake or it got away on its own. But, in any case, it was loose for nearly five months and was occasionally seen slithering around Austin's Coronado Hills neighborhood.

But this week, with the cold weather, the snake grew very lethargic and a couple of people were able to capture it and stash it in their garage for the Austin Animal Center to come pick up.

Animal control was able to contact the Dallas man who lost the snake he calls Snow -- he had posted a note about it on the Nextdoor social networking site.

It should be noted this is not the same snake that escaped in Grand Prairie last year, That was an even more dangerous Cobra. And, sorry to creep you out -- but that one is still missing

This may be one of our best stories yet! We got a call on Monday about a giant python. Due to the temperatures the... Posted by Austin Animal Center on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram