Jennifer VanDeVoord
4d ago

If you’ve been with someone for 2 years and had to be told they were a sociopath, is it really an issue in the relationship? I mean, that’s a long time not to notice any red flags.

Carole Campbell
4d ago

You stayed with a man who told stories that after the second one you should have left. Then you get pregnant with his children. How can you act so stupidly and now question raising children with him? Do you have mental problems yourself? All the stories he's told, jail, etc. what does he have that's a positive stong enough to stay? You can't go by some of his seemingly positive traits because he's violent, disrespectful, a serious risk for injuring you or your children. Why haven't you left?

Misty Souders
4d ago

let me get this straight. you knew his past. knew HE HAD ALL the TRAIT markers of a sociallpath which is NOT GOOD. yet you Stayed with him because you THOUGHT he had OUTGREW that sort of ISSUE. this is NOT an ISSUE. this folks have NO CONSIDERATION for OTHERS. but now that you PREGNANT your just NOW WORRIED???

